Rattler Midstream (RTLR) decreased its distribution even though there was not a financial need to reduce the distribution to shareholders. That makes this a very unusual move among midstream companies. Oftentimes a dividend or distribution reduction is a sign of trouble ahead along with possible loss of income for years to come. Here though management indicated a completely different attitude about this distribution cut.

Source: Rattler Midstream Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Conference Call.

That is not a reason to cut the distribution that is given by most managements. This management will reallocate the money that would have gone to the distribution to share repurchases instead. Should the price of the midstream rally sufficiently, then the strategy would be re-evaluated accordingly. Therefore unless the current low price of the midstream common lasts for years, there should be no fear of the distribution returning during an industry recovery.

Notice also that this midstream management has a goal to keep the leverage at an industry leading two times. The Cadillac of the industry would be Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and they have their leverage around 3.4.

This midstream is one of the financially strongest in the industry. Despite its relatively small size, that low leverage provides a lot of safety that an investor rarely sees in this industry. Sometimes small companies are as safe or safer than their larger peers. This appears to be one of those cases.

The only danger is that the share repurchase program represents a significant amount of the traded common. Therefore any investor should consider limit orders and patience when buying or selling. But if management believes that the current price is a bargain by repurchasing shares, then investors have a clue that the future upside potential far outweighs the downside potential of this possible investment.

Source: Rattler Midstream Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

The fact that considerable capacity remains to be used means this company has operating leverage that will benefit unitholders in the future. That capacity will be used with minimal capital expenditures. So profits, EBIDA, and cash flow will grow without a large capital budget for a year or two. Free cash flow for available for expansion for the next growth spurt is a given for this midstream.

Source: Rattler Midstream Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Conference Call Slides.

Even the joint ventures for parent company Diamondback Energy (FANG) to gain access to export terminals and hence better oil pricing have now been largely completed. So the projects shown above will go from a net cash out to a net inflow in the future. Pipelines often make money at surprisingly low capacity use. Therefore all the above joint ventures are likely to function for a year or two without any expansion requirements.

The bottom line for this partnership is that the cash flow comparisons are going to remain positive even if the coronavirus challenges hang around for awhile. These common units declined inline with the perceived decline of the parent company fortunes. Now with a coming recovery, the midstream units should recover along with the perceived recovery of the parent company fortunes.

What is interesting about the midstream cyclical nature in the stock market is that the business itself is not very cyclical. Basically midstream business features long term contracts. So several years of an industry downturn would be needed to materially affect the midstream business negatively. Furthermore, midstream capacity additions often lag the demand for more capacity. Therefore this partnership, like many competitors, is completing capacity that was needed during the last booming part of the upstream cycle. Those completions inevitably assure earnings and cash flow growth even when the inevitable upstream industry downturn occurs.

Yet Mr. Market often views midstream with the same jaundiced appraisal as upstream during the industry cycle. That appraisal often offers investors a cheap and relatively safer way to participate in the cyclical oil and gas upstream recovery. Midstream companies do not have the exploration nor pricing risks of an upstream company. Instead they are the utilities of the oil and gas industry in that they provide transportation and related services.

Rattler Midstream took all of this into consideration when changing the strategy from distribution maintenance to common unit repurchases. Because the industry situation can rapidly change, management emphasized the flexibility of the plan. Now income investor who depend upon the previous income level may not approve of the strategy change. But the change does not signify any financial problems. That is what makes this distribution reduction unique.

Source: Rattler Midstream Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Conference Call Slides.

Diamondback has long grown by a combination of acquisitions and organic growth. The organic growth of Diamondback (FANG) has long been among the fastest in the industry. But it is the acquisitions that usually provide growth opportunities for Rattler as Diamondback seeks to cut costs on any newly acquired properties. The most visible cost cutting maneuver is to improve water handling on the acquired properties although other possibilities generally exist.

Source: Rattler Midstream Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Conference Call Slides.

Through joint ventures, Rattler has begun to add customers and decrease the dependency on Diamondback in the future. The long haul joint ventures were done to prevent the discounting of oil prices that happened during the last boom. Rattler will probably secure more idle long haul capacity as needed for the future during the current period of excess capacity.

However, Rattler is now going to service other Permian customers. The purchase shown above is the first step towards diversifying the customer base. Diamondback will remain a significant customer for the foreseeable future. But there will now be other significant customers to service in the future as part of the diversification strategy.

Future Prospects

Most midstream companies have been "catching up" to the capacity that was planned during the last boom. The latest downturn was so quick and so severe that some projects were put on hold or canceled. Nonetheless, the completed projects allow these midstream partnerships to show growth at a time when the market is not expecting growth.

Similarly, once the industry upstream cycle begins the recovery phase, then these midstream partnerships will lag somewhat until the excess capacity is reduced.

Therefore the association of a midstream like Rattler with a strong parent like Diamondback Energy is important. Diamondback has low enough costs that it will be among the first in the industry to recover.

In normal times, Diamondback was among the fastest growing oil producers in the industry. The low costs enabled Diamondback to grow quickly within cash flow. A return to something more normal would mean that this midstream should also grow fairly rapidly. The very low leverage can support future rapid growth.

Despite the recent distribution cut, the outlook for future distributions remains above average. This midstream has some of the best leverage ratios among the midstream partnerships that I follow and the business is still growing as this midstream catches up to needed service demands. The $100 million unit repurchase program means that more money will be available for the remaining shares when the distribution is available again (because the unit price rallied sufficiently).

The substantial share repurchase program backed by the cash from the reduced distribution will limit the downside potential of these common units. The coming recovery should allow a complete recovery of the unit price and then more appreciation once Diamondback Energy production growth resumes. Diamondback has the ability at WTI $50 to grow production more than 20 percent annually. So the growth rate of the midstream will be far faster per unit than much of the industry.

