On balance, and considering the elevated valuation as well as the fact that I prefer to invest in companies that don’t do “BS Bingo,” I recommend avoiding the stock.

However, the Lemonade self-presentation of its business is very close to nonsense.

Lemonade’s marketing success is real and so are at least some of the company’s general prospects in a gigantic addressable global market.

What makes a car-maker? Well, building cars, i.e. assembling one metric ton of steel (or, maybe, two metric tons these days), 4 wheels and some other stuff to end up with a device that allows its owner to go from A to B at his or her discretion. Most car-makers use the help of suppliers (brake systems, tyres, seats etc.), and they use information technology both when building the cars (relevant buzz words: smart factory/IoT) and within the cars (driver assistance, system monitoring etc.).

What makes an insurer? Paying legit claims.

Any industry’s companies sometimes make odd statements about what they are doing – or does anyone out there actually believe that individual traffic was emission-free? But Lemonade (LMND), an insurance company, in my view tops everything.

To be very clear at the outset: None of the statements that LMND is making and that are making me scratch my head are illegal or un-ethical representations. They are simply a hard-to-believe way of marketing-pump. They may still make money, though, but how much and for how long?

Overall, I think that LMND has a very interesting risk-return profile which is the subject of my article.

What LMND says it does

Here is a quote from the most recent 10Q (and similar statements can be found in the IPO prospectus or in fact any document prepared by LMND’s Investor Relations team) – emphasis added by author:

Lemonade is rebuilding insurance from the ground up on a digital substrate and an innovative business model. By leveraging technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and behavioral economics, we believe we are making insurance more delightful, more affordable, more precise, and more socially impactful. To that end, we have built a vertically-integrated company with wholly-owned insurance carriers in the United States and Europe, and the full technology stack to power them.

We will revisit this thesis below, but let’s first put things into some (incumbent) perspective:

What “ordinary” Property & Casualty insurers do

Before discussing the fairy-tale PR run by the LMND IR-team, let’s quickly walk through a simplified version of the actual service provided by a Property & Casualty (hereafter: P&C) insurance company. For reasons explained below, this analysis ignores asset management aspects:

Source: Author’s visualisation (all amounts purely illustrative)

(1) Writing new contracts

Before spending premium dollars, contracts need to be written. The insurance industry is not different from other industries in that selling stuff comes at an expense. This may be a combination of one-off and ongoing commissions to either tied agents of an insurer, broker firms or other independent financial advisors (note that the mix can heavily differ between national markets and between players in individual markets). During the last 20 years, direct marketing/internet insurers have become more and more relevant, with search engines and other form of lead generation taking their share in overall “acquisition expenses.”

(2) Administering existing contracts, product development, running the business

There is a lot going on in the back-office of an insurer: Product development, IT system development and maintenance, annual repricing, buying reinsurance and other risk management considerations, dealing with policyholders that move/change their payment method/change the insured object (e.g. a fancy new electric car replaces the internal combustion engine vehicle originally insured), investor relations, finance – you name it.

(3) Handling and paying claims

And then, of course, there is the intake of insurance claims, plus: checking for eligibility, communicating with the policyholder (or any damaged third parties), and finally settling the claim, typically by making a cash payment or a series of cash payments (annuity payments in e.g. workers’ compensation business). Depending on the type of coverage, this can be typically easy (breaking your neighbour’s kitchen window with a ricochet shot) or complicated (using asbestos when constructing an office building).

(4) Refunding some premium

In P&C business, there is often some kind of after-the-fact premium refund involved: Individual policyholders without a claim may receive some money back, irrespective of the insurer’s financial performance in the period. There may also be refund schemes for financially successful years that may or may not discriminate policyholders with and without claims. Or combinations thereof.

(5) Paying the shareholder for providing capital

The bottom line should hold some reward for the company’s shareholders since it is typically they who provide the risk capital that regulators require to be held by insurers in order for those entities to be able to pay claims that come in higher than expected.

Note that within the insurance industry the business model of mutual entities is still fairly common even among the larger players in certain markets. The ultimate beneficiaries of the profits generated by these companies are the policyholders – typically by way of additional or special premium refunds. We will have to come back to this business model.

The role of reinsurance

I have mentioned reinsurance above – and readers already familiar with LMND’s business model know of its relevance for the company. Before we dive into the specifics of LMND, let’s quickly recall the two main purposes of reinsurance.

A) Risk management

Obviously, the number one purpose of reinsurance is to transfer risk from one insurer’s book to somewhere else. There are essentially two subcategories of such risk transfer – typically referred to in industry jargon as ceding of risk or risk cessions:

First, there is the concept of balancing risks within a given portfolio of insurance contracts. Think of house owners' insurance – a line of business that LMND is actually offering – and one 12-million dollar mansion vs. a tiny worn-off house. Both may have the same exposure to wildfire risk in terms of probability, but the actual loss to the insurer will be much higher for the more precious estate. Thus, it makes sense to harmonise the exposure by sharing individual risks above a certain threshold/bar with another party (the reinsurer):

Source: Author

Second, there is the concept of scaling down exposure overall. This could affect the entire ceding company or cedent (as in the case of LMND) simply because the available risk capital is insufficient to support a fast-growing book of policies. Or, it might be done for just one line of business which has outgrown its proportion (think of a general insurer with a specific risk limit for – say – marine business). In any such case, it could make sense to just give away the same portion of each and every contract:

Source: Author

Not surprisingly, practitioners typically combine both types of reinsurance protections and there are all sorts of variations of the basic types sketched out above.

