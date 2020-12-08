It's not an immediate buy but it's on my shopping list when Tech has corrected further.

Its quirkiness extends to the way it keeps top stocks from overwhelming the index, which though complicated seems to work.

It follows a delightfully irrational index very unlike most stodgy sector indexes, but its quirkiness is why it has delivered great return.

QQQ is what many investors buy when they want to tilt towards Tech though it is not really a Tech ETF.

If you ask retail investors what would be a good way to invest in Tech, many would answer, "Buy QQQ." And a lot of them do. The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which is sometimes described as the "Invesco QQQ ETF," currently holds $147.09 Billion worth of assets, dwarfing the other Tech ETFS I have examined in previous articles. So I couldn't leave my ongoing survey of Tech ETFs without taking a look at QQQ, even though it does not just hold Tech stocks nor is it, strictly speaking, entirely what investors expect when they buy an ETF.

QQQ's Structure Differs from That of Most ETFs in One Important Way

Though both kinds of securities trade on the open market, most ETFs' structures allows it to be treated as a stock. QQQ, on the other hand, is a Unit Investment Trust and as such it behaves more like a Real Estate Investment Trust (or REIT.) Where this affects you as a shareholder is in how income distributions are treated.

The dividends from a stock ETF like the Vanguard Tech ETF (VGT) are considered to be Qualified Dividends and are taxed at the favorable rate that applies to those kinds of dividend. In 2020, it's 0% for those with taxable incomes below $39,375, 15% for those with incomes of $39,376 to $434,550, and 20% for those lucky enough to exceed that upper boundary. The income of an investment trust, however, is taxed at the same rate as your salary or bond income because it is treated as ordinary income.

QQQ's SEC yield is .51% as of Dec 3, 2020 and its dividend yield is very similar at .52%, so this isn't likely to be a make-it-or-break-it factor unless you plan on buying a million bucks' worth.

The information about QQQ distributions provided by Invesco shows that it has only distributed Ordinary Income going back to 2018. They list no distributed capital gains or return of capital. That is the only major difference I could discover. When you sell your holding of QQQ, the capital gains are treated just as they would be when you sell a stock ETF.

Unit Trusts, unlike stock ETFs, have a predefined end date, in the case of QQQ, the fund's prospectus tells us "The Trust will terminate by its terms on the first to occur of: (i) March 4, 2124 or (ii) the date twenty (20) years after the death of the last survivor of fifteen persons named in the Trust Agreement, the oldest of whom was born in 1986 and the youngest of whom was born in 1996 (the “Mandatory Termination Date”). [Emphasis mine] I wouldn't have given this much thought, but in the Age of Pandemic, you never know. Fifteen people is not a lot of people and things happen.

Should the trust terminate, the prospectus states that its assets would be liquidated and paid to the Beneficial Owners (i.e. shareholders) along with capital gains with at least 20 days notice. That could make for horrendous taxes if QQQ was held in a taxable account.

QQQ's Index Is Quirky

If you look at the top 10 stocks in QQQ they don't match up with what you would find in a pure Information Technology Sector ETF like VGT. But they do look very much like the top 10 stocks of the more inclusive iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) which includes several stocks that seem like Tech stocks to most people - Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Facebook (FB) but are not classified as Tech Stocks using GICS sector definitions. The only new stock we find in this list that is not in IGM is Tesla (TSLA).

But the picture changes dramatically when we look at the next 50 stocks held by QQQ, These together make up 88% of the index's whole value. The list below shows those stocks. The ones highlighted in Yellow are those that do not appear in IGM's Expanded Technology index, and as you can see there is a lot of yellow here.

Source: Data from Invesco. Table by the Author.

QQQ's Index Explicitly Does Not Define Itself as a Tech Index

The explanation for the inclusion of so many non-Tech stocks in QQQ is found in the NASDAQ document describing the methodology used to set up the index that QQQ follows, which is the NASDAQ 100 Index. According to this document, the primary criteria for inclusion in The NASDAQ 100 index is that a stock must be among the top 100 stocks, by market cap, listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market or the NASDAQ Select Market exchanges and it must not be a stock classified into the Financial sector. (It is worth noting that NASDAQ does not use the GICS sector definitions. It uses instead a FTSE classification system, the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB).)

