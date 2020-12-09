Retirement: The Banks Have You Fooled

Co-produced with Treading Softly

We all know of confidence schemes run by unscrupulous men that resulted in loss of investors' money. Someone spins a bill of goods that are too good to be true, luring in an unsuspecting soul to their misfortune.

Source

Various underhanded individuals have come and gone. Famous among them is Victor Lustig, who is credited with selling the Eiffel Tower, not just once, but twice. You can refer to Wikipedia to find out more about this man and his ways, and how he ended up in prison.

However, when it comes to retirees and investors, the following saying applies: "Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me." When investors feel cheated, trust takes a long time to be rebuilt. This also is true even in cases where the harm was not intentional, such as failing financial institutions due to recessions and/or extremely bad economic conditions.

One Lost Generation

Interestingly from a banking perspective, the Great Depression represented the striking point from when an entire generation of Americans lost complete trust in their banking institutions. Due to bad economic conditions, many banks failed and could not return depositors' money.

I can remember helping clean out the estate of a relative who had lived through the Great Depression. He had hundred dollar bills hidden all throughout his home because he never trusted banks with his money. He had seen what could happen, and that scarred him for the rest of his life.

Meanwhile, his children strongly viewed banks as the utmost safe place to keep extra funds. Talk about a role reversal. How did such a dichotomy come to exist from one generation to the next? Simple. Banks needed to get back in the good graces of individuals, and like any company needing to drum up positive consumer sentiment, they got to work.

Banks offered higher yields on savings accounts. Getting that money in meant they had money to lend out. Likewise, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates higher - which, in turn, encourages saving over spending.

Source: GoBankingRates.com

For the generation after the Great Depression, they grew up through a World War and saw massive growth in the US economy. Likewise, as the Federal Reserve decided to squash inflation, it did so through hiking interest rates. In doing so, bank saving accounts offered higher yields as well.

Bank Yields Offered a Livable Yield for Retirees

Saving accounts in the '90s, for example, offered stellar income. $100,000 produced between $4,500 and just under $6,000 in interest.

Source: Wealthy Retirement

Yet, as interest rates dropped, so did bank yields, and the game was afoot. Retirees and savers who had been enjoying decently high bank yields were sold a bill of goods - that banks are the only safe place to store money effectively.

That's Not The Case Anymore

Today, you would need $10 million in the average US savings account to earn $5,000 in interest annually. Before, it took only $100,000. Sadly, it has taken many retirees off guard. Imagine planning your retirement with the expectations that rates you had in your prime saving years would carry forward. Now you need 100 times the savings to maintain the same income. That often is an insurmountable task so late in your life.

Saving accounts have failed retirees on two fronts:

They do not provide income protection. They failed to maintain asset values.

When you're preparing for retirement, you need to ensure two things are in place. First, you need sufficient income to pay for your lifestyle. If you lack sufficient income, you will be forced to liquidate assets to eat. That's not a worthy plan - any plan that involves cutting off your lifeline to live needs to be re-evaluated. Secondly, you want to ensure that your assets maintain their value vs. inflation. This means that as inflation erodes the value of a single dollar, your assets need to gain accordingly. This can be like real estate that naturally increases in value over time, or through reinvestment of interest and dividends received to offset inflation.

Savings accounts did neither. The income they generated was decimated. Likewise, the buying power of the money in that savings account has diminished. Retirees depending on their bank felt the pain. The banks' cutting of deposit rates allowed them to profit off of the backs of retirees.

The Future Of Rates Isn't Getting Better... Immediately

The Federal Reserve has been pretty clear. The Prime rate is staying low for years to come. The goal is to let the economy and inflation overheat for a bit before pushing up interest rates. This means savers and their bank accounts will continue to be poorly positioned to support long-term needs. I personally expect inflation to start taking hold in 2022-2023, after which the Federal Reserve will need to act by raising rates. Funds left in a savings account will continue to be double-whammy-ed by poor earnings power and the eroding effects of inflation. Don't let your hard-earned dollars go to waste and lose value.

Those of you with large cash balances, you need to be ready to sign the divorce paperwork with your local bank. Get your cash prepared for the tax-loss selling season and buy the opportunity. You can buy higher-yielding investments, such as preferreds, baby bonds, and property REITs, on sale. As prices fall, yields rise. Keep an eye on the market, cheer any drops, and be ready to act. Your retirement and income are likely coming to depend on it. Inactivity has led to this problem, and it is time to take action.

Consider the Alternatives

With bank rates sitting at extreme lows - 0.05% APY - simply buying the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) offers a forward yield of 1.3%. This already boosts your income by 26x. However, it still pales in comparison to the yield of the '90s. Safer than a savings account? Yes, in many ways, but still missing our goal.

Instead, I would suggest buying the PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) and the PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) they yield 8.7% and 9.8% respectively.

Like a savings account, they pay you monthly. Unlike a savings account, you are investing your money into assets. Ironically, bank usually like to use your savings balance to buy up MBS (mortgage-backed securities) and Treasury notes. All you're doing by buying PTY and PCI is cutting out the middleman. You're telling your bank that instead of them pocketing the difference, you would like it, thank you very much. When you place funds into a savings account, you actually become a creditor to the bank, which mingles your funds with others. Changing your understanding of this will completely revolutionize how you view a deposit account.

Now, I would be remiss if I did not mention that PTY and PCI do have management fees, however it's paid internally at the fund level, so you get all of the distribution yield. PCI and PTY are not without risks, but the risks, in my humble opinion, of leaving your hard-earned money sitting in a savings account vastly outweigh the risks of buying shares of PCI and PTY.

By overshooting the target of 6%-7% yield, you can easily reinvest the extra into more shares of PCI and PTY or any other investment of your choice. This will keep your income growing similar to reinvesting your interest earned in your saving account.

Conclusion

Have you been fooled not just once, but twice? How can you avoid this again? Keep both eyes open. In today's zero interest rate environment, you need to cut out the middleman, your bank, and enjoy the yield they normally enjoy.

Retirement does not need to be scary. Bank yields have plummeted and caused many retirees to second guess if they can afford to retire. By stepping into the playing field and accessing MBS via a CEF, you can earn the extra income and enjoy reliable monthly distributions for months to come. These are not the only options out there, but much better ones than your local savings account!

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 in Dividend Stocks

HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over 4,400 members. Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting +9% yield, our bond and preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Preferred Stock Trader all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.