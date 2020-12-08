Office REITs: Vaccine Can't Cure WFH Epidemic

We've remained bearish on office REITs, but do see pockets of value in the Sunbelt and suburban-focused office REITs, but as WFH become the norm, the office sector's loss is the housing market's gain.

Rent collection hasn't yet been a major concern, but conditions are likely to deteriorate as the office market - which has been essentially frozen since April - begins to thaw.

COVID-19 has accelerated the pre-existing trends of increased workplace efficiency. Survey data and commentary from corporations indicate that the WFH paradigm is here to stay long after the pandemic subsides.

Is the "Work-From-Home Era" here to stay? Few property sectors have been hit harder by the pandemic than office REITs, which have been slammed as workspaces continue to sit empty.

REIT Rankings: Office

Office REIT Sector Overview

Is the "Work-From-Home Era" here to stay? Few property sectors have been hit harder by the pandemic than office REITs, which have been slammed this year as workspaces around the country continue to sit empty with office occupancy rates recovering to just 25% by late November, according to data from Kastle Systems. The largest REIT sector by quantity of companies, within the Hoya Capital Office REIT Index, we track the 26 office REITs, which account for roughly $85 billion in market value. Office REITs comprise roughly 10% of the broad-based "Core" Equity REIT ETFs.

Office REITs focus primarily on the higher tiers of the quality spectrum, owning nearly a quarter of all Class-A office buildings in the US. The sector is segmented into two categories. Urban CBD ("Central Business District") REITs hold portfolios that are concentrated in the six largest U.S. cities: New York City, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., a segment that has been hit especially hard by the pandemic. Secondary/ Suburban REITs, which have generally outperformed in 2020, hold portfolios concentrated in the Sunbelt regions and/or in secondary markets.

Are offices the new malls? We believe that COVID-19 has simply accelerated - rather than temporarily altered - the pre-existing trends of increased workplace efficiency and technological disruption to the workplace in a magnitude not entirely unlikely the e-commerce disruption to the brick-and-mortar retail format seen throughout the 2010s. We see these trends as more likely to persist even after the full-scale distribution of the coronavirus vaccines. Thus, we've remained bearish on office REITs, but do see pockets of selective value in the Sunbelt and suburban-focused office REITs which we expect to benefit from the "suburban revival" trends expected in the 2020s.

Survey data and commentary from corporations indicate that the WFH era is here to stay long after the pandemic subsides, as technology suites including Zoom (ZM), Slack (WORK), Google (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN) have emerged as a competitive threat to the office property model. A recent "Future of the Office" survey by CBRE Global Research of 126 senior-level global real estate executives indicated that 54% of respondents expect to reduce their physical office space after the pandemic, while just 16% of respondents expect office space to increase. Fueling these attitudes are expectations of increased use of a "hybrid" workforce that will include a blend of in-office and remote working that will reduce total office space needs.

A recent survey showed just 10% of NYC office employees have returned to the office by late October and less than half of employees expect to be back in work by the end of next summer, and that's been just fine for both employees and their employers. Importantly, WFH-related efficiencies are generally met with gratitude rather than contempt towards the employer, as well as improved productivity, according to a recent KPMG survey. While there are clearly negative "side-effects" of remote working, the survey found that 74% of respondents that were working remotely as a result of the pandemic reported having an overall "better" work-life balance.

Rent collection hasn't yet been a major concern yet, but conditions are likely to deteriorate as the office market - which has been essentially frozen since April - begins to thaw. Office REITs reported rent collection averaging roughly 97% in the third quarter, which has remained steady from April through October as tenants continued to pay rent even as their employees stayed at home. Tougher times are likely ahead, according to brokerage firm JLL, which has seen a record plunge in office occupancy rate this year and projects in its Q3 2020 Office Outlook that WFH will reduce office demand by -15%.

Office REITs Pummelled By Pandemic

Office REIT shares have been pummeled during the coronavirus pandemic amid these lingering questions over the long-term demand outlook as businesses become increasingly more comfortable with the expanded utilization of work-from-home arrangements. Despite a significant vaccine drive rally over the last month, office REITs are still the fifth-worst performing REIT sector this year, with average declines of more than 26% compared to the 12.3% decline on the broad-based Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the 14.7% gain on the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

Even after the 35% rebound since the start of November, all 26 office REITs remain lower by at last 8% this year. Secondary/Suburban REITs - particularly those focused on the Sunbelt region - have generally delivered stronger performance this year, as six of the seven best-performing names this year have been in the non-gateway category. The recent rally, however, has benefited the Urban CBD most acutely, underscored by gains of over 80% over the last month from NYC-focused Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) and gains of over 60% from NYC- and SF-focused Paramount Group (PGRE).

Investors in REIT Preferreds and Baby Bonds have fared far better in 2020. Seven of the 26 office REITs offer preferred securities or exchange-listed bonds: Boston Properties (BXP.PB), Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.PK, VNO.PL, VNO.PM), Equity Commonwealth (EQC.PD), SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG.PI), City Office REIT (CIO.PA), and Armada Hoffler (AHH.PA), all of which are standard cumulative preferred securities. Externally managed REIT Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) also has an exchange-listed bond. On average, these securities are exactly flat in 2020, outperforming their respective common stocks by 32%.

Despite the sell-off, resilient rent collection - for now at least - has allowed the vast majority of these office REITs to maintain their dividends at current rates during the pandemic. Just 6 of the 26 office REITs have reduced or suspended their dividend this year: City Office REIT (CIO), Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH), American Assets Trust (AAT), Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.PK), Empire State Realty Trust, and Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (CLI). On the other hand, we have seen two office REITs raise their dividends: SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) and Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC), which each raised their quarterly payouts by a penny. In all, 45 equity REITs have raised their dividend in 2020, while 66 have reduced or suspended their payouts.

