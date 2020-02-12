Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is one of the disappointing stories of the year for me. I was very interested in investing in the IPO until I read through the financials and witnessed how its valuation exploded to the upside. On the first day of trading, shares of SNOW closed at $253.93 which was more than double the $120 IPO price and about triple what the initial target IPO price of the offering was. Right after the IPO in September, SNOW was valued at more than 5X its previous valuation ($12.4 billion) from the last private funding round seven months prior. SNOW’s business model piqued my interest as I believe they will be a force to be reckoned with in the future. SNOW’s price target was raised yesterday by Morgan Stanley (MS) from $220 to $265 and Piper Sandler who is Overweight raised SNOW from $264 to $312.

I don’t understand how these analyst firms can support what I consider to be astronomical valuations. I feel as if the market is not based on reality and that fundamentals have been thrown out the window. I believe SNOW’s share price will melt away as its fundamentals don’t support the valuation. When SNOW reported on 12/2/20 their GAAP EPS was -$1.01 and it was a miss by $0.64. According to TD Ameritrade a 19.19% short position has formed and I wouldn’t be surprised if it passes 25%. I analyzed the numbers and built a forward forecast model for SNOW’s revenue. SNOW is one of the most overvalued stocks and its recent surge isn’t sustainable in my opinion.

Snowflake’s Q3 2021 highlights and how their business is doing

For a company that is in its infancy SNOW is firing on all cylinders. Their product revenue came in at $148.5 million which is a Year over Year (YoY) growth rate of 115%. SNOW has 3,554 customers which has grown 84% YoY. Of SNOW’s customers, 165 are part of the Fortune 500 list which is a growth rate of 56% YoY. Forrester Consulting did an economic impact study and found that SNOW’s customer ROI delivered over a three-year period was 612%. That’s an impressive number and indicates that customers who utilize SNOW’s products will likely maintain their subscriptions as it delivers true value to their organizations.

SNOW’s revenue growth is trending upward at an impressive rate. On an annual basis revenue has grown by 173%. I am more interested in the quarterly growth and I like what I see. SNOW’s growth increases sequentially quarter over quarter. Unlike other types of companies in the tech space, we are not seeing a trend where one quarter is their strong quarter that generates significantly more revenue than the others.

Q4 FY20 grew by 20.1%, Q1 FY21 grew by 23.9%, Q2 FY21 grew by 22% and Q3 FY21 grew by 20.3%. Snow has an average quarterly growth rate of 21.7%. If we forecast SNOW’s growth model out to the end of fiscal year 2022, based on the quarterly growth rate of 21.7%, SNOW’s quarterly revenue would grow to $426.84 million in Q4 of 2022. Based on this forward forecast, total revenue for fiscal year 2021 which only has one quarter left would be $596.67 million and fiscal year 2022 would see total revenue of $1.3 billion. Based on this model, the revenue would grow 118% over the next fiscal year. Hypothetically, if growth slowed and the average quarterly increase dropped from 21.7% to 15%, SNOW would still generate over $1 billion in revenue over the course of the next fiscal year which is still an 80% YoY growth rate for revenue.

Dissecting Snowflake’s financials and forging the framework of why I believe SNOW is massively overvalued

SNOW’s highlights and revenue growth are certainly impressive and today’s market loves revenue growth. If SNOW can continue its quarterly average growth rate for revenue or even if it decreases by 6%, SNOW will still break $1 billion in revenue next fiscal year. While this is very impressive, I dissected their financials to understand their entire financial footprint and in my opinion it's not pretty.

I am going to start with calculating the tangible book value and tangible book value per share for SNOW as I believe this is a great measure of the company's value. I like looking at the tangible measures because it excludes goodwill and intangible assets from the total assets as they are not as easy to liquidate if needed. To find SNOW’s tangible book value:

Total Assets – intangible assets – goodwill – total liabilities

$5,712,889,000 - $14,820,000 - $8,449,000 - $745,074,000 = $4,944,527,000

SNOW’s tangible book value is $4.94 billion

Next let's calculate the tangible book value per share. This is calculated by taking the tangible book value and dividing it by the number of shares outstanding. According to TD Ameritrade, SNOW has 283.1 million shares outstanding.

Tangible book value = $4,944,527,000

Shares outstanding = 283,100,000

$4,944,527,000 / 283,100,000 = $17.47

SNOW’s tangible book value is $17.47 per share

SNOW has a current market cap of $109.8 billion and a share price of $387.70. Currently, SNOW’s market cap and share price are roughly 2,120% larger than their tangible book value and tangible book value per share. I have no problem with placing a premium on a company especially one with explosive revenue growth but over 2,100% is making alarm bells go off in my mind.

