Air transportation must take up the unprecedented challenge of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure global herd immunity, and at least 5 billion doses will need to circulate around the world in a brief period.

According to Alexandre de Juniac, Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), "The safe delivery of vaccines against COVID-19 will be the mission of the century for the global air freight industry". Also, according to IATA, it would take at least 8,000 Boeing 747 (BA) planes to make sure that each individual on the planet gets a dose of the vaccine.

Moreover, according to a survey by the International Air Cargo Association (TIACA), only 28% of companies feel sufficiently prepared for this task, with Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSGY), also known as Deutsche Post DHL Group, already having published a white paper on the topic.

Figure 1: Vaccine distribution challenges

For current and potential investors, it is important to explore the ability of the company to take up the challenge. First, I start by analyzing the financial position, and this after the German transporter published latest results in November.

Financial position

Third-quarter results were strong, with Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) rising by around 45% to €1.37 billion, compared to only €942 million in the same period last year.

The two main reasons were that the company was able to benefit from the dynamic growth in e-commerce and mobilize its 550,000-strong workforce worldwide. The best results were obtained in the Express Division, which increased operational result to €750 million compared to €454 million during the previous year's quarter. The company also benefited from timely shipments to support the high freight volume.

However, the earnings trend in the Supply Chain division was down compared to Q3-2019, but nonetheless recovered compared to Q2-2020 with an operating profit of €110 million on basis of increased customer activity.

Most important, the German transporter’s eCommerce Solutions division recorded a renewed EBIT increase of €76 million, well above the previous year's €6 million, as a result of strong volume growth in the B2C business.

Figure 2: Segment EBIT for Q3-2020 compared with Q3-2019 in euros

Its cash position was €4.3 billion, nearly a two-fold increase from the same quarter in 2019 when the figure was €2.2 billion, with only €300 million of financial liabilities maturing by the end of the year.

On the CapEx side, since the year 2019 saw the peak of investment the company incurred for the purchase of 14 Boeing 777 freighters, lower expenses (by €200 million) were recorded for 2020. This led to a strong free cash flow improvement year over year by more than €750 million.

Figure 3: Liquidity position.

Also, on further verification, the net debt increased to $1.66 billion, from $1.56 billion in Q2-2020.

Looking deeper into debt, as of December 31 2019, Net Debt/EBITDA was 1.7x, with a large chunk (€10.3 billion out of €13.3 billion) consisting of leasing charges incurred on operating assets. The reason is that transporters like Deutsche Post make considerable use of leasing when they do not have their own capacity to respond to a surge in demand.

Furthermore, in order to have deeper perspective into the debt position and EBIT margins, I make a comparison with two international competitors.

Comparison with peers

In this case, Deutsche Post's EBIT margins are only second to United Parcel Service (UPS), while its Debt-to-Equity ratio is the best among peers. On the other hand, despite EBIT margins being better than FedEx (FDX), the cash per share is the lowest among the three.

Therefore, there is room to further improve the cash flow, especially with regard to the way working capital is managed. In other words, this calls for more EBIT growth to be translated into operating cash flow ("OCF").

Still, to the credit of Deutsche Post, "the €435 million EBIT increase for the third quarter translated into more than €500 million OCF increase", according to the CFO, Melanie Kreis, who is closely following the EBIT/OCF conversion ratio.

Figure 4: Comparing with peers

Another key metric for freighters is the Return on Assets, which provides an indication of the capital intensity of the business. Now, the high level of leases has weakened the German transporter's ROA, currently at 4%.

Exploring further, freighters use both capacity in the plane's passenger belly, as well as dedicated aircrafts to carry parcels. Here, one of the biggest distortions caused by the coronavirus is that not only the volume of freight to be transported has increased, but there has been a reduction in passenger belly space capacity due to travelers not flying because of COVID-19-led restrictions. As a result, Deutsche Post had to charter additional flights and proceed to more leases in the Express division. This resulted in additional expenses.

However, the company managed to offset this overhead expense through higher air freight rates, resulting in the Express division's operating margins being the highest at 11.9%.

Now, the fact that DHL Express is receiving six new Boeing 777F-200 cargo aircraft this year, with four already delivered in 2019, signifies that there will be less leasing capacity in the mix between owned and leased assets.

Also, the fact that capital expenses related to purchase of the Boeing 777 are decreasing is a strong positive.

