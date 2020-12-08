The income from Orladeyo, estimated to be quite significant, can fund the remainder of the pipeline with a very long runway with patent to 2039.

Income and a move to being FCF positive possibly as soon as 2021 puts BioCryst in the driver's seat for the first time in 26 years.

Orladeyo has the ability to be a "blockbuster drug" and we are of the opinion that it very much has the ability to become Standard of Care.

On the evening of Thursday, December 3rd, 2020, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) made history by becoming the first company to offer an oral pill for the indication of Hereditary Angioedema or HAE for short. While this is a rare disease, it is also a very difficult disease to treat.

To date, the two most commonly used treatments by a vast margin are Takeda's TAKHZYRO and CSL Behring's HAEGARDA. You may read about other treatments available here. The current options are injectables and subcutaneous administered options. These options greatly hinder the ability of patients to control their symptoms without the treatment controlling their lives. A recent survey shows just how demanding these treatment options are on patients and how low their quality of life ends up being due to such intense administration.

We have plenty of data to see how Orladeyo will change the lives of HAE patients, but how will Orladeyo change the trajectory of BioCryst as a company? Let's take a dive into some numbers.

Source: money-pills.png (560×275) (jlpp.org)

Expected Sales and Our Conservative Projections

The company has done extensive research to try and get an idea of possible market share penetration. This research has ranged from polling doctors that handle HAE indications, to talking to insurers, and finally talking to patients in the HAE community directly. From market research taken and available on the BioCryst website, the general consensus is that Orladeyo is primed to easily take about 40% to 60% of the market share at peak. This is based on the want and need of doctors and patients who have spoken out and seek a much less invasive way to lower the attack count without sacrificing quality of life.

Slides Taken From the May / June 2020 Corporate Presentation

Knowing the medical community, we don't want to discount this too much because we feel it's quite possible for Orladeyo to become Standard of Care in this space given its incredible safety profile coupled with its ability to lower attack rates up to 77% in an oral once daily pill. Doctors always seek to give their patients the easiest and lease invasive method of treatment before moving on to more intense therapies.

We call it "intense" as giving oneself a shot, self administration of injectables, which has to start with guidance from a medical professional before you can even start treatment. This fact has kept many patients on the sidelines and not even seeking treatment at all due to fear of the plethora of things that can easily go wrong during this constant process. It has also kept trapped patients currently receiving treatment to also have to deal with "needle fatigue" on top of the stress of treatment in an indication that is supposed to avoid stress situations altogether. Can you imagine having to avoid stress in your life which brings the onset of attacks while having to do the following on a biweekly regimen? It often times brings the most stress into the lives of patients, and when your treatment for an indication where you need to avoid stress brings the most stress into your life, how is that productive?

These hinderances of care could very well bring several hundred patients off the sidelines to start trying the pill themselves who refused to give themselves a shot before. As you can see above with the process of HAEGARDA, this process could easily send patients running for the hills.

How many patients are outliers that don't want to deal with this type of treatment regiment at all? Take a quick look below to see 1,700 patients diagnosed but not treated and further more 600 patients treated but not diagnosed. We are not even including any of these patients in our numbers but a strong case could be made for 20% of them easily as well with removing the burden of treatment from injectables.

Let's move onto revenues. Per an SEC filing on the morning of December 4th, we know that BioCryst has planned pricing for Orladeyo at $485,004 per annual dosing regiment per patient. That is stated as wholesale. The pricing was placed below any currently available treatment and has been confirmed via market research that hundreds of payers covering over 300M patient lives are all on board without exception for covering this oral savior fully under existing plants as long as it's equal to or less than current treatment options.

Time for Some Conservative Math

Orladeyo - US sales estimated taking 40% to 60% of patients. We like to go way more conservative and say 20% market penetration, to be on the safe side. Please take note, market penetration is estimated all over the place with this drug based on research. It actually has the potential to take over 60% of the market share despite analysts setting the bar very low alongside the company itself setting the bar quite low as well in recent sales estimates. We are estimating at 20%, but there is a clear path to doubling or even tripling our estimates. Keep that in mind.

10,000 total patients with 7,500 currently treated patients in US. 7,500 X 20% = 1,500 peak patients. $485K per patient minus costs associated with logistics, manufacturing, and commissions, etc. call it $400K net (purely an estimate).

1,500 X $400K = $600M net US expected revenues. Gross is higher.

The EU has about 12,000 patients total, but only 6,500 currently receiving treatment... we attribute this to medical treatment being less accessible in these regions with more barriers to accessibility than in the US. 20% = 1,300.

EU charges much less than the US simply because their healthcare system isn't as robust as in the US and because the US is the world leader in drug testing and innovation supporting much higher pricing schedules. Roughly net we'd expect is only 150K per patient, this is our estimate, it is debatable.

