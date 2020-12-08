Current lead indication WIHA is not large either, and the same safety issues will make it a later line option.

Rigel's approved drug Tavalisse can be useful to cITP patients in a third line setting, but the market isn't huge.

Rigel Pharma (RIGL) has extended fostamitinib’s potential to the farthest extent possible. In 2018, it was approved as Tavalisse in the US, targeting chronic immune thrombocytopenia in adult patients. Then it was approved in Europe and Canada for the same indication, and has ongoing approval processes in Israel and Japan/Asia. Then it is undergoing a phase 3 trial in Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA), and multiple trials in covid-19, including a phase 3 being planned. But there the pipeline tapers out. There are multiple early stage assets, both self-owned and sponsored, however they are really too early stage to attract attention, despite Fostamitinib having been approved 2 years ago. Note that the BergenBio collaboration recently reported early stage positive data.

In the 3rd quarter, Tavalisse had sales of $16.3mn, up 39% from the previous year’s 3rd quarter. "Our team has done an excellent job advancing our key value drivers while adapting to the widespread changes in the current global environment," said Raul Rodriguez, Rigel's president and CEO. "We have continued to grow our TAVALISSE franchise with third quarter sales increasing 39% year-over-year and our global Phase 3 clinical trial for warm AIHA having enrolled over 60% of our patient goal. Additionally, exploration of fostamatinib's potential in COVID-19 is rapidly expanding with our Phase 3 clinical trial launching this quarter and enrollment ongoing in the Phase 2 trials sponsored by the NIH/NHLBI and Imperial College London."

Fostamitinib in chronic ITP

Fostamitinib’s approval in cITP is based on data from a phase 3 study which produced results in 2016. The key data was as follows:

76 participants were randomized 2:1 to receive either fostamatinib (100 mg twice daily)(n=51) or placebo (n=25). The primary endpoint was stable platelet count defined as platelet counts of at least 50K/uL on at least four of six visits between Weeks 14 and 24. All had chronic/persistent ITP (platelet levels < 30K platelets/uL) and had received prior treatment. 18% (n=9/51) achieved the primary endpoint compared to 0% for placebo, a statistically valid result. The rates of treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were 77% (n=39/51) for fostamatinib and 28% (n=2/25) for placebo. Most of the TRAEs for fostamatinib were gastrointestinal complaints (n=31/51 or 61%), specifically nausea, diarrhea, vomiting or abdominal pain. Other TRAEs were hypertension (35%) and transaminase elevation (22%), a biomarker of liver stress/damage.

A second phase 3 study failed to achieve its primary endpoint due to what appears to be a fluke. “The response rate in the fostamatinib cohort was 18% (n=9/50) compared to 4% for placebo (n=1/24). The single responder in the placebo group caused the results to fall short of statistical significance (p=0.152).”

There are approximately 50,000-60,000 adult ITP patients in the United States. The orphan disease is characterised by the body’s own immune system destroying platelets in the blood, resulting in inordinate bleeding events. Fostamitinib is a SYK inhibitor, where SYK is a key player in platelet destruction.

A recent interview discusses the positioning of Tavalisse in the cITP treatment space. It appears that steroids are the first line treatment of choice for most physicians, followed by Intravenous gamma globulin, which does a temporary slowing down of platelet destruction. “No head-to-head clinical trials have compared different third-line agents in refractory ITP. Following splenectomy, either rituximab, corticosteroids, or thrombopoietin receptor agonists may be used. Other third-line treatments include azathioprine, cyclophosphamide, danazol, the spleen tyrosine kinase (NYSE:SYK) inhibitor fostamatinib (Tavalisse, Rigel), and other immunosuppressive regimens.”

This labelling of Tavalisse as a third line treatment in what is essentially a rare disease as well as a disease which often resolves itself automatically, has not worked well for Fostamitinib. It is, according to its own website, used “when a prior treatment for ITP has not worked well enough.” This has also to do with the fact that there are serious side effects of the drug including hypertension, hepatotoxicity, diarrhea and neutropenia. As a result of that, despite the one of the two only drugs approved for the indication, and despite having a differentiated MoA, the drug, and the company, haven’t taken off.

The warm AIHA indication

AIHA is another rare blood disorder in which antibodies produced by the body results in hemolysis of red blood cells at a rate greater than at which the body can reproduce them. This causes anemia and other serious side effects. AIHA affects approximately 45,000 adult patients in the U.S. and approximately 1 to 3 in 100,000 adults are diagnosed each year. “Warm antibody AIHA is the most common form of AIHA and can be either primary or secondary to an underlying disease such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) or a lymphoproliferative condition such as or chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or lymphoma. To date, there are no approved therapies for AIHA, despite the unmet medical need.” First line treatment is glucocorticoids and an off-label immunosuppressant.

In 2017, the open label stage 1 of the phase 2 study announced that it met the primary efficacy endpoint.

“Responders were defined as those achieving a hemoglobin level greater than 10 g/dL and at least a 2 g/dL increase from baseline. 17 patients are enrolled. Four responded during the 12-week evaluation period and two more met the response criteria in the extension study after 12 weeks of treatment, implying a response rate of 35.3%. Two subjects withdrew due to non-safety issues.”

Safety issues emerging from treatment were moderate and manageable. 2 deaths occurred, but were considered unrelated.

Final results were published at ASH 2019. “In this phase 2, multicenter, open-label study, fostamatinib markedly improved Hgb levels in 48% of 25 evaluable patients with wAIHA. Adverse events were manageable and consistent with those previously reported with fostamatinib in other conditions.”

A phase 3 study is ongoing. “Rigel's FORWARD study, a Phase 3 pivotal trial of TAVALISSE in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA), has enrolled 57 of the 90 patients targeted for enrollment.”

Financials

Rigel has a market cap of $520mn and is trading at $3.02 as of this writing. As of September 30, 2020, Rigel had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $72.8 million, compared to $98.1 million as of December 31, 2019. Rigel reported total revenues of $90.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $43.9 million in the same period of 2019. Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 consisted of $43.9 million in net product sales and $46.2 million in contract revenues from collaborations. Total costs and expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $100.3 million, compared to $95.6 million in the same period of 2019.

There's a single small insider purchase:

Bottomline

Fostamitinib flunked a midstage study in IgAN in 2018. Its composition of matter patent expires in 2031. Candidate R835, an IRAK 1/4 inhibitor, showed encouraging action in a Phase 1 study, including inhibition of cytokine production in an LPS challenge designed to gauge the molecule's anti-inflammatory impact.

Rigel appears to me to be a struggling biopharma with a limited use drug in an area of unmet need, marred by limited efficacy and lack of strong safety vis-a-vis the disease. We are looking at imminent dilution for the stock, and while it is true that revenue is slowly catching up with expenses, they still have a long way to go. They cannot afford to reduce all expenses because their pipeline is undeveloped except for the WIHA trial which has a small TAM anyway. Considering everything, while I appreciate this small company’s successful approval of its lead drug, I do not think it is investible at this time.

