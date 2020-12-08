Pfizer Vs. Merck Vs. AbbVie Vs. Bristol Myers Vs. Johnson & Johnson Vs. Amgen

With an ageing population, healthcare stocks are here to stay.

Co-Written by Robert & Sam Kovacs

Introduction

This pandemic has reminded us of many things. One of those things, is the extent to which we rely on healthcare companies. As soon as we (as in mankind) realized that we were going to have trouble (to say the least) containing the pandemic, what did we do?

Source: Open Domain

We asked “how quickly can we get a vaccine?” We turned to pharmaceutical companies, and waited for them to deliver.

The response has been phenomenal. It goes to show how far humanity has come, it highlights our everlasting resilience in the face of challenges.

Healthcare companies help us deal with diseases, and sometimes extend our lifespan. Of course, this raises the debate: should we focus on healing or on preventing?

But this isn’t the point of this article. Given society’s inability to curb obesity, reduce stress, abstain from smoking (or contain pandemics), we need healthcare companies.

It follows that if we need something, it should be fair that these companies profit from it.

It also follows that some of these companies will be better at competing, better at managing their companies, and better at sharing their profits with shareholders.

In this article we will review 6 of the best healthcare stocks, of which we are long 4 of them.

We will look at them from the angle of our Dividends First approach.

As a reminder this is what that means.

A Dividends First investment strategy, is one where you plan on dividends alone to allow you to meet your financial goals, maximizing your chances of success by all means necessary.

The 6 stocks dividend profiles.

The six stocks we will be looking at are:

Pfizer (PFE)

Merck (MRK)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

AbbVie (ABBV)

Amgen (AMGN)

Bristol Myers (BMY)

Company Dividend Yield Div 1-year CAGR Div 3-year CAGR Div 5-year CAGR Earnings Payout CFO Payout FCF Payout Dividend Strength Score Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 3.86% 5.56% 6.30% 7.8% 97% 68% 82% 76.96 Merck & Company Inc. (New) (MRK) 3.16% 6.5% 8.1% 5.5% 54% 56% 92% 76.83 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.74% 6.32% 6.13% 6.5% 62% 48% 58% 86.2 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 5.00% 10.17% 17.93% 15.8%* 100% 52% 65% 61.9 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 2.84% 10.34% 15.16% 21.3%* 50% 34% 41% 78.85 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 2.88% 9.76% 3.99% 3.5% -621% 33% 35% 78.9

Source: mad-dividends.com (* ABBV 7-year growth/AMGN 9-year growth)

The first thing that we notice, is that, while Pfizer and AbbVie have higher yields, the other 4 have very similar yields: between 2.74% and 3.16%.

The second thing we notice, is that while Pfizer and JNJ have grown their dividend by mid-single digits in the past 12 months, all 4 other stocks have grown by a similar amount: between 9.76% and 10.91%.

Looking at 5-year CAGRs, the picture remains similar, although with BMY and MRK’s CAGR dropping to mid-single digits.

Expanding to 10-year CAGRs, BMY grew its dividend by the lowest amount. Pfizer, Merck and JNJ grew by just over 6% per annum.

AMGN and ABBV haven’t yet had 10 years of dividend growth. However, AMGN will beyond any doubt be the largest 10-year dividend grower by next year, having grown the dividend at a 15% CAGR. If ABBV continues its streak of double-digit increases for a couple more years, it will also be up there.

That tells us what has happened, which does give some indication of management’s willingness to increase dividends, but it is no guarantee of what will happen.

So let’s look at payout ratios. By far, the most relevant payout ratio is the FCF payout ratio.

BMY has the lowest payout ratio, paying only one third of its free cash flow. Amgen is a close second, paying 40%. JNJ and ABBV pay out between half and two thirds of their free cash flow, while both Merck and Pfizer pay out more than 4/5th of their FCF.

Further indication of the trend will be given by looking at the evolution of the FCF payout ratios during the past 5 years.

Company TTM Y-4 TTM Y-3 TTM Y-2 TTM Y-1 TTM PFE 56% 56% 51% 71% 82% MRK 55% 122% 58% 63% 92% JNJ 67% 51% 55% 52% 58% ABBV 61% 55% 47% 55% 65% AMGN 39% 36% 37% 44% 41% BMY 208% 59% 71% 35% 35%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Let’s take a look, one at a time.

Pfizer’s payout ratio has been deteriorating in the past two years. We will want to watch out for this.

Merck’s has been more volatile than the rest of the group, swinging up and down throughout the years.

Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratios have remained stable, declining, which suggests that management hasn’t been growing the dividend by as much as it could have.

AbbVie has maintained very healthy payout ratios, although they have been on the rise for the past two years.

