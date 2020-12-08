ManpowerGroup is a key beneficiary of increased demand for temporary and contract recruitment services in the near-term, as it generates the majority of its revenue from staffing and interim services.

ManpowerGroup's geographic mix and end-market exposure is in the spotlight, with its businesses in the U.K. and France under-performing, and the manufacturing sector contributing approximately 40% of revenue.

Elevator Pitch

I have a Neutral rating on staffing firm ManpowerGroup (MAN).

ManpowerGroup is a key beneficiary of increased demand for temporary and contract recruitment services in the near-term, as it generates the majority of its revenue from staffing and interim services. However, ManpowerGroup's geographic mix and end-market exposure is in the spotlight, with its businesses in the U.K. and France under-performing, and the manufacturing sector contributing approximately 40% of revenue. Brexit continues to weigh on the U.K. economy, while the easing of lock-down measures in France might be potentially delayed. While it is positive that ManpowerGroup has limited exposure to the hospitality and tourism end-markets, the relatively significant proportion of revenue generated from the manufacturing sector implies that the company suffers from a higher degree of economic sensitivity.

ManpowerGroup trades at 16.8 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E (based on normalized earnings determined by sell-side analysts), and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 2.6%. Although ManpowerGroup is the cheapest among its peers based on forward FY 2021 P/E, this is justified by the fact that the company also has the lowest forward FY 2021 ROE.

I see a Neutral rating for ManpowerGroup as fair, and I will consider upgrading the rating for the stock to Bullish, if there are signs of economic recovery in the UK and lock-down measures in France are eased.

Company Description

Established in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1948, ManpowerGroup refers to itself as "the leading global workforce solutions company" in its news release. The company serves approximately 400,000 clients in 75 countries and territories globally.

ManpowerGroup's Workforce Solutions And Services

Source: ManpowerGroup's FY 2019 10-K

ManpowerGroup derived 65%, 20% and 15% of its 3Q 2020 gross profit from the Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions brands & business lines, respectively. Talent Solutions is a new brand introduced by the company in January 2020, which provides recruitment process outsourcing, managed service provider and right management services.

ManpowerGroup's Brands And Business Lines

Source: ManpowerGroup's FY 2019 10-K

Geographic Mix And End-Market Exposure In The Spotlight

ManpowerGroup announced the company's 3Q 2020 financial results on October 20, 2020, and there are encouraging signs of recovery observed. The company's YoY revenue decline narrowed from -30% (-28% on a constant currency basis) in 2Q 2020 to -13% (-14% on a constant currency basis) in 3Q 2020. More importantly, there were indicators of improvement on a month-to-month basis as well. ManpowerGroup disclosed at its recent 3Q 2020 earnings call that its decline in revenue was -13.5% YoY in September 2020, as compared to -19% in July 2020. The company also guided for a "slight improvement (in terms of YoY revenue decline) going into October" vis-a-vs September.

Nevertheless, it is challenging to predict how long it will take to contain Covid-19 globally, even with positive news with regards to vaccine development. This puts ManpowerGroup's geographic mix and end-market exposure in the spotlight, as these two key factors will determine how resilient the company's top line will be going forward.

ManpowerGroup generated 46%, 21%, 20% and 13% of its revenue from the company's Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Americas and the APME (Asia Pacific Middle East) regions, respectively in 3Q 2020. The company provided its guidance for 4Q 2020 revenue growth by region, and this gives investors an idea of how its businesses in different regions are performing.

ManpowerGroup's 4Q 2020 Revenue Growth Guidance By Region

Source: ManpowerGroup's 3Q 2020 Financial Results Presentation Slides

The European and Americas regions are expected to be the weak spots for the company going forward.

Specifically, the U.K., which represented 34% of the Northern Europe region's revenue in 3Q 2020, has not seen a quarter-on-quarter improvement like ManpowerGroup's other markets. The YoY revenue decline for the U.K. on a constant currency basis was -22% for both 2Q 2020 and 3Q 2020. At the company's 3Q 2020 earnings call on October 20, 2020, ManpowerGroup acknowledged that the U.K. market "has been a bit more sluggish" and noted that "I don't think that's a surprise based on some of the data on the U.K. and some of the uncertainty in that market currently." ManpowerGroup was likely referring to Brexit and how it has negatively impacted the U.K. economy and the company's business operations and financial performance in the country.

