Thesis

Planet 13 (OTCQX:PLNHF), the Nevada-based cannabis company, has been on a tear lately. Q3 was a phenomenal quarter with record revenue of $22.8M. Despite Las Vegas occupancy of just 47% in Q3, the Nevada Superstore served over 1,625 customers per day in the quarter. Massive growth came from delivery as well as wholesale revenue. The two segments have exploded in scale with $3.4M and $1.0M in revenue, respectively. The company has made use of its great performance by completing multiple share offerings strengthening the balance sheet. Tremendous expansion is on the horizon with an extension of the Nevada Superstore as well as the addition of a new Santa Ana Superstore. The recent wave of legalizing the use of both medical and recreational cannabis will create even more opportunities for further expansion. The company has created a plan to open over 8 new locations in first-tier cities in the coming five years. Planet 13 is in a very good position and shareholders have been rewarded in return. This is the beginning of the road for Planet 13 as the company has the potential to see triple-digit growth in 2021. Analysts are estimating revenues of $141.9M in 2021. As a result, shareholders have no reason not to see this one out. Adding incrementally looks like a reasonable idea as well.

Business strength

With current assets of $68.07M and current liabilities of $18.36M as of September 30th, the current ratio looks healthy at 3.7X. Liquidity risk is therefore extremely low. Momentum is growing as the business is firing on all cylinders. Q3 was a breakout quarter with record revenue of $22.8M and EBITDA of $6.2M. The strong performance of its three segments of in-store revenue, deliveries and wholesale have led to a profitable quarter for the company with $0.2M of net income. The balance sheet has improved dramatically YoY (compared to December 2019). Cash increased from $12.8M in December 2019 to $56.8M in Q3 20. This has largely been due to the recent equity offerings. Additionally, total assets rose 99.5% from $62.9M in December 2019 to $125.5M in Q3 20. Total liabilities rose less (81.9%) from $21.6M to $39.3M. It is an incredible performance during a pandemic-struck year.

Part of Planet 13’s successful strategy is its vertical integration. The recent acquisition of 45,000 square feet of indoor cultivation on July 17th is key in supporting the rapid sales growth. The company’s growing product portfolio has allowed it to sell more and more of its own products in its store as well as increasing its wholesale supply. This has led to growing margins and profitability.

Source: Corporate Presentation, Planet 13

Competitors

Other popular players in the cannabis space are Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC), Tilray (TLRY) and Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB). Since most of Planet 13's competitors are operating at a loss, the PS (price-to-sales) ratio looks like the most accurate comparison for valuation estimates. Even after the recent run in the stock price, the Forward PS Ratio stands at 7.2X. It is definitely not an unreasonable number with the business strength and expansion plans in mind. Canopy Growth is the most expensive of the competitors with a PS Ratio of 17X. Canopy Growth is a much bigger business as it is expected to bring in close to $558M in FY20. It is, however, wildly unprofitable with an expected net loss of $441M. Tilray and Aurora Cannabis are expected to have FY20 revenues of $209M and $350M, respectively. They are both operating at an expected net loss of $177M and $205M. Given the recent profitability of Planet 13 in Q3, its business looks a lot healthier from a cash-burn perspective compared to the competitors.

Data by YCharts

Expansion

Even during the pandemic, the Las Vegas Superstore reached a record number of customers. In fact, the store is reaching its limit of the amount of traffic it can handle. As a result, the company announced on October 19 it will be doubling its sales floor and expanding the dispensary to 23,000 sq ft. The expansion will dramatically lower wait times. The project comes at an ideal time as multiple vaccines are on the brink of approval and Las Vegas occupancy will most likely start rising again in H1 2021. The project is expected to be completed by Q1 2021, likely just in time for the coronavirus travel rebound.

In addition to the expansion of the extremely popular Las Vegas Superstore, a second superstore is expected to be built in Santa Ana by H1 2021.

On May 20 2020, the Company closed on its acquisition of Newtonian Principles, Inc. resulting in the Company acquiring a California cannabis sales license held by Newtonian Principles, Inc and a 30-year lease for a dispensary in Santa Ana, California and certain other assets. The Company paid a total of $1,000,000 in cash and issued 3,940,932 Class A shares valued at $4,453,832 to the sellers on closing.