B) Financing

But there is yet another very relevant aspect of reinsurance, not related to risk management per se, but also requiring the strength of a reinsurer’s balance sheet: The financing of growing businesses – not by way of capital relief, but simply by advancing cash.

Acquiring new business is expensive, see (1) above. Any young company, like LMND, typically suffers from the cash drain related to diseconomies of scale, i.e. burning cash and thus equity and thus risk capital which is a sine qua non in a regulated environment like insurance. Acquisition expenses – whatever name they are given in the financials – further amplify this effect.

So, how can reinsurers help? Well, simply by paying their clients (e.g. LMND) a ceding commission for giving business to the reinsurer.

And just to be sure: Reinsurers are not the Salvation Army. They have shareholders, too. They know how to get their money back plus an adequate return on amounts advanced or risk capital provided. You typically won’t find these numbers anywhere explicit in the financial statements, but in essence the premium charged by and ceded to the reinsurer will contain the required loadings (or margins).

What LMND actually does

Let’s return to LMND and its self-description. In my view, there are two main aspects: business structure and technology.

Technology

Let’s talk about the technology first: LMND praises itself for its top notch AI skills. Here is a statement from the prospectus (emphasis added):

A two minute chat with our bot, AI Maya, is all it takes to get covered with renters or homeowners insurance, and we expect to offer a similar experience for other insurance products over time. Claims are filed by chatting to another bot, AI Jim, who pays claims in as little as three seconds. This breezy experience belies the extraordinary technology that enables it: a state-of-the-art platform that spans marketing to underwriting, customer care to claims processing, finance to regulation. Our architecture melds artificial intelligence with the human kind and learns from the prodigious data it generates to become ever better at delighting customers and quantifying risk.

There are some limitations to assess the validity of such claims from outside the company. However, some comments can be made.

Chat bot Maya for new business in renters or homeowners' business: I live in Germany, where LMND offers this kind of protection through its Dutch entity (EU Freedom of Services regulation). So I could apply for a contract. Now, before I discuss this experience, let’s remember one thing: Since the dawn of renters insurance, these exact three aspects have been relevant for assessing an individual risk:

Where is your place (neighbourhood with lots of burglary, or flooding, or tornados, or millionaires – possibly like yourselves)? How big is your place (i.e. how much space is there for stuff that needs insurance)? Any particular valuables in your place (i.e. tell us about the two van Goghs in your attic, because they will not be covered by the regular premium for an otherwise identical place).

In other words, there is a simple questionnaire to get the answers an insurer needs. That’s exactly what you are faced with when applying online for such a contract. Irrespective of where you go. Only LMND calls this artificial intelligence. So, with regards to this aspect I consider the uniqueness test failed by LMND.

That said, admittedly, I saw substantially more emojis in the application process with LMND than with any other company. But I had to go to the 3q20 Shareholder letter to meet this absolute cutie:

Source: LMND Q3 2020 Shareholder Letter

Chat bot Jim for settling claims: It’s easy to check the underwriting process, but obviously I can’t easily get a sense of the claims handling process.

But let me tell you something: As we will discuss below in more detail, 75% of all LMND claims are borne by the reinsurer. Who do you think has the final say on the claims handling? Not on an individual level, of course, but conceptually. And who do you think has the data to price business that will be managed on the basis of a new claims handling approach? The start-up company? Or the (up to) 100+ years old reinsurer with nationwide presence and experience?

This is the business model of reinsurers. They sell their expertise / data/balance sheet to new companies that build a brand and front-end to execute on this.

Despite my obvious lack of knowledge of the details, I just have to conclude that Jim as well fails the uniqueness test. Anyone can build a front-end and start an insurer with the help of a reinsurer.

The state-of-the-art platform that spans marketing to underwriting, customer care to claims processing, finance to regulation: Here, things start getting interesting. Incumbent insurers often suffer from poor IT. Silo solutions, based on outdated technology, often designed around a sales model focused on tied agents. This is where new players can actually excel. And the more integrated the IT, the lower the expenses, the lower the premiums.

I would not call this unique at all, because there is competition in the field. But it is clearly an advantage.

Learning from the data: Again, this is true. A well-designed data model and IT system will help to learn from the data. The open question is whether LMND – or any other new player – can get the data fast enough, because there are large nation-wide companies that have that data already, and they can hire data experts, too.

I agree that part of the future of insurance is in the data, but I am not sure that LMND will get much ahead of the rest of the industry.

My overall conclusion on the technology comes with a grain of salt, since it is difficult from the outside to assess things at a sound level of detail. But my overall impression is that there is quite some exaggeration involved.