As anticipated, the pace of dividend cuts has slowed - and even reversed - across most of the REIT sector, but we believe that many office REITs that were able to hang tough in 2020 will face potential dividend cuts in 2021 or 2022 as market conditions continue to soften. With a 45% debt ratio, according to NAREIT, office REITs operate with leverage ratios that are above the REIT sector average of around 37%. Twelve office REITs currently have debt ratios above 50%, while seven REITs are above 60%, which we view as the "danger zone" for potential dividend cuts or other means of deleveraging.

Office REIT Fundamentals Will Remain Challenged

Office REITs were finally hitting their stride over the last two years following a decade of middling performance, powered by a seemingly unstoppable streak of job growth. The office REIT sector tends to outperform later in the economic cycle and respond more slowly to economic inflection points given the typically long-term lease structure inherent in office leases, which average 5-10 years for suburban assets and 10-20 years for CBD assets. Same-store NOI growth for office REITs averaged 2.54% in 2019, outpacing the 2.12% average growth from the broader REIT index, but dipped to -3.7% in the third quarter and will likely remain under pressure at least through the end of 2021.

Even in the best of times, office ownership is a tough, capital-intensive business with relatively low operating margins and high capex needs, as tenants tend to have quite a bit of negotiating power relative to landlords, particularly given the ample available supply - a supply overhang that will linger for much of the next decade. Given the high degree of fixed costs incurred in managing an office property - whether fully occupied or mostly vacant - operating leverage is quite high. Thus, small changes in occupancy and market fundamentals can have significant negative impacts on NOI.

Power to the tenants. More than other REIT sectors, office REITs have a relatively small roster of tenants, and given the significant supply overhang from the combination of weak demand and continued supply growth, landlords will have impaired pricing power for the foreseeable future. Vacancy rates across the office sector declined sharply in Q3 - a trend that we expect to accelerate and eventually flirt with the prior lows from the early 2010s around 88%. In CBRE's 2021 U.S. Real Estate Market Outlook report, the commercial real estate brokerage firm commented that "office vacancy will persist at a stubbornly high rate and rent increases will be difficult to achieve as market conditions remain decidedly in favor of tenants."

The internal development pipeline from REITs themselves illustrates the boom in construction activity that began in 2013 and has continued into 2020. After tailing off by the end of 2016, construction spending on office development ramped up again after the 2016 elections, spurred by the passage of corporate tax reform. With the recent pick-up in development, the office pipeline increased to a new cycle-high last quarter, with supply growth expected to average more than 2% per year through 2020. According to NAREIT T-Tracker data, the office development pipeline stands at roughly $10.9 billion, down from its record-high peak heading into the pandemic at $15.4 billion.

The office market has been essentially frozen since the start of the pandemic, as JLL noted that Q2 and Q3 saw "severely depressed" leasing activity and transaction volumes that were "well below normal levels." On the private market side, office valuations have generally remained firm with declines of only about 5-10%, on average, despite the sharp selloff from most office REITs. As the markets thaw, however, we believe that office valuations will reset lower by 10-15% over the next half-decade, in line with the decline in market rents. We believe that private market valuations will be relatively slow to "reset" and see this widening NAV discount as yet another headwind for these office REITs which will make external growth via acquisitions all but impossible, and expect REITs to be net sellers until at least mid-2021.

Valuation and Dividend Yield of Office REITs

Following the sharp sell-off amid the coronavirus pandemic, office REITs now trade at discounted valuations relative to the broader REIT sector. Based on current and forward Funds From Operations ("FFO"), office REITs are trading at or near their lowest multiple in the past decade at just 13.8x forward FFO. They trade at an estimated 40% discount to Net Asset Value ("NAV"), the widest discount of the post-recession period, so we may begin to see some public-to-private M&A activity if this wide gap between public and private valuations persists.

Based on dividend yield, office REITs now rank toward the top of the REIT sector, paying an average yield of 4.1%. They pay out roughly 50% of their available cash flow, towards the lower-end of the REIT sector. In our recent report, "The REIT Paradox: Cheap REITs Stay Cheap," we discussed our study that showed that lower-yielding REITs in faster-growing property sectors with lower leverage profiles have historically produced better total returns, on average, than their higher-yielding counterparts.

As noted previously, 6 of the 26 office REITs reduced their dividend this year, while two REITs - Kilroy Realty Corp. and SL Green Realty Corp. - have increased their distribution this year. There is a wide range of dividend distribution strategies employed by the twenty-six REITs within the sector, with yields ranging from 9.2% from Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) to a low of 0% from Equity Commonwealth (EQC).

Key Takeaways: WFH Challenges Are Here To Stay

Few property sectors have been hit harder by the pandemic than office REITs, which have been slammed as workspaces continue to sit vacant. Survey data and commentary from corporations indicate that the WFH paradigm is here to stay long after the pandemic subsides. We believe that COVID-19 has simply accelerated - rather than temporarily altered - the pre-existing trends of increased workplace efficiency and technological disruption to the workplace in a magnitude not entirely unlikely the e-commerce disruption to the brick-and-mortar retail format seen throughout the 2010s.

Rent collection hasn't yet been a major concern, but conditions are likely to deteriorate as the office market - which has been essentially frozen since April - begins to thaw. Power to the tenants: market rents are set to decline substantially in the nation's largest office markets. Office REITs will face a supply overhang for much of the next decade. We've remained bearish on office REITs, but do see pockets of value in the Sunbelt and suburban-focused office REITs, but as WFH become the norm, the office sector's loss is the housing market's gain, which continues to be the bright spot of the recovery.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