Source: Planet 13 Holdings

The Santa Ana location will offer the second-largest cannabis entertainment complex in the world, behind the Vegas Superstore. It is the next logical move for expansion as California has had a fairly long track-record of legal cannabis. The state became the first to legalize medical cannabis in 1996 as well as recreational since 2016. With over 40 million citizens, California is the second most populous state in the nation. For these reasons, it is a prime location for a second addition of such a large Superstore.

A rapid rollout in accordance with successful scaling of the Superstore will lay the groundwork for the next seven stores expected to be built before 2025. It is the start of the road and will put Planet 13 on the map in a significant way as it gradually becomes a household name.

Legalization in various states

As of December 2020, the use of cannabis both medically and recreationally is fully legal in 15 states plus the District of Columbia. The list is growing extremely fast with the recent addition of Montana, Arizona, New Jersey, South Dakota and Mississippi. Further decriminalization and legalization in cannabis are expected in more and more states the coming years.

Source: United States Legal Cannabis Map (DISA)

Planet 13 is in a great position to capture significant market share of this ever-growing market. Its Las Vegas location accounts for 9% of Nevada’s total cannabis sales. It’s an astonishing stat that could possibly be replicated soon in California with the addition of the second Superstore. Planet 13 expects to scale rapidly and have a Superstore in 8+ tier-one markets by 2025.

If a city is affluent enough to support a major sports team, Planet 13 is interested in opening a premium cannabis store

The stars are aligning (no pun intended) for the company as it is looking to hit fast-growth mode in the upcoming years.

Source: Planet 13 December 2020 Presentation

Equity offerings

During October, Planet 13 announced its third equity offering since June. The company raised CDN$28.8M which translates to $22M. The transaction closed on November 5th. Each unit of the offering consists of one common share and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant. The deal will only improve the balance sheet while taking advantage of the strong stock price. The additional capital will also allow Planet 13 to comfortably make its next expansion steps. The previous closings of equity offerings occurred on July 3rd 2020 ($CDN 11.5M) and September 10th 2020 (CDN $23M).

Great management

Navigating the waters of the cannabis industry is a complicated endeavor that requires tremendous expertise. It is therefore great to see that both Co-CEOs have a background in city and state law. Robert Groesbeck is the former mayor of Henderson, Nevada, and has practiced law for 25+ years. Larry Scheffler, on the other hand, used to be a former City Councilor. This expertise has proven its worth as Planet 13 was awarded an additional Nevada License after settling its ongoing lawsuit against the Nevada Department of Taxation in August.

The legal win allows Planet 13 to reopen its highly successful Medizin Dispensary in Las Vegas. The store was originally closed on Oct 30th, 2018, with the purpose of transferring its license to the Nevada Superstore. The 4750-square-foot store requires no additional Capex to reopen. As a result, the Medizin Dispensary will be reopened this quarter (Q4 2020). It will lead to tremendous revenue growth as the store generated $4.9M in revenue with 53% gross profit during its last full quarter (Q3 2018).

Source: Overview of Management, Shareholders Presentation

Risk

The main risk for Planet 13 lies in the continued legalization and decriminalization of cannabis in states throughout the U.S. It is of the utmost importance for the company as it is planning to significantly expand its business into 8+ superstores in the coming five years. So far, however, it is looking good. Just this November, cannabis ballot measures were approved in Montana, Arizona, New Jersey, South Dakota and Mississippi. Now that the list of possible locations for expansion is growing, execution will be the main risk to watch. With recent equity offerings and great management in place, this is looking promising.

Conclusion

The outstanding execution and recent performance come at a cost. The stock has rallied from lows near the $1-2 mark in April to a current high of $6.09 at the time of writing this article. However, given the recent profitability and strong growth prospects, the valuation seems very reasonable compared to its peers. Current shareholders should strongly consider holding their shares and watching this multi-year expansion play out. For investors on the fence, it does seem like a fair decision to acquire a small stake given the strong leadership, balance sheet and aggressive five-year growth plan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.