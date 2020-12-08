The market price appears expensive as it suggests a low dividend yield. Further, the target price for next year is not high enough compared to the market price.

Studios will likely drive revenues in the coming years. HPP appears to be more focused on developing studios than before.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a real estate investment trust, relies heavily on office properties for revenues. HPP also derives revenues from studio properties to a lesser extent. Despite HPP’s heavy reliance on offices, the revenue outlook is not grim because the REIT caters to technology companies whose office space requirement appears resilient. Further, I’m expecting studios to drive growth in the coming years as pent-up demand will lead to a sharp rebound once the pandemic eases. The management appears to be focused on developing studios in the future. HPP’s current market price seems quite high because it suggests a low dividend yield and a limited upside to next year’s target price. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on the REIT.

Outlook for HPP’s Office Properties is Better Than Other Office Properties

The majority of HPP’s revenue comes from office properties. According to details given in the third quarter’s 10-Q filing, offices made up 92% of revenue and around 80% of total square feet owned in the first nine months of 2020. Office properties in general are likely to suffer from the ongoing shift towards a work-from-home (“WFH”) culture. Nevertheless, I’m not too worried about HPP because its properties cater to markets whose office demand is likely to be resilient. HPP has properties in technology hubs in California, the Pacific Northwest, and Western Canada. As a result, the outlook for its office properties is less grim than other office properties. The following factors will likely buoy demand in the long run:

Security infrastructure is a major issue for tech companies; therefore, a lot of their development and operational work cannot be done remotely. Innovation-based companies rely more heavily on teamwork and collaboration than companies whose employees do mostly routine work, for example, accounting, marketing, etc. Collaboration is easier to undertake in-person than through remote work. The outlook for start-up tech companies is bright. The management mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call that venture capital financing in the tech sphere is near record highs. The quarter ending September 2020 was the third-highest quarter for U.S. venture capital investment in a decade, surpassed only by the second quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2018, as mentioned in the conference call.

I’m expecting the companies in HPP’s markets to shift towards a flexible work model with greater use of office spaces and lesser use of teleworking. Considering the above factors, I’m expecting the revenue growth from offices to slow down in the coming years but not turn negative.

Studios to Drive Revenue Growth in Coming Years

Apart from office spaces, HPP also owns studio properties. Studios made up 8% of total revenue in the first nine months of 2020 and 7% of total properties by square feet at the end of September 2020, according to details given in the 10-Q filing. Unlike office properties, studios will likely sharply rebound next year once the shooting of movies, etc. becomes safe again and social distancing becomes less important. The management mentioned in the conference call that the demand for stages and support space is “huge” in the near term.

I’m expecting the demand for studios to remain robust in the coming years. As a result, I’m expecting studios to drive earnings growth in the coming years, despite having a lower margin than office properties. The operating profit margin for studios was 44% in the first nine months of 2020, as opposed to a margin of 65% for office properties.

Realizing their potential, the management appears to be rightfully focused on investing in studios. Studio projects in HPP’s pipeline make up 33% of the total projects by square feet. This is much more studio-heavy than HPP’s current portfolio mix, which is 7% studios, 80% offices, and 13% land. The following table shows HPP’s projects under development and in the pipeline.

Expecting FFO of $1.99 per Share in 2021

HPP’s funds from operations (“FFO”) dropped by 4% year over year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 93.1% of HPP’s offices (same-store) were occupied at the end of September 2020, down from 95.3% at the end of September 2019. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects performance in the fourth quarter to be similar to the third quarter of 2020. Based on management’s guidance and my expectation that rent collection will improve in the fourth quarter, I’m expecting HPP to report FFO of $0.48 per share in the fourth quarter, up from $0.41 per share in the third quarter of 2020. My estimate leads to a full-year 2020 FFO of around $1.9 per share.

Considering the outlook for offices and studios discussed above, I’m expecting HPP’s revenues to increase by 2% year over year in 2021. The revenue growth will likely be much below the average 2016-2019 growth rate of 12% because of the pandemic’s impact on offices and studios. Based on the revenue projection, and assuming the margin remains stable, I’m expecting HPP to report FFO of around $1.99 per share in 2021. The following table summarizes my estimates for revenue, FFO, and Adjusted FFO.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Reward for Investors is Currently Limited

HPP is currently offering a dividend yield of 3.8%, assuming the REIT maintains its quarterly dividend at the present level of $0.25 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 50% for 2021, which is in line with HPP’s historical trend as shown below.

Apart from the cash dividend, HPP will also most probably reward investors with its share repurchase program. Under the current program, HPP is authorized to buy back $250 million worth of shares. The REIT had already bought $111.9 million worth of shares by the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing.

I’m using the historical price-to-FFO multiple (“P/FFO”) to value HPP. The stock has traded at an average P/FFO ratio of 14.1 in the first nine months of 2020. Multiplying the average P/FFO multiple with the forecast FFO of $1.99 per share gives a target price of $28.2 for next year. This price target implies a 6.2% upside from the December 7 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/FFO ratio.

The price upside of 6.2% and a dividend yield of 3.8% combine to give a total expected return of 10% till the end of next year. In my opinion, the return is not high enough for a REIT that relies on office properties. I would require a higher return because of the risk that WFH culture will hurt office properties. Based on the limited price upside and modest dividend yield, I’m adopting a neutral rating on HPP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.