Amgen has maintained the most stable payout ratios, between 36% and 44% of free cash flow, a very healthy level.

Finally, BMY’s free cash flow in relation to the dividend has never been as attractive as it has been in the past two years.

None of the companies in the group has extremely worrying payout ratios, but it clearly underlines the dynamics of each company.

Bristol Myers

BMY’s dividend growth over the past 10 years has been uninspiring, at only 4%. But the company increased the dividend by just under 10% at the beginning of the year. If it can repeat this feat, it might mark the start of an era of higher dividend growth.

BMY has a history of accretive acquisitions, and so far it seems that the Celgene acquisition has translated into healthy amounts of cash flow for the company.

With the next dividend hike expected to be announced within days, we are paying close attention to BMY.

A dividend increase in the range of 9-12% would send a strong signal that management is willing to share a large amount of cash flow with shareholders.

In fact, nothing short of such an increase could get me interested in BMY.

Source: mad-dividends.com

It currently yields 2.88%. During the past decade it has had a median yield of 2.94%. The 25th percentile and 75th percentile yields set the “fair range” between 2.59% and 3.56%. The yield has been as low as 1.98% and as high as 5.3%.

So while BMY offers a fair price relative to its historical range of yields, it doesn’t scream bargain.

But if it is true that BMY will be able to maintain double-digit dividend hikes for the next 10 years, then a 2.88% yield offers a very attractive proposition for this company which hasn’t interrupted the dividend in over 3 decades.

Our rule of thumb with Sam, is that for a dividend stock to be considered a good deal, we look at the potential for 8% income on our initial investment after 10 years, including dividend reinvestments. Beyond 10%, we consider it a great deal.

If BMY grows the dividend at 8% per annum, you’d generate 8% on the initial investment. You can visualize this with the chart below, which simulates a $10,000 investment in BMY at current prices, with annual reinvestments of the dividend. The blue bar shows the dividends derived from reinvestments, while the red bar shows the dividend from the initial position.

Source: mad-dividends.com

If BMY grows at 10% per annum, that amount would increase to 9.61% on the initial amount within 10 years.

Source: mad-dividends.com

If BMY announces a 9%-12% dividend hike in the upcoming days, we would strongly consider adding the stock to our portfolios.

Pfizer

Pfizer’s dividend growth has slowed throughout the decade. The silver lining is that the spinoff of struggling Upjohn into the new Viatris (VTRS) significantly changes the makeup of the company.

It is already apparent that the operation is unlocking value for shareholders, as Pfizer shares are trading around $40, and the VTRS share is worth an extra $2.

What has the transaction accomplished? Pfizer, which was previously a $50-53bn in revenues business, took a segment worth $8-8.5bn in revenues which was declining double digits, and discarded it.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation.

This leaves them with a business which generates $2.28 to $2.38 in EPS, and just shy of $2 per share of operating cash flow.

Even if Pfizer were to maintain its dividend at the current rate, it would maintain a operating cash flow payout ratio of 75%. Only a tad higher than it has previously been. If the dividend is cut to $0.35-0.36 per quarter (to offset the dividend planned to be received by VTRS), then the operating payout ratio would go down to 70%, closer to the current ratio.

The upside is that New Pfizer grew revenues at 4% YoY, and increased operating income by 7%. If Pfizer can grow its dividend by 5-6% over the next years, it would still be fairly priced.

Source: mad-dividends.com

However, Pfizer isn’t a great buy now. 3.5-3.6%% yield (after a planned cut) and 5-6% growth is not a fantastic proposal. We’re holding on to Pfizer now, but not adding to the position at these prices.

Merck

Merck is another pharma company which many dividend investors own. While the company has accelerated dividend growth amid growing earnings for a couple years, this has happened while the amount of operating and free cash flow generated by the firm has remained quite stable.

This has driven up the FCF payout ratio to 92% over the TTM.

30/09/2016 30/09/2017 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 30/09/2020 Dividends $1.8400 $1.8800 $1.9200 $2.2000 $2.4400 Net Income $1.96 $1.05 $1.25 $3.58 $4.52 Payout Ratio 94% 180% 154% 62% 54% Cash From Operations $3.92 $2.16 $4.24 $4.76 $4.35 Payout Ratio 47% 87% 46% 47% 56% Free Cash Flow $3.36 $1.55 $3.34 $3.49 $2.65 Payout Ratio 55% 122% 58% 63% 92%

Source: mad-dividends.com

This raises the question of whether this rate of growth can last? The recent hike of just 6.5% suggests that it might not be attainable. A 9% CAGR would certainly be attractive for a stock yielding 3%. With the upcoming spinoff which is expected to eat out a chunk of the EPS, I doubt that we will see growth much higher than 6-7% over the next decade.