The index currently holds 103 stocks: the top 100 largest stocks in the NASDAQ indexes, plus three that only very recently dropped out of that top 100, which have been given a grace period before they are jettisoned.

The NASDAQ exchanges include all sorts of companies, which have in common that they decided to list themselves on the electronic-only NASDAQ exchanges rather than on older exchanges like the NYSE that have dramatic, but now largely ceremonial, trading floors.

That explains why we find QQQ holding stock in a railroad CSX (CSX), several big food and soft drink companies, several Big Pharmas, and a purveyor of yoga pants. Investors don't seem to mind because all of these rose to be among the top 100 stocks in the NASDAQ indexes by being very successful companies. No one is complaining about holding stock in Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) right now.

And because the NASDAQ is a younger index, its top stocks don't include the huge but lumbering, behemoths with stagnant stock prices that can be on older exchanges. So it can hold T-Mobile (TMUS) and avoid AT&T (T), own Monster Beverage (MNST) but not Altria (MO), thus quietly eliminating many legacy stocks of interest only to dividend-obsessed retirees.

Stocks in the index may have market capitalizations of any size but they must have an average daily volume of 200,000 shares over a period of three calendar months.

By my calculations, as of December 3, 2020, a whopping 52.81% of the stocks in QQQ are not Tech stocks as defined by the indexes used by the Vanguard Technology ETF, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), or the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW).

Not only that, but fully 24.2% of the stocks in the entire index are stocks that were not included in the much more relaxed Expanded Technology Index used by the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. That is true, even though that less rigorous Tech index included the internet retailers, social media companies, and web advertisers excluded by the more rigorous Tech ETFs because they are placed in the Consumer Discretionary sector and the Interactive Media and Services industry sub-sector.

It is also worth noting that unlike some indexes, QQQ includes several ADRs. including those of the Chinese stocks, JD.com (JD) Baidu (BIDU), Pinduoduo (PDD).

Stocks Come and Go Briskly in QQQ

Stocks go in and out of QQQ's index at a pretty brisk pace. We can see the impact of this just by looking at QQQ's prospectus, which provides a Schedule of Investments dated Sept 30, 2019. Right at the top we see American Airlines (AA) and United Airlines (UA) listed but neither is held by QQQ now. Wynn Resorts (WYNN) is gone, too as are several other companies. You snooze, Mr. NASDAQ 100 stock, you lose! Nothing but winners are wanted here.

Below you can see a table, found in the QQQ prospectus showing you the rate of change each year over the past decade.

Source

The Index is reconstituted once a year, effective after the close of trading on the third Friday in December. However, the prospectus also states that a company that no longer fits the index criteria can be removed and replaced with another at any time during the year.

Very Complex Modified Cap Weighting Attempts to Throttle Down The Top 10

With the biggest tech stocks being such monsters, a purely cap-weighted index ends up being dominated almost entirely by a handful of stocks. We saw that with VGT, a purely cap-weighted index, where the top 10 stocks as of the end of October constituted 59% of the value of the whole index, even though it contained 303 stocks.

The NASDAQ 100 index attempts to correct this by adjusting the weights of the top stocks in the index quarterly and annually using more stringent rules for the annual adjustment.

During the quarterly weight adjustments performed in March, June, and September, the following is done: If no stock makes up more than 24% of the index, the weights are left alone, but if one does, then an adjustment is made so that no stock's weight can exceed 20% of the index.

At that time too, if the combined weight of the subset of stocks whose individual weights exceed 4.5% add up to more than 48% of the index, their weights are adjusted so that their combined weight of is no more than 40%.

In December, a more stringent adjustment is made. During this adjustment, if no stock makes up more than 15% of the index, their weights are left alone. But if one does. their weights are adjusted so that no stock's weight may exceed 14% of the index.

Next, as part of the annual adjustment, if the combined weight of the subset of stocks with the five largest market caps is less than 40% no further changes are made. But if they are, their weights are adjusted so that the combined weight of the stocks with the five highest market caps is set to 38.5%.