SNOW’s revenue and gross profit are growing aggressively but it's at the cost of increased operating expenses and operating losses which is driving their net income to sink deeper into the sea of red. SNOW’s consolidated statement of operations in my opinion is a complete train wreck. To generate a revenue increase of 119% and a gross profit increase of 114% YoY from the prior three-month period, SNOW’s cost of revenue increased by 126%. When you look at the nine-month comparison, YoY revenue increased by 127% and gross profit by 155% but the cost of revenue increased by 95%. This isn’t a picture where SNOW is keeping their cost of revenue inline and growth is occurring by monetizing their existing assets. SNOW is continuously spending its capital to fuel growth and gross profits.

Please keep in mind that cost of revenue is just the expense to generate the revenue and it doesn’t include the businesses operating expenses which include sales & marketing, research and development and general & administrative fees. SNOW’s total operating expenses grew by 96% YoY from the three-month period and by 59% in the 9 months just reported YoY. When you put all these components together, SNOW runs deeply in the red.

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2021 which ended on 10/31/20, SNOW’s total revenue was $401.58 million. SNOW’s cost of revenue was $160 million, and their total operating expenses equaled $585.44 million. SNOW’s operating loss for this period was -$343.54 million and their overall net income was -$340.17 million. Hypothetically, if I forecasted the first nine moths of next fiscal year with the same exact growth rates, revenue would increase to $910.84 million while the cost of revenue would be $310.83 million and total operating expenses would be $931.36 million. This would make the total operating loss -$331.36 million for the first nine months of the next fiscal year.

Currently, this isn’t a problem for SNOW as their balance sheet is in good shape. SNOW has one of my favorite metrics and that is zero long-term debt. SNOW has $3.94 billion in cash prior to its short-term investments and other current assets. If SNOW wanted to, they could pay off all their liabilities and still have over $3 billion in cash on the books. This makes the cash burn on their operating losses acceptable to fuel growth but the future is undetermined and this practice could become quite costly. Every quarter which passes with total operating expenses exceeding revenue generated SNOW will need to utilize their current assets to fuel its operations instead of adding to their war chest and stockholder equity.

Snowflake’s valuation has run too far compared to the total market opportunity and being in the same market cap neighborhood as IBM

SNOW’s market cap is a breath away from exceeding $110 billion. If you read through SNOW’s latest presentation, you will find two slides which I posted below which outline their market opportunity. SNOW’s current market cap is 36% larger than their current market opportunity of $81 billion. The first question I have is how can your market cap exceed the market opportunity especially when your capturing less than 1% of the revenue?

The way I am interpreting these slides is that Data Cloud will create a new market opportunity which has yet to be determined on the value of the total addressable market. Hypothetically, I am going to speculate and say that Data Cloud represents a market which is four times larger than the Cloud Data Platform. If that is correct Data Cloud would present a $324 billion total addressable market. Between the two markets there is a $405 billion total addressable market for SNOW. If this speculation is true, SNOW’s market cap is already 27% of the total addressable market without even capturing half a percent of the revenue. In my opinion, this math doesn’t make any sense. At this rate, if SNOW was to grab just 10% of the combined market they would be valued more than Amazon (AMZN).

I am going to compare SNOW to International Business Machines (IBM) which generates billions in revenue from their cloud business segment. At this point in time, SNOW has a market cap of $109.8 billion and IBM has a market cap of $113.3 billion. In a short period of time, SNOW’s market cap has grown to 97% of IBM’s with just $3.5 billion separating the two. Numbers don’t lie so let’s inspect what’s behind these valuations using the last nine months of operations as our data set. SNOW generates less than 1% of the revenue IBM does and their gross profit is less than 1% of what IBM generates. SNOW has 27% of IBM’s cash on hand and their total assets represent 3.7% of IBM’s. SNOW’s total equity is equivalent to 23% of IBM’s total equity in the company.

IBM generated an additional $52.85 billion in revenue than SNOW which is roughly 13,161%, and $24.81 billion in additional gross profit or 10,256%. IBM has posted a net income of $4.23 billion while SNOW has lost -$240 million. SNOW’s net cash from operating activities is -$65.03 million while IBM generated $12.34 billion and IBM’s free cash flow is $4.75 billion while SNOW has delivered -$93.06 million.

I know some readers will possibly comment that this comparison is apples to oranges. SNOW is a company disrupting how data is utilized and analyzed from the cloud and the total addressable market has not been defined yet. SNOW’s revenue growth is massive while IBM’s is declining. I don’t disagree that SNOW has tremendous potential but it’s a young company that isn’t profitable. At the end of the day SNOW’s expenses continue to increase to fuel its revenue growth causing their net income to plunge further into the red. At this stage in the game I would agree that it isn’t important for SNOW to turn a profit especially since they have more than enough cash on hand to fund its operations for an extended period of time.