This sort of prospective growth suggests that MRK isn’t that great of a buy when it yields less than 3.4-3.5%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Yet the market still prices higher rates of dividend growth as the new norm. Maybe we are wrong? During the past decade, MRK has yielded a median 3.16% with a “fair range” between 2.92% and 3.16%. So while the current yield is within the historical fair range, it is at the top of it. High dividend growth in upcoming years would justify this. The market clearly got excited about MRK’s prospects in 2019, only to adjust slightly lower in the past year.

Caution would be required here. MRK is trading at a price which is fair given the markets historical multiples, yet not a bargain by any account.

While we are watching MRK, and would be interested after another pullback, we’re not initiating a position now. Investors who got in at a more attractive price and yield can still reasonably hold at these levels.

Johnson & Johnson

The bluest of blue chip healthcare stocks. JNJ is as steady as it gets. The dividend has grown at 6.5% per annum for the past decade. Operating and Free cash flow have grown at similar rates.

Because of its predictability, its defensive nature, and its ultimate All Weather status, JNJ usually trades at a slight premium.

During the past decade, it yielded a median 2.8%, while the fair range was between 2.65% and 3.1%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

While the sort of dividend growth rate JNJ offers means that it would be a bargain buy only when it yields 3.5% or more, it rarely offers such great deals. Yields higher than 3.1% have only happened during two very brief periods since 2013.

It is a situation where we are happy to give up some total returns for the increased stability. We aim to buy JNJ when it yields as close to 3% as possible.

At the current yield of 2.73% we happily hold our shares.

We last added to our positions at the same time we added to our All Weather Dividends portfolio, back in late October at $137.

Source: mad-dividends.com

That price didn’t last for long. We hold JNJ through nearly everything, although we’re ready to offload some when (if) the yield goes below 2.5%.

Amgen

Amgen has had a streak of bad results, which have disappointed investors across the board. The situation is delicate, because the company need some new blockbusters to come out of its pipeline soon to continue the aggressive growth the company has experienced. The failure of omecamtiv comes as a blow after a decade of research. But in healthcare, it’s the name of the game.

Back in October, when the stock was around $240 we wrote “Amgen is headed for $220.” That’s exactly what happened. It is now around $225. Like was pointed out in the article, Amgen is fighting against negative momentum.

Yet it now yields over 2.8%, an event which has happened less than 25% of time since the inception of its dividend over 10 years ago. Over the period it has had a median yield of 2.36% and a “fair range” of 1.93% to 2.71%. Our estimate is that a fair yield for AMGN is 2.4%-2.6%, and anything higher being a really good deal.

Source: mad-dividends.com

For a stock which has been growing its dividend at a 15% CAGR, and is likely to grow the dividend at a 10% CAGR, the price is attractive.

If you don’t own any Amgen, this is a great price to get in. However, don’t expect massive capital gains today or tomorrow. More sluggishness is likely. If you do own some, you can consider increasing your exposure at these prices. We don’t see any reasons to sell AMGN, which has a proven track record of success and delivering superior returns. We believe, to quote Frank, that the best is yet to come.

AbbVie

Maybe the best deal for last?

AbbVie might carry more risk because of its debt and smaller history of growing dividends. But it more than makes up for it with a fantastically high yield, healthy payout ratios, and double-digit dividend growth.

During the past 7 years, the company has aggressively grown the dividend while yielding a median 3.7%. The wide “fair range” between 3.2% and 4.7% shows the stock’s volatility.

Source: mad-dividends.com

But ABBV is rising from the ashes after a long period of sluggishness. The stock has broken out of past resistance at $100.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The stock just had a golden cross following a death cross within a very short period of time, with its 50-day SMA crossing its 200 day SMA.

The recent 10% dividend hike places the stock back in its historically undervalued range of yields, at 5%.

We believe it is likely that ABBV will retest $100 levels to validate it as support. Momentum has turned for ABBV. This is a fantastic healthcare stock which is still 25% undervalued.

The stock is a strong buy at current prices.

Conclusion

All of these 6 are great companies. All of them, we’d happily own.

However, we believe that Warren Buffett did investors a disservice by saying that it was better to buy a great company at a decent price, than a decent company at a great price.

Many never stopped to ask: why can’t I have a great company at a great price?

This is what we try to achieve. None of the 6 are overvalued, but that doesn’t mean we want to buy all 6 of them at any price.

ABBV is the strongest buy. AMGN is next, with the caveat of more sluggishness ahead. BMY, we are waiting for the next dividend hike to assess. MRK, we are passing on it for now. PFE and JNJ, we happily hold at these prices.

One last word…

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE JNJ ABBV AMGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.