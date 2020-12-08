Investment Thesis

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) the cloud based provider of internet services that is “building a better internet” has grown 352% in 2020, buoyed by Covid-19 tailwinds and the move to a work from home culture. The company’s ability to expand their total addressable market, through leveraging existing infrastructure and targeting new markets, combined with their high retention rates for current customers suggest this stock will continue to be a market leader for years to come.

Data by YCharts

The Growth opportunity for Cloudflare

When assessing the growth opportunity for a company like Cloudflare, it seems the best approach is to understand the market that it operates within and its competitive advantages. To assess the market, we can utilize a quote from the company’s recent 10-Q Filing

“We believe that any person or business that relies on the Internet to deliver products, services, or content can be a Cloudflare customer.”

As a growth investor, this grabs my attention immediately. Without diving into the finer details just yet, we already know this is a company targeting a huge market. Due to the accelerated digital trends caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, more and more people are using the internet to “deliver products, services or content”.

The scale of Cloudflare’s Total Addressable market (NYSE: TAM

So looking in a little more detail as to the scale of the market that the company is targeting, their recent investor presentation predicts the TAM as growing from $32billion in 2018 to an estimated $47billion in 2022, using data from IDC.

(Source: Cloudflare Q3 2020 Investor Presentation)

What is interesting about this prediction is that is appears only to encapsulate the current product offering per the graphic above, which includes internet security, performance and reliability services with areas for incremental growth offering an additional market opportunity. Cloudflare has a global network of internet infrastructure and currently offers a wide range of products to allow customers to operate securely, efficiently and safely across the globe whilst operating their business.

When performing further analysis it appears as if the projected TAM above could actually be a little on the low side, as according to MarketWatch the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market alone is set to expand to $39billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate of 27%. When considering that the CDN product offering is only one of many products available to their customer base, it is not difficult to see how this TAM could be expanded, and in fact that is exactly what recent new product developments have displayed.

Cloudflare’s move into the Zero Trust Market space

The company recently announced a move into the Zero trust market space with their Cloudflare one product. For those not familiar with the Zero trust security market space, the following image from a recent Zscaler (ZS) investor presentation summarizes nicely.

(Source: Zscaler December 2020 Investor Presentation)

Essentially Zero Trust network access has become a necessity due to the pandemic and our shift to the work from home culture. Traditional legacy IT systems included a “castle and moat” style approach where a perimeter was set around the enterprise’s systems usually housed in office data centres. Nowadays given the dispersion of employees from the office and extensive use of the cloud, the remote based approach requires access to multiple systems and multiple locations intermittently, requiring a Zero trust architecture approach.

You may be wondering why we have utilised a ZScaler graphic in an article about Cloudlfare, well the reason is that Cloudflare’s recent product release in the Zero Trust market space effectively makes the company a direct competitor to Zscaler. The same Zscaler investor presentation linked above lists the cloud security market as having a $20billion TAM. So, by leveraging their already impressive scale and global infrastructure Cloudflare has managed to diversify its TAM and significantly increase its scale with ease. This is the kind of optionality that makes continued growth possible over the long term.

Competitive Advantages and Growth Catalysts

To make such an efficient diversion into a competitor’s market space requires a couple of things that make Cloudflare stand out from the crowd. Firstly, Cloudflare’s global infrastructure displayed in the graphic below, with operations in 194 cities and more than 90 countries enabling lightning quick response times around across the globe and the ability to efficiently scale and develop new products.

The second competitive advantage is the impressive management team consisting of Matthew Prince (CEO) and Michelle Zatlyn (COO) who co-founded the company in 2009.

To create such a successful company is no mean feat and the growth evidenced in the eleven years since inception should give investors comfort that having these two leading the way over the next decade is a recipe for success. Scratching a little below the surface on Matthew Prince, it is interesting to note his nomination as a Technology Pioneer for the world economic forum, where he brings “cutting-edge insights and novel perspectives to world-critical discussions”. From an investor’s perspective, this position appears to provide global connections and early insights into future global technology trends, two factors that can benefit Cloudflare’s continued development.

The combination of the company's global infrastructure and a management team with the vison to execute new ideas is one that gives encouraging signs to investors regarding future growth prospects.

Financial Analysis

The bull case for Cloudflare gains further support as you dive into the numbers. Using the company’s recent 10-Q filing, we can understand some of the key growth drivers that have supported the market cap expansion this year. Firstly, the year on year revenue growth figure of 54% (Sep 2020 figures) is a real positive and displays the company’s continued ability to grow and scale, this is especially impressive when considered alongside the 77% gross margin (Sep 2020 figures).

(Source: Company 10-Q Filing)

For any SaaS based business the Dollar based net retention (DBNR) rate provides an insight into the companies ability to maintain income from its customers, the metric is normally calculated by comparing annualized revenues in the reporting quarter to that of the year before for the same customers. In Cloudflare’s terms the 116% DBNR gives a strong signal that customers are responding to the product, continuing to subscribe and in some cases increasing their expenditure with the company.

When combining the superb revenue growth, the ever-expanding market size, high gross margins and a top-notch management team, it’s not hard to see why the market loves Cloudflare. As with any investment however, it pays to do due diligence on the risk factors before considering an investment.

The Risk factors for Cloudflare

The first that most will consider is the sky-high valuation, when considering Cloudflare’s current market cap of $23.7bn and accounting for preferred equity, debt and cash we reach an enterprise valuation of $23.1billion, giving Cloudflare an EV/Sales multiple of 59.5 using last twelve month sales to September 2020. This is a pricey valuation by any means, when looking at competitors in the CDN space such as Akamai (AKAM) and Fastly (FSLY), we note EV/Sales multiples of 5.6 and 36.3 respectively.

However, assessing Cloudflare on the basis of a CDN provider would probably be unfair, given its wider product offering and projected future growth. If we consider the current revenue growth figure of 54%, over a three year period, we would expect annual revenues to grow to $1.42bn if that growth can be maintained (LTM Revenues x 54% compound annual growth rate). If at that point the EV/Sales multiple were to contract to a more reasonable 36 such as fellow technology minded Fastly, the market cap would be in the region of $41.4billion (Sales x projected EV Multiple). This gives a projected compound annual growth rate of 20% as a return to investors and displays why the sky-high valuation may actually be warranted, especially if you believe Cloudflare is capable of maintaining high revenue growth and adapting to new markets.

Another risk that investors may consider, is the presence of a number of competitors within the CDN and security space. We have already touched on Akamai, a large scale CDN competitor and Fastly, which is a more technologically enabled provider similar to Cloudflare. Whilst there is no doubt that competition exists, it’s encouraging to see the company’s willingness to confront competition. The launch of a Zero trust security product outlined earlier is a direct confrontation with Zscaler’s product offering displays managements confidence in their software and their ability to execute.

Another factor that provides some comfort to investors is the scale of Cloudflare’s existing network infrastructure, the connectivity at scale across the globe is difficult to replicate and should provide some moat to defend against smaller early stages companies entering the competitive space.

Conclusions

Cloudflare’s incredible growth in 2020 has been enabled by their large scale network infrastructure and the quality of their product offerings, whilst no doubt accelerated by the Covid-19 related tailwinds Cloudflare has emerged as a market leader in the provision of network services and security. The company shows ability to diversify its products which supports the thesis that it will be able to continue to deliver strong revenue growth and justify it’s current valuation. Their existing infrastructure and high-quality management team provide two key ingredients to continue to win in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.