We put Lennar through the same treatment to sift through any actionable near-term earnings plays.

A yardstick of the US domestic economy, its revenues can provide insight into US economic resilience.

Overview

Lennar Corp. (LEN) is a Florida-based homebuilder originally founded in the 1950s. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 1972, the organization has gone through multiple organizational and structural alterations leading to its latest iteration as one of the most renowned home builders in the US housing industry.

Since its merger with CalAtlantic in 2018, it commands the strongest revenues of any US homebuilder, boasting sales greater than $20B annually. A staple in the segment, the firm’s results telegraph early indications of consumer confidence and corporate rebound increasingly vital as the US moves to redress its flailing economy.

(Source: Market Chameleon)

The stock trades on 1.37X price-to-book, a forward price-earnings ratio of 9.4x and generates operating margins of 12.74%. The enterprise benefits from a 3-year EBITDA growth rate of 10.7%, placing it accordingly among the most prominent homebuilders in the US housing industry. To date, the stock has outperformed the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) markedly, returning approximately 35% year to date, almost 1,000 basis points more than the benchmark.

Bolstered by loose monetary policy aimed at supporting the US domestic housing and real estate industry, investor sentiment presently remains cautiously neutral while awaiting the company’s Dec. 16 financial report. Both analysts and investors are expecting sales of $6.972B and earnings per share of $2.13 in what typically is the company’s sturdiest quarter.

(Source: Gurufocus)

I have a bullish outlook on Lennar Corporation both in the near-term and in the more distant future – improved jobless numbers, government initiatives to stimulate the economy, and a range of monetary and policy directives will continue to put wind in the Miami, Florida, firm’s sails. My assumption is this will carry through into 2021 and beyond.

Earnings Plays

With Q4 earnings less than 10 days away, now is an opportune time to scan a range of metrics related to price action, stock patterns and derivative mechanics to construct a short-term tactical themed play around Lennar Corporation.

Where relevant, we will make contrasts to Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) to emphasize certain key points in developing an earnings strategy. Accordingly, I recommend you browse through my earlier synopsis of Toll Brothers here, possibly comparing it to the real price action which occurred on its earnings event.

Year to date returns Lennar Corp. vs. ITB benchmark

(Source: tradingview)

As a starting point, we will look over analyst earnings expectations allocated to the ticker – the main goal being to determine how analysts adapted forecasts facing the mammoth drawdown at the end of Q1 this year. In some instances, analysts tend to drastically under-estimate future earnings, lowering expectations markedly and possibly creating a catalyst to the stock’s price action in the future.

Likewise, it is pivotal to gain an approximate understanding on what the stock moves on – does it move on financial results announced on the day? Or is it more likely to move on management’s commentary of what the future may hold?

Revenues & Earnings Per Share Expectations v Actual, Lennar Corporation

(Source: Benzinga)

In this instance, it appears that Lennar Corporation consistently beats both revenue and earnings per share guidance comfortably. We can equally deduce that Q4 is often a period of more frenetic activity, with the firm frequently posting its biggest revenues and earnings numbers at this time of the year. Contrasting this with data sets from my study on Toll Brothers, this also appears to be prevalent in the figures, possibly suggesting some degree of seasonality.

Expected Earnings Move vs. Actual Earnings Move – Lennar Corporation

(Source: Market Chameleon)

Juxtaposing the EPS and revenue guidance against historical price action provides some idea of how the market reacted to the earnings announcement – and here, the data is rather less telling than what we saw in the Toll Brothers information. Whereas Toll Brothers stock systematically moved to the downside on earnings, even when beating the financials (whether lowered or not), it transpires that Lennar Corporation tilts towards an upside move.

In addition to this, it emerges that the stock moves invariably to the upside or downside in spite of consistent beats, leading me to my assumption of both guidance in the management, discussion and analysis, coupled with macroeconomic factors, as being more telling in determining which direction the stock moves.

From this data, we can start building a few assumptions:

Earnings and revenue data do not appear to have been meaningfully adjusted to the downside.

The stock habitually beats both revenues and earnings expectations irrespective of changes in analyst estimates possibly signaling the presence of a lowered bar.

Unlike Toll Brothers Inc., which repeatedly pushed to the downside, Lennar Corporation seems to have varying price action behavior with a tendency to move frequently to the upside.

Dividends and Hard to Borrow Fees

Grasping what distributions exist and whether the stock is exorbitantly expensive to hold short are two standard checks before planning a set-up. This avoids engineering a position which risks expensive holding fees or even a dividend assignment. In the case of Lennar Corporation, the firm has a dividend yield of 1.3% and is forecasted to pay $0.25/ share on Jan. 22. Hard to borrow fees remain negligible – this is not a classical short stock or one with restricted shares outstanding which could possibly ramp up borrowing costs.

