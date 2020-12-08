ACM Research warrants a long position in some ways, but the threat of having it all taken away by U.S. sanctions makes going long a dicey move.

Recent actions by the U.S. have shown those concerns are not without merit, seriously jeopardizing the bull case for the company.

The company continues to benefit from demand in China, but there are concerns about its high exposure to companies from China.

The latest quarterly report from ACM Research (ACMR) reaffirms the company's rapid growth. A pace that, under normal circumstances, would favor the bull case. Yet, ACMR is also confronted with a set of headwinds many companies will likely never have to deal with. What these are and why they argue against the bull case for the company will be covered next.

Q3 2020 quarterly report

Q3 revenue increased by 42.59% YoY to $47.67 million. Non-GAAP EPS decreasing by 20.76% YoY to $0.42 may seem disappointing, but there's more to it. Net income in Q3 2019 included a currency and tax benefit of about $3.4 million. This benefit was just $0.3 million in Q3 2020. Excluding these benefits, EPS would have been $0.40 and $0.36 in Q3 2020 and Q3 2019, respectively. In other words, bottom line performance was better than the headline numbers indicate.

(GAAP) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 QoQ YoY Revenue $47.665M $39.049M $33.427M 22.06% 42.59% Gross margin 42.7% 49.6% 48.6% (690bps) (590bps) Operating income $7.506M $7.336M $7,030M 2.32% 6.77% Net income $8.627M ($0.081M) $8.782M - (1.77%) EPS $0.40 $0.00 $0.45 4000.00% (11.11%) (Non-GAAP) Revenue $47.665M $39.049M $33.427M 22.06% 42.59% Gross margin 42.8% 49.7% 49.1% (690bps) (630bps) Operating income $10.285M $8.191M $8.587M 25.56% 19.77% Net income $8.969M $6.205M $10.339M 44.54% (13.25%) EPS $0.42 $0.29 $0.53 44.83% (20.76%)

(Source: ACMR Form 8-K)

In addition, the company is optimistic about the road ahead. From the Q3 earnings call:

"Looking forward, we're excited by our business opportunities, we remain optimistic about the remainder of 2020 and our growth prospects for 2021 and beyond. Accordingly, we have updated our full year 2020 outlook as follows."

ACMR has raised its outlook for the remainder of 2020. Guidance for 2020 revenue has been upgraded from $140-155 million to $145-155 million, which implies annual growth of 39.5% YoY at the midpoint. If revenue in the first three quarters of 2020 was roughly $111 million, then Q4 revenue is projected to increase by 58% YoY to end up at about $39 million.

Q4 2020 (guidance) Q4 2019 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $34-44M $24.61M 58.47%

If guidance is correct, ACMR will have increased annual revenue every year since the low in 2016. It will have doubled revenue in just two years, as shown in the table below. The company has grown quickly in the few years it's been listed.

Revenue Operating income Net income 2020 (projected) $145-155M N/A N/A 2019 $108M $18M $19M 2018 $75M $6M $7M 2017 $37M $1M ($0.0M) 2016 $27M $3M $1M 2015 $31M $5M $5M

There's good reason to think ACMR has room for further growth. The company is primarily a supplier of wafer cleaning equipment and technology to be used in semiconductor manufacturing. ACMR also provides other types of equipment such as polishing, and it plans to expand the range of products it has to offer. The company's current product lineup is good enough to address the needs of a market worth roughly $5 billion.

Growing against increasing headwinds

However, while ACMR is growing quickly, headwinds having started to appear. The company has benefited a lot from growth in the Chinese market. For instance, YMTC and HLMC are both from China, and the two combined for 55% or more than half of revenue in 2019. The only customer of note that is not from China is South Korea's SK Hynix. Growth at ACMR is expected to continue, with the market in China leading the way, as expressed in the earnings call:

"So we have - as I mentioned, even have a good indication first half next year. And we're completely expecting ACM continue to grow in the market. And most glorious moment in a domestic mainland China, but also expecting a grow outside China too."

But this heavy exposure to China makes ACMR vulnerable to factors that many other companies do not have to deal with. In fact, the main reason why some are wary of going long ACMR despite its impressive growth in recent years has everything to do with geopolitical tensions. A previous article goes into further detail as to why the company should be concerned about rising tensions between the U.S. and China.

As it turned out, the article was right to be concerned about possible trade sanctions by the U.S. government against semiconductor companies in China. One of the companies ACMR had high hopes for has now been sanctioned, and it's possible the U.S. government may pass additional rules targeting it and other companies.

