Article Thesis

New Residential (NRZ) had seen the pandemic ravage its old business model, which has also taken down its shares quite a lot. The company has adapted, however, and is generating strong profits through its operating businesses now. Shares have risen considerably over the last couple of months, and the dividend has been raised for two quarters in a row. Another dividend increase does not seem unlikely, but following steep gains for shares, we are moving to a more neutral rating for now.

Source: StockRover.com

In the above table, we see a comparison between New Residential and several other mREITs. New Residential trades at one of the lowest valuations in its peer group, although its dividend yield is not especially high versus other mREITs. The combination of a high earnings yield and a somewhat lowish dividend yield (compared to peers) results in strong dividend coverage for this REIT, however, which means that dividend growth potential is stronger than with most of its peers.

New Business Model Offers Solid Earnings Power

A couple of years ago, New Residential generated the vast majority of its profits through its portfolio that included a range of assets such as (excess) mortgage servicing rights, advances, but also things like credit card debt, etc. Before the current crisis, management decided to move the company towards a different business model, one that is also incorporating operating businesses such as mortgage originations. That was, in retrospect, a great idea, as the pandemic and the pandemic-induced market crash in March ravaged New Residential's portfolio. The REIT sold a large amount of assets, partially below book value, as did many peers. Unlike many peers, however, New Residential did not see its profits fall off a cliff, as its operating businesses have generated strong profits this year.

This is not too much of a surprise, as especially the mortgage origination business has seen a huge boost from record-low interest rates. A strong housing market during this crisis - unlike during the Great Recession - meant that both mortgage origination for refinancing and mortgage origination for buying new homes operated in a beneficial environment:

Data by YCharts

Housing prices growing, with sales being strong overall, while interest rates dropped by roughly 100 base points over the last year are the factors that allowed New Residential's operating businesses to grow their profits very meaningfully. The mortgage origination business alone generated pre-tax profits of $312 million during the third quarter, and since New Residential is a REIT, its tax rate is very low, so almost all of that flows through to net profits. Mortgage origination profits were up by a hefty 72% during the third quarter, showcasing that the business unit is doing very well in the current environment. Mortgage servicing profits, meanwhile, were also up by double-digits, although they are still at a substantially lower level overall, at $30 million for the quarter. Still, this is a $120 million a year profit stream for New Residential, which alone creates a meaningful amount of value.

On the other hand, the forced sale of portions of New Residential's portfolio during the March crisis has resulted in substantially lower portfolio income, which is why company-wide net profits are down year over year, despite the strong performance of the operating businesses. That had to be expected as soon as the March selloff occurred, though, as that was the point when forced asset sales already guaranteed that New Residential's old portfolio-focused business model would not generate the same profits in the future, compared to the profits that business model generated in the past.

Markets quickly priced in that hit to the old business model - or actually, they more than priced in that outcome. Shares dropped from a pre-crisis high of $17 to as low as $3.20, down by ~80% at the nadir. Once New Residential's management was showing that New Residential's operating business was very profitable during times like these, those hefty losses were partially reversed, and shares began to rise again. They are currently trading for ~$10, still down around 40% year to date. But on the other hand, those that bought at the lows have seen shares rise by ~200% so far, which shows that the initial selloff was a huge overreaction.

This overreaction in spring can be seen when we look at how New Residential's book value and New Residential's share price moved relative to each other over the last couple of years:

Data by YCharts

We see that prior to the current pandemic, New Residential's share price and its book value moved more or less in line with each other. Or, more precisely, they remained at a relatively close multiple to each other, with shares mostly trading at a price to book multiple of 1, plus or minus 10%. During the spring selloff, when New Residential's book value declined by roughly one-third, its shares dropped much more than that, however - Mr. Market reacted too harshly. The price to book multiple dropped below 0.3 at one point, whereas it has historically mostly been in the 0.9 to 1.1 range. Over the coming months, as New Residential's share price recovered partially, the price to book multiple started to rise as well, as book value did not grow much between Q1 and Q3. Right now, shares are trading for roughly 0.9 times New Residential's current book value. This is, compared to how shares were valued in the past, at the lower end of the normal range. Shares are thus still not looking expensive at all, but they do not look like an absolute bargain any longer, either - that was only the case when shares were trading at valuations that were well below the historical norm. From a valuation standpoint, New Residential's shares are thus significantly less attractive than they were during the summer months when the discount to book value was way larger. They could still be moderately undervalued, however, and another 10% share price increase in order for them to get back to a price to book ratio of 1.0 seems very much possible.

New Residential's Dividend

REITs are oftentimes seen as income vehicles primarily, and that has also been the case with New Residential in the past - at least up to the point when the company cut its dividend by 90% during spring.

Since then, the company has raised its dividend two times, first from $0.05 to $0.10, then from $0.10 to $0.15. Those were raises of 100% and 60%, respectively, but dividends are clearly well below pre-crisis levels still, as New Residential used to pay out $0.50 per share per quarter before 2020. At current prices, New Residential offers a dividend yield of 6.3%. That is well above what investors can get from the broad market or most fixed income alternatives, but the yield is also lower than New Residential's historical yield. Prior to 2020, New Residential oftentimes was trading with a yield in the 10-12% range.

Due to the fact that New Residential's dividend payout ratio is quite low right now - 41% based on EPS estimates of $1.48 for fiscal 2021, whereas the payout ratio has often been 80%+ in the past - there seems to be a high likelihood that dividends will eventually be raised above the current level. If management wants to keep the $0.05 per quarter increase track record intact, the next dividend payment could be $0.20, which would equate to a dividend yield of 8.4%, at a forward payout ratio of 54%. We believe that further dividend increases are likely, but they are of course not guaranteed at all. Buying solely based on the belief that dividends will eventually rise is nothing we believe investors should do.

Final Thoughts

New Residential's old business model ran into problems this spring, but its operating businesses have started to deliver very attractive profits. As long as interest rates remain this low, there is no reason why this should change drastically. Following steep share price losses in spring, shares have recovered meaningfully in the recent past. Since our last article on the company, from the end of October, where we rated the stock a buy, shares have risen by 27% in less than two months. Following these gains, shares are now more or less fairly valued, we believe. Dividends will likely continue to grow, but we are moving from a buy rating to a more neutral rating, as shares are not highly undervalued any longer.

One Last Word

If you found this article interesting or helpful, it would be greatly appreciated if you "Followed" me by clicking the button at the top, or if you "Like this article" below, as this will help me in building an audience and continuing to write on SA. If you want to share your opinion or perspective, you are also very welcome to comment below. Happy investing!

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear? The primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7-10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, the income stream not so much. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.