Looking forward, the remaining four Boeing planes are to be taken into service in 2021, and this should help the German company in vaccine distribution.

Vaccine risk and rewards

One of the challenges in transporting vaccines is respecting the cold chain. Hence, the logistics teams will have to keep in mind that Pfizer's (PFE) compound has to be stored at -80 °C. Therefore, in addition to the temperature-controlled rooms at airports, special containers and dry ice have to be used by freighters.

Figure 5: DHL white paper on delivering pandemic resilience

(Source: Delivering Pandemic Resilience - DHL White Paper, September 2020)

However, according to the German transporter in its white paper on the subject, the production of dry ice does not seem to be a bottleneck for the distribution of the vaccine.

Moreover, while it is still too early to know for sure how things will unfold for vaccine distribution, DHL is getting ready to cope with the delivery, and there could be potential gains for the Global Forwarding division ("DGFF"), which plans and undertakes major logistics projects. It is widely expected that over longer distances, vaccines will be moved by air, with DHL predicting some 200,000 pallet movements on 15,000 flights, for two years’ worth of coverage. Therefore, even if the company gets one tenth of the transportation contracts, at 1,500 flights it will mean a lot of business for DGFF.

The Global Forwarding division has suffered from a significant volume decline (14%) due to less freight from China and the U.S. because of the COVID-19 slump, and it is only through charging higher rates that it has been able to be profitable. Hence, vaccine distribution comes at a right time to compensate for volume shortfalls.

Figure 6: Global Forwarding revenues and volumes

(Source: Company Quarterly Statement as at September 30, 2020)

Still, compared to Express, Global Forwarding's operating margins are lower and only at 3.4%, with historical data from 2017 and 2018 also pointing to low figures.

Also, given that freight levels have started to normalize in the third quarter, the windfall gains the company will derive out of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution will depend on the freight capacity it is able to allocate for the vaccine task.

Therefore, Deutsche Post forms part of the 28% of companies sufficiently prepared for vaccine distribution and should benefit from higher revenues spread over a two-year period. Also, for the Global Forwarding division to make significant impact on EBIT, volumes transported should be meaningful.

Valuation and Key Takeaways

Deutsche Post is benefiting from its strategy to focus on digitization and e-Commerce put in place in October 2019, just before the advent of the virus. Operating results are already benefiting from the strategy called "Strategy 2025" focusing on the "profitable core" of the company's various logistics divisions, driven mainly by e-commerce.

The forecast for 2020 has also been raised mainly as a result of shipment volumes still being at a high level in September. Moreover, the company expects an exceptionally strong Christmas business driven by dynamic online trading.

In terms of figures, the group now expects an operating result of between €4.1 and €4.4 billion, up from €3.5-3.8 billion previously. Also, the mid-point of the updated guidance (€4.25 billion) represents a 3% increase compared to FY-2019. The increase could have been higher, had it not been for exceptional expenses related to a special bonus and asset impairment triggered by the lockdown.

Most importantly, the operating cash flow should increase to the €6.6 billion level. These should, in turn, translate into much better free cash flow of above €2 billion for the full year.

Figure 7: Outlook for 2020

This means that the total cash per share, which is currently the lowest among peers, will see a progression. Also, with revenues forecast to increase 4.4% from 2.5% previously, the company's Price-to-Earnings ratio is on the low side.

An appropriate stock price would be in the $56-58 range, also ensuring a Price-to-Earnings ratio of above 24. This higher stock price is further justified by the fact that the stock has not enjoyed any upside despite its good third-quarter results and the company published a positive outlook for the whole year.

Figure 8: Comparing P/E ratios

Moreover, it pays a dividend at a yield of 2.78%, with the payout ratio being 40-60% of net profit.

While Deutsche Post still has some way to go in terms of operating efficiencies, its debt metrics including long-term debt-to-capital is on the lower side. Also, while having been impacted by the COVID-19 slump, the coronavirus may end up triggering faster digital transformation of the company and boosting gains from eCommerce.

Also, Deutsche Post could directly benefit through vaccine distribution as one of Pfizer's trusted partners.

Hence, the objectives in its "Strategy 2025" could be attained earlier.

Finally, with the U.S. Energy Information Administration having reduced next year’s expectations for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to an average of $44.24, down 1.1% from the previous forecast, it means that energy costs should not constitute a headwind for the company.