Despite Shell's strong stock performance over the past month, the shares are still largely undervalued on a price to book value basis.

Shell is six months ahead of peers as they made large cuts to capital expenditures, operating expenses, and head count in April, compared to last week for CVX and XOM.

Shell's actions in April this year are already benefitting the company as management recently decided to resume increasing the dividend after a "reset" that took place in April.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) is a compelling addition to one's portfolio as it is worth $60 per share, but trades in the mid $30's today. The company's recent earnings announcement validates the decisive actions that they took earlier in the year to handle the COVID Pandemic. While the stock has had an impressive run in the past month, it still should be nearly a double from its current price.

Introduction

Today we are reviewing our the conviction in Royal Dutch Shell plc Class B (RDS.B) and Class A (RDS.A) shares "Shell" as two notable events have occurred over the past month. First, shares of the company posted a very impressive 30%+ gain in November. Second, two of the major oil companies, Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), announced plans to reduce their massive capital spending programs to shore up capital. Against this backdrop, we are evaluating if it makes sense to lock-in some of the recent gains from Shell's impressive November performance.

Changes to Enhance Cash Flow

Shell has been ahead of their peers by making aggressive changes to their capital expenditures and dividend policy earlier in the year. In the depths of the COVID Pandemic's first wave, Shell announced aggressive plans to preserve cash as part of their Q1 Update to shareholders. The goal of this plan was to shore up the balance sheet by $8-$9 billion.

Shell's Cash Preservation Plan

This plan had three main components: reduce capital expenditure, reduce operating expenses, and reduce stock-related outflows by resetting the dividend and suspending share buybacks:

Reducing capital expenditures entailed prioritizing development projects to focus on key areas for Shell and only those projects with high potential ROIs. This initiative aims to reduce capital expenditures to $20 billion or less from the originally budgeted level of $25 billion for 2020.

Reducing operating expenses included a number of areas. First, a review of the organization was made to reduce headcount. This was done by both offering separation packages to employees, reducing inefficient layers of management, and making tough performance-based decisions. Secondly, management suspended performance bonuses for 2020. Third, management reviewed contracts, discretionary spending budgets and other expenses to further reduce operating costs.

Stock-related outflows were another key area. First, the company decided not to continue with the next tranche of its share buyback program. Since the current program started in 2018 Shell has bought back $15.75 billion. Additionally, management decided to "reset" their dividend by cutting it from $0.94 per ADR share per quarter (for both Class A and Class B) to $0.32 per share per quarter.

This aggressive positioning for Shell has enabled the company to "right-size" its clash flows for a new normal in which the price of oil is significantly lower and the demand for their products in the near term is considerably lower. Impressively, into the fourth quarter, these changes have been making a big impact on the business. One metric that Shell prefers to measure their efficiency is the Cash Flow From Operations (CFFO) per barrel of oil (see table below).

Five years ago, Shell generated roughly $7 in CFFO per barrel of oil. At that time, the price per barrel of oil averaged $52, resulting in a CFFO yield of 13.5%. When the price of oil rose, it was easier to see the CFFO yield rise as well since many of Shell's costs are fixed. What is a great sign for shareholders is that for Q4 2020 the yield on a CFFO basis is 28.3%, a nearly 100% improvement from 2015 when oil prices were similarly low.

Robust Operating Margin Growth on a Per Barrel Basis

Comparatively, some of Shell's major peers did not take such aggressive actions earlier in the year. At this point, they are playing catchup and have had to make major change announcements recently that echo the changes Shell did back in April. Specifically:

Exxon announced on November 30 their plan to aggressively scale back capital expenditures through 2025 and also reduce operating expenses by 15%. We wrote about this last week in Exxon's Moves to Focus on Core Businesses Make it a Holiday Gift for Your Portfolio.

Chevron announced on December 3rd a similarly aggressive plan to reduce capital expenditures by 25% through 2025.

Rollercoaster Year for the Dividend

Shell's dividend policies have changed significantly throughout 2020. After years of holding the quarterly dividend steady at $0.94 per share for ADR holders, the company decided to "reset" the dividend by two thirds to $0.32. This was an effort to bolster Shell's capital position in uncertain times and to also move the dividend to a sustainable level that can be supported in an environment where oil trades at $50 per barrel.