France, which accounted for 57% of the Southern Europe region's revenue in 3Q 2020, saw revenue decrease -13% YoY (or -17% YoY on a constant currency basis) in the most recent quarter. This represents a significant improvement from France's YoY revenue decline of -48% (-47% on a constant currency basis) in 2Q 2020. But ManpowerGroup mentioned at the company's 3Q 2020 results briefing on October 20, 2020 that "the rate (of improvement in terms of YoY revenue decline) is slowing down" in France. Subsequently, France implemented its second national lockdown in end-October 2020. Looking ahead, there could be a delay in the easing of lock-down restrictions in the country this month as France is unable to meet the target of lowering daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 to under 5,000.

Another key market for ManpowerGroup, the US, which contributed 62% of the Americas segment's revenue in 3Q 2020, witnessed its YoY revenue decline narrowing from -21% in 2Q 2020 to -13% in 3Q 2020. However, ManpowerGroup also noted at its recent 3Q 2020 earnings call that the "trend of improvement" for the US was "continuing but slowing."

With respect to the company's end-market exposure, it is positive that ManpowerGroup's "exposure to hospitality and tourism is very, very small", as per its comments at the company's recent 3Q 2020 results briefing.

On the flip side, approximately 40% of the company's revenue is derived from clients in the manufacturing sector, which includes the cyclical automotive, financial services, construction and electronics industries, as well as the defensive food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Nevertheless, the relatively significant proportion of revenue generated from the manufacturing sector implies that there is a higher degree of economic sensitivity associated with ManpowerGroup's business.

Temporary & Contract Recruitment Services To Lead Initial Recovery Of Global Workforce Solutions Industry

As highlighted above, ManpowerGroup is guiding for the company's YoY revenue decline to further improve from -13% in 3Q 2020 to -8% to -10% in 4Q 2020. Sell-side analysts see ManpowerGroup's top line decreasing by -16% YoY in FY 2020, prior to growing by +8% YoY in FY 2021.

ManpowerGroup disclosed at the company's recent 3Q 2020 earnings call that its clients "are very interested in operational flexibility" as they are uncertain as to "how long, how durable and to what degree that improvement (in economic conditions) is likely to continue."

This suggests that temporary and contract recruitment services are very likely to lead the initial recovery in the global workforce solutions industry. ManpowerGroup is a key beneficiary, as it generates the majority of its revenue from staffing and interim services. Revenue from staffing and interim services accounted for 89% of ManpowerGroup's FY 2019 top line, while revenue from permanent recruitment services only contributed 3% of the company's revenue in the last fiscal year.

Valuation And Risk Factors

ManpowerGroup trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples (based on normalized earnings determined by sell-side analysts) of 27.1 times and 16.8 times, respectively based on its share price of $89.61 as of December 7, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 13.7 times and 14.8 times, respectively.

Market consensus expects ManpowerGroup to achieve ROEs of 5.9% and 11.5% in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

ManpowerGroup offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 2.5% and 2.6%, respectively.

Although ManpowerGroup is the cheapest among its peers based on forward FY 2021 P/E, this is justified by the fact that the company also has the lowest forward FY 2021 ROE.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Manpower Group

Stock Consensus Current Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Current Year ROE Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Adecco Group AG [ADEN:SW](OTCPK:AHEXF) (OTCPK:AHEXY) 20.5 14.9 8.4% 14.9% 4.5% 4.4% Randstad N.V. [RAND:NA](OTCPK:RANJF) (OTCPK:RANJY) 24.8 16.5 8.7% 12.4% 2.4% 4.6% Robert Half International (RHI) 25.2 21.0 25.3% 30.2% 2.1% 2.2%

Source: Author

The key risk factors for Manpower Group include the company's businesses in the U.K. and France taking a longer than expected time to recovery, continued weakness in the manufacturing sector globally, and a cut in the company's future dividends.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.