And finally, during that annual adjustment, no stock whose market cap is not among the top five may have a final index weight greater than either 4.4% of the whole index or greater than the index weight of the stock ranked fifth by market cap.

The December Weighting Adjustment is Coming up

The next adjustment in the index will be made after the close of the market on December 18, 2020. As of December 3, 2020 no stock made up more than 15% of the index by weight, with the largest stock, Apple (AAPL), making up only 13.018% of it. But the weight of the top five stocks in QQQ made up 41.5% of the index. That will require adjustment as it is over the 40% cutoff. A lot can happen in two weeks, especially this time of year, but for now it looks like there may be some shrinking of the share of QQQ represented by those top 5 stocks.

QQQ Does Not Perform Identically to the NASDAQ Index

There are currently 2,871 stocks listed on the NASDAQ Composite Index, so it should be no surprise that QQQ which only holds 103 of them does not perform exactly like the "NASDAQ" whose value you see displayed everywhere stock performance is reported or discussed.

Because QQQ holds only the biggest and most successful stocks, and because those biggest stocks have been what has driven the rise in all the large market indexes, especially after 2017, QQQ has outperformed the NASDAQ Composite Index for quite a while, even with it having to deduct its .20% Expense Ratio from its total return.

QQQ vs NASDAQ Composite Total Return Past 5 Years

Source: Seeking Alpha

This changed during the very recent tech correction, with the NASDAQ Composite Index outperforming QQQ by .73% during the past month. So there is no guarantee that the years of out-performance will continue. Still, QQQ owners can be confident that in the future any severely under-performing stocks will be given the heave-ho and replaced with ones doing better.

But because QQQ only reflects a subset of the NASDAQ Composite Index, you should not look at for the NASDAQ Composite Index to tell you how your QQQ investment is doing.

Compared to the broader market, both QQQ and the NASDAQ Composite are superstars that have beaten the pants off of the S&P 500 over the past 10 years, too. True, the margin of that out-performance shrank during this past month's Tech correction, and for the past few days the S&P 500 had a brief moment of better performance, but that it is too short a time to establish a trend.

QQQ and NASDAQ Composite Total Return Vs. S&P 500 Previous Month

Source: Seeking Alpha

QQQ's Valuation Metrics Are, As Would Be Expected, Very Growthy

The most recent P/E ratio that Invesco reports for QQQ is from September 30, 2020. It was 33.66. As QQQ's price has soared 9.8% since then, the current P/E is very likely to be significantly higher. The Return on Equity at the end of September was reported to be an impressive 31.34%. The Price/Book ratio was 8.41.

Applying valuation criteria to many of the companies in QQQ would keep you from buying them (and has done just that for me in the past, unfortunately.) But the huge run-up in the top ten stocks over this past year should make even the most rabid growth investor pause. Tech has supposedly started correcting this past month, but it could correct a lot more, especially as there are signs that the current recession is not going to magically disappear anytime soon, just because we now have hope of effective vaccines. So though I would be bullish in the long run about QQQ, I am not bullish about its shorter term prospects.

It's Weird, It's Wonderful, It's Not a Tech ETF, But I'm Very Tempted to Own It

I have been very underwhelmed with the way that the other major Tech ETFs I've looked at are constituted, though I can't complain about the superior performance of VGT's, which I own.

But doing this review has made me think that if QQQ continues to correct, an investment in it might be very wise. I like that it is free of the crippling constraints imposed on sector ETFs by the clumsy GICS sector definitions. I like that it holds lots of the younger momentum stocks and is diversified enough not to suffer too badly when the most brightly burning firecrackers flame out. And I like that it allows the biggest stocks to grow but not completely engulf the rest of the index, even though its methodology has a certain Rube Goldberg air to it.

It certainly goes into the category of "Things I wish I had bought five years ago," but since my time machine is in the shop, I can only invest now. Being that it is the end of the year and that we may very well see another market pullback over the next couple of months, I am not going to buy it right away, but come January, barring even more unexpected catastrophes, I'll be keeping a close eye on QQQ and scaling in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.