150K X 1,300 = $195M net EU expected revenues.

Japan has about 500 patients clinically diagnosed. With Sakigake designation, there is a premium, though not as high as the US. About 300K net is our estimate here. On average, we get 25% of that from Torii. The partnership contract with Torii ranges from a royalty from the high teens all the way up to 40%. We are taking a very conservative 25% average.

500 x 40% = 200 patients X $300K =$60M

60M x .25 royalty =$15M annually from Japan.

(Note: For this low of an income stream from Japan, Torii has paid BioCryst $22M upfront to help bridge the gap to approval and an additional $20M payment will be made payable upon the milestone of Japan approval.)

Also note: Unlike the US and EU, Japan has much more limited options for HAE, and thus, we are raising our market penetration from 20% to 40% for this reason, but only for Japan.

$600M US + $195M EU + $15M Japan = $805M annually at a super conservative half anticipated extremely conservative estimate.

The company has noted in conference calls that they expect sales to be north of $500M at peak sales. We think that given our numbers listed above, which are widely conservative, that the company is being ultra conservative. We assume this is their approach to underpromise and overdeliver which we can see is prudent and well thought out. Though, while prudent, we feel they are vastly underestimating their ability to garner market share.

What Does Cash Flow Mean to the Pipeline?

We don't want to really take this time to focus on Galidesivir simply because it is tied up in a Yellow Fever/COVID-19 trial completely funded by BARDA and the NIAID. Those trials are taking what many think is an excessively long time to complete, but the data coming out of government funded trials is known to be sluggish and take much time to analyze and process.

We do, however, want to focus on Factor D, BCX9930. BCX9930 recently had some PNH data released as a mono therapy that was extremely promising and proving that in fact, BioCryst's Factor D inhibitor is "all the rage" and is very much a potential "blockbuster" in its own right. There are so many indications that a D inhibitor can excel in that the company will soon have to determine which indications in the blood disorder realm to go after alone, and which to spin off into a partnership effort. Orladeyo dripping profits down into BCX9930 trials will ease the mind of shareholders on the funding front and create a huge runway for future growth.

We mention partnerships because the CEO himself just mentioned this on the recent Evercore ISI investor presentation with Evercore's newest bio analyst Liisa Bayko. Liisa Bayko has also recently chimed in on everything BCRX has been doing and put her own price target of $12 per share on the stock. We see this as extremely conservative as well, but we chalk this up to Liisa talking the Stonehouse approach of underpromising and overdelivering. Her research note can be found here.

We will give a shout out to BCX9250 because it gets no love, and is fighting the biggest uphill battle ever. It is currently pitted against an indication that has zero therapeutic options and is a devastating disease. FOP, or Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva, is an extremely rare disease in the US with currently only 900 patients diagnosed. FOP is a disorder in which muscle tissue and connective tissue such as tendons and ligaments are gradually replaced by bone (ossified), forming bone outside the skeleton (extra-skeletal or heterotopic bone) that constrains movement. This process generally becomes noticeable in early childhood, starting with the neck and shoulders and proceeding down the body and into the limbs.

While BioCryst is due to put out results on a Phase 1 trial with BCX9250 aimed at helping patients with FOP, we are not going to assign any value given how difficult to treat and rare this disease is. We will mention that BCX9250 went into a Phase 1 in the first place because it showed plenty of preclinical promise to warrant further testing.

Conclusion

BioCryst has really turned the proverbial corner here for the first time in 26 years and is well on the way to being a mid cap bio. To be a mid cap bio, a company has to be valued between $2B and $10B in market cap. Given our estimate of $805M in revenues for Orladeyo, and a standard grading in the biotech world of 7X to 10X revenue multiples, we can do a little math here to see the value.

We will settle on 7X revenue multiple because we are again, extremely conservative. $805M X 7 = $5.635B and that is just for Orladeyo. We are putting a very small value on Galidesivir, even though it could be a massive breakthrough, but that time is not here yet, so we are setting current value at a paltry $500M as it gets stockpiled as a broad spectrum antiviral. The flu drug, already approved and used RAPIVAB, has small sales in the $6 to $8M range quarterly. We are calling it $25M annually and only putting a value of about $150M on it.

Recently, a D inhibitor was purchased by Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN) for $930M, which you can read about here. In reviewing the data between the Factor D assets purchased by ALXN vs. BCX9930, which are comparable because they were used in the same indication for PNH, the results are stronger on that of BCX9930. So, we will just stick a current value of BCX9930 at $1B, though we feel it is much higher and could even top $10B after future funding and indications.

Speaking of funding, Orladeyo has now completely de-risked BioCryst and given them a monster runway with free cash flow coming soon online to fund multiple indications for BCX9930 in the coming months and years and they still can partner out other indications to big pharma to save on costs and get even more royalties set up to roll in. The future is so bright, Stonehouse and Sheridan have to wear shades.