I disagree with its valuation based on its financial metrics of today and not the prospects of tomorrow. SNOW currently has a valuation that is 21X its total equity while SNOW is negative cash flow positive and loses money on an annual basis. SNOW isn’t even on track to generate $1 billion in revenue this fiscal year yet its market cap has exceeded $100 billion. At what point do people stop, look at the financials and say enough is enough? I also don’t understand how SNOW gets upgraded by major analyst firms with their current financial metrics. SNOW defiantly could prove me wrong just as Tesla (TSLA) did and this could continue to generate massive returns for investors. I think it’s a question of when and not if in regards to the rug being pulled out from this over-inflated valuation.

Operating Metrics Snowflake IBM Past 9 Months Past 9 Months Total Revenue $401,584,000.00 $53,253,000,000.00 Cost of Revenue $159,684,000.00 $28,201,000,000.00 Gross Profit $241,900,000.00 $25,052,000,000.00 Total Operating Expense $585,440,000.00 $20,080,000,000.00 Operating Income -$343,540,000.00 $4,972,000,000.00 Net Income -$340,167,000.00 $4,234,000,000.00 Balance Sheet Snowflake IBM Cash and cash equivalents $3,939,925,000.00 $14,393,000,000.00 Total Current Assets $4,986,771,000.00 $39,845,000,000.00 Total Assets $5,712,889,000.00 $154,128,000,000.00 Total Current Liabilities $547,659,000.00 $37,993,000,000.00 Total Liabilities $745,074,000.00 $132,794,000,000.00 Total Equity $4,967,815,000.00 $21,334,000,000.00 Statement of Cash Flow Snowflake IBM Net Cash Provided by Operating Activity -$65,031,000.00 $12,337,000,000.00 Free Cash Flow -$93,063,000.00 $4,751,000,000.00

Snowflakes competition is about to increase once again

The two largest cloud computing companies in the world are Microsoft (MSFT) with $51.7 billion in cloud revenue and Amazon (AMZN) which generates $35.03 billion from its Amazon Web Services platform. Some of the other large cloud providers are Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and IBM. When a company choses a hosting platform utilizing a service such as SNOW becomes an additional expense. Companies are always looking to save money and providers such as AMZN or MSFT are always looking to improve their product not only to retain existing customers but to win new business.

Well MSFT is jumping into the game as they just released their new data tool named Azure Synapse Analytics for their Azure cloud. This tool combines data integration, enterprise data warehousing and bug data analytics. MSFT is the largest cloud company in the world and now their offering a robust analytics tool powered by their artificial intelligence. This is a recipe for disaster for SNOW as all Azure clients don’t have to look outside of the Azure environment for a world-class analytics program. I would be willing to bet all of the other big players are working on similar features within their cloud offerings.

MSFT is the worst company SNOW could face as a competitor behind AMZN. In order to utilize SNOW’s analytics, your data must be in the cloud. Companies won’t reach out to SNOW and their competitors until after their data migration is complete and they realize they need an analytics program. SNOW has been meeting with potential customers after their environment has been established.

Now when MSFT in in the boardroom making their pitch to the potential customer about why they should choose Azure over AWS, you better believe they are demonstrating the Azure Synapse tool and showing all its capabilities. By the time MSFT is done, calling SNOW for a presentation won’t even be a thought which is entertained. This puts SNOW at a huge disadvantage as MSFT will always be first at the table and third party big data analytics could see less potential customers in the future.

Conclusion

On SNOW’s first day as a public company, the stock doubled from its $120 IPO price and tripled what the initial target price of the IPO offering was. On day one, SNOW was worth more than 5X its last private funding round which placed a $12.4 billion valuation on SNOW. From the time of its last private funding round to its IPO or even today not much has changed with SNOW yet its market cap has increased almost 9X. From the close of Q1 to Q3 SNOW has increased its quarterly revenue by $51 million or 47% and if this pace stays intact we could see 119% YoY quarterly revenue growth as its possible SNOW generates an additional $191 million in next years Q3 report.

As a corporation SNOW has a tangible book value of $4.94 billion and on a per share basis the value is $17.47. The last private funding round put a 1.5X multiple on SNOW’s tangible book value and today there is roughly a 22X multiple. I think there are two problems here. The first one is that people have no idea how to valuate companies such as SNOW and the second problem is people keep buying SNOW because it’s the hot new growth stock, driving the price up without caring about the financial metrics.

SNOW almost exceeded IBM’s market cap today yet they don’t even produce 1% of IBM’s revenue or gross profit. IBM generates billions in net income yet SNOW loses hundreds of millions and their market caps are close in valuation. I think SNOW is grossly overvalued and eventually reality will set in. Now with Microsoft as a competitor and always having a seat at the table in the beginning stages of a company's digital transformation, the opportunities in SNOW’s total addressable market could start shrinking instead of expanding.