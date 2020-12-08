Office REITs: Vaccine Can't Cure WFH Epidemic

Summary

Is the "Work-From-Home Era" here to stay? Few property sectors have been hit harder by the pandemic than office REITs, which have been slammed as workspaces continue to sit empty.

COVID-19 has accelerated the pre-existing trends of increased workplace efficiency. Survey data and commentary from corporations indicate that the WFH paradigm is here to stay long after the pandemic subsides.

Rent collection hasn't yet been a major concern, but conditions are likely to deteriorate as the office market - which has been essentially frozen since April - begins to thaw.

Power to the tenants: market rents are set to decline substantially in the nation's largest office markets. Office REITs will face a supply overhang for much of the next decade.

We've remained bearish on office REITs, but do see pockets of value in the Sunbelt and suburban-focused office REITs, but as WFH become the norm, the office sector's loss is the housing market's gain.