Business Model

Let’s turn to the business model and recall the introductory quote from the recent 10Q:

Lemonade is rebuilding insurance from the ground up on a digital substrate and an innovative business model. By leveraging technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and behavioral economics, we believe we are making insurance more delightful, more affordable, more precise, and more socially impactful. To that end, we have built a vertically-integrated company with wholly-owned insurance carriers in the United States and Europe, and the full technology stack to power them.

Vertically-integrated company with wholly-owned insurance carriers: I consider this a clarification for investors.

It is not excessively unusual for an insurance provider to actually operate the entities that hold licences to accept risk from individuals or entities requiring insurance coverage.

But for tech-focused investors, it may be just fair to highlight the fact that with LMND there is also some actual business involved.

Contemporary design: Check! You saw the cutie yourselves :-) ;-) <3

Innovative business model: It is not clear to me what the term innovation actually refers to (and I got the feeling it is not meant to be any more specific). As I have discussed, reinsurers sell their data/balance sheet/underwriting experience to all sorts of entities. In all sorts of lines of business. I have listened myself to introductions of such offerings for coverage substantially more complex than renters' insurance, e.g. income protection.

Relying on reinsurers to scale down risk and finance acquisition expenses (or sales and marketing expenses, for that matter) is not new and it is not innovative. Not at all. Really.

Behavioral economics/socially impactful: Ok, great. I assume this refers to the high-profile “Giveback” feature (cf. prospectus, for example):

At Lemonade, excess claims are generally offloaded to reinsurers, while excess premiums are usually donated to nonprofits selected by our customers as part of our annual "Giveback."

This is outright nonsense – but nonsense that may work well with customers. Either aspect is so relevant that this statement is best covered in a separate section:

What there is to like about LMND – and why you should still be careful

From the prospectus:

[We are] over-indexing on younger and first time buyers of insurance. As these customers progress through predictable lifecycle events, their insurance needs normally grow to encompass more and higher-value products:

I absolutely get this. Young people, at the beginning of professional lives, and the beginning of their gross wealth (= insurable goods) curve are the ideal customer. Renters/homeowners' business is sticky and so there is a growth path inherent in this customer group.

And LMND has been successful with gaining new customers. All the emojis and the mobile phone optimised client approach: they work. And Giveback seems to work as well. It probably just feels good to be with such a company and doing good things by buying insurance from them.

But is it true?

Remember, it is not “innovative” at all for an insurer today to make premium refunds. It may be new to forward this refund directly to some charity on behalf of the policyholder. Will policyholder like this little “help-while doing-good” as they grow older? I don’t know. But in any case, as a feature, it is easily copied/applied to the established concept of premium refunds.

And what about excess premiums more generally? What if people realise that the majority of the premiums goes to some anonymous reinsurer who then pays any “excess” to its shareholders? Less cool. Obviously, if LMND keeps growing at anywhere near recent rates they may be able to reduce reinsurance. I am not sure if they will be willing to, given their focus on technology. But it is an option.

But what if all the donating policyholders figure that there is still some profit that goes to LMND shareholders? They may decide to go to some mutual company to receive a full Giveback and then decide what they want to do with it.

Admittedly, I am being theoretical here, but I hope to have made my point.

Conclusion

There are a couple of things to like about LMND:

Focus on young customers with a natural trend to becoming larger clients

Addressing the needs and thoughts of this customer group successfully, to date

Fresh start with no legacy IT systems that need to be lifted up to the digital age

But there are a couple of things to dislike, too:

Discrepancy between sales arguments and actual proposition (Giveback)

An enormous level of exaggeration when explaining the business – there are some aspects where you can see the exaggeration from the outside, so why would I trust management with anything that I cannot see? I am serious.

Valuation

One more comment on the latter item. Using reinsurance is absolutely fine, especially for a start-up company. But it also means giving away business and its margins. It is not some magic tool (a top notch EV car battery, for example) that you can develop in-house – you have to pay someone for it. It’s like heavily relying on component suppliers.

And by the way it also means that LMND can’t do the “float play” that helped grow Markel (MKL) to where it is now – simply because most of the cash goes to someone else immediately (or is burnt, but this is fine for a young company).

Here is the (net) revenue for 3q20, i.e. the first quarter under the new reinsurance regime whereby 75+% of claims are reinsured:

It seems fair to add the ceding commission back to the premium, but what really stays with LMND is just less than USD 18 million per quarter – this is like revenue from selling cars minus the expense for parts purchased from 3rd parties. So it is not totally fair, but it still gives an idea of the substrate on which LMND actually operates. A company with a market cap of north of USD 4bn.

A lot has to go right in order to justify this valuation.

I have done my fair bit of growth investing, but I have to feel comfortable with

The growth prospects – I am not sure here, given the lack of uniqueness, both in terms of technology and “business model." Admittedly, the insurance TAM is gigantic, but LMND is not the only one going after it with the help of mobile phone underwriting and a reinsurer in the back. Plus, the large players will not give up easily on their bite of it.

Management and their view on the business – With LMND I am not comfortable, there is just too much exaggeration involved.

Thus I do not recommend investing in the stock right now.

