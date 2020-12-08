It is currently trading around what it was trading in February 2020.

Due to the additional debt and the uncertainty of the post-pandemic recovery, Potbelly's stock is risky at current levels.

Potbelly has enough liquidity to weather the pandemic. It is taking on some debt in order to do so though.

The pandemic has seriously affected Potbelly's results, with -21% comps in Q3 2020 and only slightly better comps in October.

Potbelly delivered fairly strong results in January and February, and was on track for its first positive comps year since 2016.

Before the pandemic Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) had shown signs of at least stabilizing its business after several years of declining sales. It had reached nearly flat comps in Q4 2019 and was expecting slightly positive comps in 2020.

The idea that Potbelly was turning the corner was reinforced by stronger-than-expected January and February results. However, the pandemic has at least temporarily derailed Potbelly's turnaround and added some debt to its balance sheet. Thus Potbelly's stock seems risky now that it has already rebounded to pre-pandemic levels while it may still have several quarters of cash burn to go and an uncertain level of sales recovery after that.

Pre-Pandemic Performance

Potbelly has struggled a bit in recent years. Its comparable store sales had declined for three straight years, resulting in three-year stacked comps of -8.0%. As well, Potbelly's adjusted EBITDA margin had gone down from 9.7% in 2017 to 6.2% in 2019. This contributed to its total adjusted EBITDA declining from $41.7 million in 2017 to $25.5 million in 2019.

Source: Potbelly - 2019 10-K

Potbelly did show some signs of stabilizing its business prior to the pandemic. It reported -0.1% comps in Q4 2019, which was its best result in three years. It also gave guidance in February for +0.5% to +2.0% comps in 2020 and $20.5 million to $25.5 million adjusted EBITDA. Slightly higher costs were expected to offset the effect of slightly increased comps and result in adjusted EBITDA that was the same or slightly lower than 2019 results.

Potbelly's January and February results showed that it was probably on track to at least meet its guidance, with January comps at +2.5% and February comps at +4.1%.

Pandemic Results

Potbelly's sales have been improving since April, but the rate of improvement has slowed substantially in recent months. Potbelly reported -21.0% comps in Q3 2020 and saw this metric inch above -20% in October.

Source: Potbelly

With new cases accelerating rapidly in November and restaurant-related restrictions being tightened in some areas, -20% comps would likely be a reasonably good result for November 2020 to February 2021 for Potbelly.

That level of comps would point to results of around negative $7 million in adjusted EBITDA per quarter and cash burn that is slightly higher than that.

Source: Potbelly

Debt And Valuation

Potbelly had $1 million in net cash at the end of Q3 2020. It may end up with around $20 million in cash burn by the end of Q2 2021. This would leave it with $19 million in net debt (and potentially around $31 million in liquidity). The net debt includes a $10 million loan under the Paycheck Protection Program, of which a currently uncertain amount may be forgiven.

Potbelly expected its cash burn to be close to $500,000 per week in 2H 2020. My estimate of $20 million cash burn over the next three quarters is a similar rate (although higher than what it projected without lease termination costs), with Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 cash burn likely to be higher than Q2 2021 cash burn (with some recovery in business then due to the rollout of vaccines and expectations of a start of a return to normalcy).

It also remains uncertain whether Potbelly will be able to recover all its lost sales (on a comparable store sales basis) by 2022. I am assuming there is some lingering damage due to changes in eating patterns and higher levels of people working from home even after the pandemic is over. Thus Potbelly's suburban locations should continue to outperform its central business district locations (compared to 2019 results).

If Potbelly can end up with comps down around mid-single digits in 2022 (compared to 2019), then it may be able to end up with around $15 million in adjusted EBITDA.

A valuation of 5.0x EBITDA (close to its February 2020 multiple) would value the company at around $75 million at $15 million in adjusted EBITDA. Less $19 million in net debt results in a valuation of approximately $2.30 per share (or approximately $2.75 per share if its PPP loan is fully forgiven). Getting to $20.5 million in adjusted EBITDA (the low end of its initial 2020 guidance range) would make its stock worth around $3.85 per share if the PPP loan was fully forgiven.

Conclusion

Potbelly was trading at around $5 to $6 in February 2020. It will likely be in at least somewhat worse shape in mid-2021 with its net debt potentially increasing by over $1 per share (even if the PPP loan is fully forgiven) and considerable uncertainty about if/when comparable store sales return to at least 2019 levels.

Although Potbelly appears to have sufficient liquidity to get through the pandemic, it seems risky to pay pre-pandemic (February 2020) prices for its stock given the above items. A sub-$4 price for the stock would be more reasonable as an entry point if one were fairly optimistic. This would require the PPP loan to be fully forgiven and for Potbelly to get back to the low-end of its original 2020 guidance. A more conservative view would want one to look at a $2 to $3 range as a potential entry point instead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.