Shell's Outlook on the Dividend - Q1 2020

Impressively, the actions taken in the first half of 2020 are already starting to pay dividends. In Shell's Q3 update to shareholders, the company announced that they would resume a policy of annual dividend growth of 4%. Additionally, they would take further steps to enhance their distributions to shareholders through share buybacks. This is based on the company's goal of reducing net debt to $65 billion and achieving a AA credit rating. Ultimately, this translates into 20%-30% of CFFO being distributed to shareholder.

Shell's Long-Term Goals for Shareholders

Valuation - Plenty of Upside for Shell's Stock Price

The question now is what to do with the stock? Not surprisingly, with the positive surprises in the Q3 announcement to shareholders, Shell's stock is up astoundingly more than 30% in the past month.

November Returns for Shell Class A and Class B Shares

While it would have been great to own shares in Shell prior to the earnings announcement, there is still plenty of room to run for the stock. One of our popular metrics to value a company is the book value per share versus the current stock price. In recent years, Shell has traded at 1.4-1.5x book value. Today the company trades at a historically low level, below 1.0x book value per share. If the company were to return to its more normal book value per share valuation, the share price would be roughly $60 per share.

Shell Historical Stock Price Divided by Book Value Per Share

While one could argue that the current book value of Shell's assets are artificially high, this is the environment in which Shell would have already written down the value of certain assets on its balance sheet. This gives us an above-average level of confidence in the current book value per share of Shell's assets.

There are a number of catalysts that can drive this return to a more normal valuation for Shell's stock:

Shell continues to surprise shareholders with the success in repositioning the business and we continue to see strong months like November after these announcements.

Consumer demand picks back up as the COVID pandemic finally winds down and consumers return to their normal lives - ones in which travel is not constrained.

Demand from income-oriented investors push up the stock price as the yield is significantly more attractive than what they can achieve from their fixed income portfolios.

Ultimately, it will most likely be a combination of the three that drives Shell's stock price back to $60 per share.

Risks

Investing in Shell is not without risk. The main areas to focus on should be:

Consumer demand - While the consumer is poised to recover from the COVID pandemic, this recovery may take a lot longer and ultimately result in a permanently lower level of demand for Shell's products. The impact of this change would be additional steps to reduce capital expenditures, divest non-core assets, and potentially reduce the dividend again.

Dividend - Shell has done great work to shore up its finances and has an ambitious plan to deliver 20%-30% of CFFO to shareholders through their dividend and share buybacks. If the company is not able to achieve their financial targets, this may not materialize and the dividend may have to be sacrificed again. If this were to happen, shareholders would be merciless as two dividend cuts in a short period of time is a very bad sign for any company.

Disasters - The oil and gas industry is no stranger to fires and other disasters destroying key operations and taking major production facilities offline. While Shell has a good safety history, this is another big risk associated with any investment in an oil and gas company.

Which Shares to Own - Class A or Class B?

Lastly, this article would not be complete without addressing the two share classes available for investment.

The first question with any investment in Shell is which shares to own? The company has a unique ownership structure in which investors can purchase either Class A or Class B shares. Both shares are available for purchase in the local market as well as ADRs (American Depository Receipts) for investors in the United States. While both share classes represent the same rights and dividends, the major difference is how the dividend is treated. The Class A shares trade in the local Netherlands market and as such have a 15% withholding tax rate for holders of both holders of the local stock as well as the ADR. The Class B shares, on the other hand, have a "dividend access mechanism" in place that serves to block any foreign withholding tax on dividends. Essentially, this boils down to U.S. based investors should own the Class B shares to prevent the foreign withholding tax on their dividends. We are not accountants, nor do we give tax advice, but the difference in withholding tax for the two share classes of Shell stock is important for investors in the company to be aware of and invest accordingly.

One last item to note is that even if the shares are held in a qualified account, such as an IRA, the foreign withholding tax still applies. Generally, while you can ultimately file to receive a refund on the withholding, it is a detailed process that results in a credit to your overall taxes and not funds back into your qualified account.

While this article is based on the perspective of a U.S. investor that has chosen to invest in the Class B shares due to the withholding tax issue, Class A shares have the identical metrics. As such, if you own Class A shares, the same price target of $60 per share applies.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shell is a great position to add to one's portfolio. The recently announced positive surprises from their Q3 update validate Shell's aggressive actions earlier in the year. Shell is also leading the industry in managing through the COVID pandemic as Exxon and Chevron only made similar announcements to conserve cash flows in the past week. This puts Shell at least six months ahead of their peers. While the recent share price performance for Shell has been astounding, there is still plenty of room to run to $60 and should not be a reason to skip the stock today.

