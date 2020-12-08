For most investors seeking exposure to the financial services sector, Chinese titan Ping An Insurance (OTCPK:PNGAY) is unlikely to be the first firm that comes to mind. But there is much to recommend this fintech group as a prospective investment, and not just the fact that it is the second-largest insurance group in the world by market capitalization, behind only Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B).

Insurance Firm Market Capitalization ($) Berkshire Hathaway 455.4 billion Ping An Insurance 187.2 billion AIA Group (OTCPK:AAGIY) 111.8 billion Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) 77.1 billion Anthem (ANTM) 70.8 billion China Life Insurance (LFC) 60.3 billion Humana (HUM) 50.5 billion Chubb (CB) 48.8 billion Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX:ZURVY) 47.4 billion Progressive (PGR) 45.2 billion

Figures collated from Statista.

Few companies in the financial services sector are as tech-savvy as Ping An - the firm has apps for every service under its purview, from banking and insurance to investment and technology. In fact, such is Ping An's savvy that it has offerings such as Good Doctor (its digital healthcare service) and Autohome (ATHM), its car purchasing service, but those who avail of these services are considered buyers rather than customers - the latter are those who purchase Ping An's core products such as insurance.

Ping An added 8.71 million retail customers during Q1 2020, increasing its retail customer base to 204 million. Image provided by the South China Morning Post.

By expanding its reach beyond its core customer base, Ping An is able to cross-sell its products to a larger range of people - for example, a customer can buy a car through Autohome and finance the purchase through Ping An Consumer Finance. That this strategy works is borne out by the fact that in Q1 2020, the group grew its retail customer base by 8.71 million to 204 million - of that 8.71 million, 34.7% were internet users from within Ping An's diverse ecosystem.

The profitability of the company over the course of the past year also reflects the effectiveness of the strategy, and the acceleration towards digital solutions that COVID-19 has inflicted over 2020. This profitability can be gleaned from the 20.6% operating margin, reported free cash flow of HK$403.69 billion ($52.08 billion), and the revenue and net income figures reported quarterly in the current financial year.

2020 Quarter Revenue (HK$) Revenue ($) Net Income (HK$) Net Income ($) Q1 355.09 billion 45.81 billion 29.02 billion 3.74 billion Q2 318.25 billion 41.06 billion 46.61 billion 6.01 billion Q3 303.95 billion 39.22 billion 38.49 billion 4.97 billion Total 977.29 billion 126.09 billion 114.12 billion 14.72 billion

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Ping An Insurance's investor relations page.

Profitability did not come to Ping An just this year, however. The firm has been consistently productive and profitable, as the revenue and net income figures over the past five years illustrate.

Year Revenue (HK$) Revenue ($) Net Income (HK$) Net Income ($) 2015 849.42 billion 109.59 billion 66.86 billion 8.63 billion 2016 894.3 billion 115.38 billion 72.9 billion 9.41 billion 2017 1.1 trillion 140 billion 102.73 billion 13.25 billion 2018 1.27 trillion 160 billion 127.22 billion 16.41 billion 2019 1.25 trillion 160 billion 169.42 billion 21.86 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Ping An Insurance's investor relations page.

Shareholders have been able to share in this profitability too, as is clear from the 18.19% return on equity (trailing twelve months) and the eight years of consecutively rising dividends which Ping An has distributed. With a low payout ratio of 30.25%, those distributions are likely to continue going forward.

Shareholders can also take comfort from the strong balance sheet, as long-term debt of HK$957.23 billion ($123.50 billion) is offset by a net worth of HK$1.07 trillion ($140 billion), cash-on-hand worth HK$1.01 trillion ($130 billion) and total investments worth HK$8.24 trillion ($1.06 trillion). And the firm's future profitability seems assured, as earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is projected to be 29.07%.

So, we have a top-tier financial services and technology provider which uses its app technology to grow its customer base, has a record of profitability and of shareholder-friendliness, and is in decent financial shape and can boast decent growth going forward. The question now is whether Ping An is worth buying at this time. While the ADR which trades on the Pink Sheets is supported, I will look at the primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which trades under the ticker 2318 (FYI, one ADR represents two primary shares).

At close of market on 12/04/2020, Ping An Insurance traded at a share price of HK$97.85 ($12.62) with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 based on trailing earnings-per-share of HK$8.19 ($1.06), and a forward P/E of 9.85 based on forward earnings-per-share of HK$9.93 ($1.28). The trailing P/E is slightly higher than the five-year average P/E of 11.37, though the forward P/E is lower. Furthermore, the current dividend yield of 2.37% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.03%. It seems, then, that Ping An Insurance is trading at a discount to fair value - but is that the case?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.80 (11.95/15 = 0.80) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of HK$122.31 (97.85/0.80 = 122.31). Then I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.05 (11.95/11.37 = 1.05) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of HK$93.19 (97.85/1.05 = 93.19).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.66 (9.85/15 = 0.66) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of HK$148.26 (97.85/0.66 = 148.26). Then I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.87 (9.85/11.37 = 0.87) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of HK$112.47 (97.85/0.87 = 112.47).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.86 (2.03/2.37 = 0.86) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of HK$113.78 (97.85/0.86 = 113.78). Finally, I will average out these five estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of HK$118.00, or $15.22 (122.31 + 93.19 + 148.26 + 112.47 + 113.78 / 5 = 118.00). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 17% at this time.

In summary, Ping An Insurance is the second-largest insurance company in the world by market capitalization, and a profitable firm which uses its tech-savvy to grow its customer base effectively. It has a strong progressive dividend policy, excellent growth prospects, and currently trades at a 17% discount to fair value. It is a stock that prospective investors seeking international exposure to the financial services sector should seriously consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.