Adding up the Orladeyo $5.635B plus the Galidesivir $500M plus the RAPIVAB $150M and rounding out with the current BCX9930 $1B valuation you get a current total valuation of $7.285B. That's deep in mid cap country my friends. Factor D, BCX9930, paves the road to large cap status. Large cap status is $10B or more and honestly, we see Factor D being able to pull all that weight by itself in the future and looking at a total of possibly $17.285B in market cap when all cylinders are finally running in tandem.

Current valuation fully diluted: $36.43 PPS

Valuation full throttle: $86.43

Again, all this given ultra conservative numbers and backed by deep market research, a dire unmet need for an oral option, and massive potential from clinical studies.

Our price targets match the figures above reflected in valuation of the pipeline.

Risk Factors

Short-term funding to bridge the gap to profitability is always on the minds of investors. When Liisa Bayko asked Stonehouse on the recent investor call about this, he was very clear that they have a cash runway through Q2 of 2021. They have the Torii milestone payment coming up. They have sales already coming in from the UK for 2 weeks now as they got an EUA designation there. They also stated "We have sales here in the US ready to upon approval, the day of, in the realm of 150 to 200 patients".

On the morning of December 7th, BioCryst announced a royalty partnership deal as well as obtaining a line of credit. The first deal aims to milk a little bit of profit off tiered sales of Orladeyo in the hopes of getting cash now. At peak sales, Royalty Pharma will only get $35M annually off sales of Orladeyo but gave much needed cash infusion into the company at this pivotal juncture without dilution of shareholders. The company did surrender a very small 1% royalty on Factor D, BCX9930, upon approval from the FDA.

This blurb is taken directly from the press release:

"Royalty Pharma will provide BioCryst with an upfront cash payment of $125 million and will receive royalties of 8.75% on direct annual net sales of ORLADEYO up to $350 million, 2.75% on sales between $350 million and $550 million, no royalty on sales over $550 million, and a tiered percentage of sublicense revenue for ORLADEYO in certain territories. In addition, Royalty Pharma will receive a 1.0% royalty on global net sales of BCX9930, if approved."

You can see above that the tiered royalty drops off as sales ramp up. We expect sales to ramp up very quickly especially given the use of a new global platform for drug distribution via empower. Not only that, but the very nature of this royalty deal shows you just how big BCX9930 can be. Why? Because most important point is that they are taking a capped royalty deal on Orladeyo to de-risk a guaranteed 1% bet on Factor D royalties which will be monster should it make it through. This deal aligns Royalty Pharma perfectly with BCRX management goals. Stonehouse did amazingly well securing this deal in our opinion.

Taken from FDA Approval Press Release:

"BioCryst is committed to supporting HAE patients taking ORLADEYO through a new program designed to streamline access to therapy. Through EMPOWER Patient Services, each HAE patient and their healthcare provider will have a single point of contact for access to ORLADEYO. A dedicated care coordinator will support access for each patient with comprehensive financial support tools and reimbursement support. EMPOWER Patients Services is administered by Optime Care Inc., the exclusive specialty pharmacy provider for ORLADEYO. Physicians can begin writing prescriptions for ORLADEYO immediately, with direct to patient shipments from Optime Care expected to begin by the end of December 2020."

So, the money is coming, but will it all kick in on time to stave other forms of financing off? Not sure. Is the royalty infusion enough plus cash on hand to give them a long enough ramp? Well, it may or may not, so just in case Stonehouse also secured a line of credit with Athyrium Capital Management. They drew down $125M at closing for a payment of LIBOR + 8.75% and have an additional $75M they can draw down under the same interest rate if needed. As time goes on, there are additional tranches of lending balances that can be unlocked here, but for now, it's best to just concentrate on the $200M that does not put any lien on sales or the pipeline keeping all that free and clear.

Does the interest rate sound high? LIBOR + 8.75% may sound high, but not for a biotech company pre-revenue. There is some risk in getting the rest of the pipeline approved, and because BCX9930 can be used for so many indications, there will almost certainly be several trials floating about that will drain some cash.

Will more cash be available as time goes on? We think so, but Stonehouse further addressed this by saying partnerships for BCX9930 as early as next year are already on the table as well as more non-dilutive financing options as this onion keeps peeling back layers.

Other risk considerations of course circle around actually getting good and actionable data off the pipeline candidates still in clinical trials. As with any other clinical stage biotech, there are always hits and misses. But it only takes one homerun to change the entire game forever, and we fully believe that Orladeyo just gave BioCryst one hell of a big lead in the game and is putting the rest of the pipeline on bases loaded.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our investment group controls over 200K shares of the stock accumulated in the low 3's. We added on the approval of Orladeyo.