Volatility Profile

Because volatility plays such a crucial role in the pricing and mechanics of options valuation, I always review a stock’s volatility profile to assess changes which could be catalysts for trading entries and exits. In the case of Lennar Corporation, volatility appears to be fairly subdued.

Volatility is expressly important as it can explode to the upside forcing massive losses on the options writer. While I do not explicitly promote the unique writing of options, I encourage everyone to have an understanding how volatility behaves as it presents a clear and present danger to any derivatives portfolio.

Volatility Smile of Different Options Expirations

(Source: Market Chameleon)

In this graphic, the most noticeable feature we can distinguish is the substantial drop in volatility around the strike price of the Dec. 4 contract as we reach its expiry. Options volatility increases out into time with a striking increase as the price of the underlying moves lower. In developing the volatility analysis of Lennar Corporation, we can emphasize a few additional points:

During Lennar Corporation’s previous earnings event, 30-day at-the-money implied volatility was 46.6 and dropped to 39.1. With volatility in the Dec. 18 contract (the week of earnings) presently at 42.3, it is expected that volatility increases somewhat over the next 10 days.

The historical move to the downside post earnings implies a volatility crush of 16% which remains moderate comparatively speaking

During the last earnings event, post announcement volatility reverted to the upside, registering 42.2 five days later.

In summary, Lennar Corporation’s volatility profile appears to naturally increase as it moves into the event but less prominently than more volatile underlying stocks. A volatility crush does occur after earnings, but at 16%, this does not appear to be a standout feature of the option’s characteristics.

Stock Price Patterns Around Earnings

As we continue to lay the foundations of our earnings play, we now must review stock price behavior on the run up to, at the event and the weeks after. Below I have posted earnings data sets from Lennar Corporation from which we can make the following observations:

The stock generally progresses to the upside on the run into the earnings. There have, however, been 2 very notable exceptions which are underscored in the data – the sizable market reversal in Q4 and this year’s mammoth move to the downside following relentless pessimistic outcomes regarding the SARS-Cov-2 outbreak.

The stock regularly moves up on the announcement with a median return of +2.3%. The biggest move to the upside was +10.0% on April 4, 2018 and the biggest drop was -6.2% on June 25, 2019. The stock tilts more frequently to the upside (75% of observations) and moves in that direction with greater conviction.

In the days following publication of earnings, momentum behind the stock is persistently positive – 1 week later, the median return is +1.1% with a maximum positive return of +34.2% and a maximum negative return of -7.4%. This momentum holistically continues over a 2-week period with similar median returns.

Stock Price Performance – Past 12 quarters Lennar Corporation

(Source: Market Chameleon)

Constructing an options play

With the extensive data we have now gone through, we can start to devise an options position. A summary of our analysis thus far highlights a few key items:

Comparatively speaking, stock volatility remains low, and while dividend assignment on short equity or hard to borrow fees are not a factor for holding short stock, the volatility crush is negligent, eliminating the usefulness of short options positions.

The stock conventionally moves to the upside more frequently, and when it does, it does it with more resounding momentum. There have of course been exceptions, often linked to more widespread market contagion.

Following the announcement, the stock generally continues its forceful path forward. Drawdowns are persistently less pronounced than price spikes to the upside.

I have put a few ideas which have played out well statistically over time.

Potential earnings set-ups 1 week before earnings to 1 day after – Lennar Corporation

(Source: Market Chameleon)

The Market Chameleon platform identifies a range of set-ups all of which reflect the somewhat bullish characteristics of Lennar Corporation’s price action on the run up to the event. These make for compelling strategies given their risk-defined nature, positive cash inflows (in the case of the credit spreads) and alignment with Lennar Corporation’s typical upside move.

On a personal note, I would be inclined to simply buy a long at the money call:

Volatility is modestly low, and any earnings crush is negligible – while option prices would be impacted, this would be marginal.

Long calls are simple bullish plays which fit nicely into Lennar Corporation’s price action profile.

Key Takeaways

Lennar Corporation offers options traders and investors alike relevant strategies in the run up to earnings – this could include looking to magnify gains through placement of long calls or even preserve gains through positioning of protective puts.

Historically, the firm tilts towards upside moves more frequently than downside ones.

When the stock does move up on earnings, it traditionally does so in a more purposeful way than when it drops.

Volatility remains comparatively modest during the period which makes short volatility strategies take a backstage in the development of an earnings play.

Lennar Corporation’s price action data makes for interesting reading on the run up to earnings. Less bold in patterns than those we saw with Toll Brothers Inc. which were resoundingly negative, this ticker gives us the possibility to make positive risk-adjusted returns on the stock’s traditional upwards momentum. Accordingly, all eyes will be peeled as the company reports earnings, as this will provide not only a near-term profit making situation but also a more clear picture on the slow but progressive recovery in the US economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Thank you for going through my post. Hopefully it was useful in helping you generate actionable tactical set-ups on Lennar Corporation's Q4 earnings. For additional earnings trades on key catalysts, please follow my Seeking Alpha profile.