ACMR once believed the company in question could become one of its three biggest customers, but that now looks unlikely. ACMR has had to adjust its revenue expectations for next year, since it's unlikely the company will be able to count on doing business with some of its most promising customers. From the Q3 earnings call:

"Actually, we have a good to deliver while in Q2 and Q3 for SMIC. and we consider in this year, the contribution standpoint for SMIC maybe, 10% to 20% in that another range. We’ll not see, for next year, is really don’t know. But so far our all the peer we’ve seen so far or request mix so far would keep on schedule, right. And so as a matter over next year, how much they can – their expansion probably where just I said that watch carefully and maybe, cautious to see the progress. So for next year, we’re not going to put too much comp in the projection for the SMIC in our next year’s projection. Maybe, the thing I’m changing, but anyway, this moment will cautiously project revenue contribution for next year."

ACMR seems to be anticipating more restrictions against some of its customers with which it's still doing business as normal. The company is, therefore, trying to hedge against such an eventuality by reducing its reliance on China.

"So ACM goal is real try to balance ourselves and inside the mainland China or outside China, we believe our product would be benefit the customer globally, right. So that's our - I should say visibility for next year."

One of the companies ACMR hopes to rein in as a client is from the U.S. and is considered the biggest semiconductor company in terms of annual revenue. Besides diversifying its customer base, ACMR is rolling out new products to enter new markets.

Nevertheless, the company has come under increased scrutiny about the possible ramifications of losing some, if not most, of its customers in China. Some market participants have gone even further by explicitly shorting the stock. For instance, a recent report by research firm J Capital Research makes a number of serious allegations against the company. The allegations may or may not be factual, but the fact remains that short interest in ACMR has risen in 2020 compared to the year before.

ACMR has stalled

All these headwinds have taken a toll on ACMR. The company started 2020 with a furious rally. It was up by 508.6% YTD at one point in early August. Since then, it has gone sideways for the last few months. The stock is 30.8% off its peak. Yet, ACMR is still up by 321.3% YTD.

ACMR vs. the competition

However, ACMR still trades at a premium compared to competitors, even after the recent drop and pause. For instance, Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX) are two of the company's main competitors. These two have gained 45.5% and 70.9% respectively YTD. Still, they trade at much lower multiples. But neither has managed to double its revenue in the last couple of years like ACMR has done, although from a much smaller base.

ACMR AMAT LRCX Market cap $1.55B $75.49B $69.71B Enterprise value $1.46B $75.20B $68.88B Revenue ("ttm") $135.67M $17.20B $11.06B EBITDA $20.89M $4.76B $3.37B Trailing P/E 124.96 21.09 27.50 Forward P/E 86.82 17.15 21.10 PEG ratio - 1.92 1.50 Price/sales ("ttm") 12.99 4.44 6.49 Price/book 12.18 7.14 12.85 EV/revenue 10.78 4.37 6.23 EV/EBITDA 82.61 15.73 20.05 Dividend yield N/A 1.02% 1.07%

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

ACMR trading at such high multiples is predicated on the company posting fast growth like it has in recent years. If anything were to disrupt this growth, ACMR could fall as quickly as it has risen, especially with the company at lofty valuations.

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Investor takeaways

ACMR is in a tricky situation. On the one hand, the company benefits from China's drive to beef up its semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. Except for one, all of its top customers are based in China. If not for demand from China, it's doubtful whether ACMR would have grown at the pace it has in recent years.

A number of arguments can be made in favor of ACMR. The company has and continues to grow very fast. There is reason to believe there's room for more growth, even with recent gains made. Companies in China are highly unlikely to stop spending on fab building. If anything, Chinese companies are likely to intensify their efforts to strengthen domestic semiconductor manufacturing, especially with government policies favoring such initiatives.

But recent development should concern ACMR. One of its most promising customers in China has been blacklisted by the U.S. It's not outside the realm of possibility that other Chinese companies with which ACMR does business could be hit with trade sanctions in the future. ACMR could conceivably lose 75-80% of its revenue in the worst case. In addition, most, if not all, growth would cease because China is the main driver of demand for the company.

There are no easy fixes for ACMR. It's possible that the next U.S. administration may be less likely to impose trade restrictions that could affect the company, but there's no guarantee what will happen. An easing of U.S.-China tensions would really help ACMR, possibly allowing it to resume its rally from earlier in the year - a rally that got off track due to the threat of sanctions against its main customers.

ACMR's best bet is to grow its market outside of China and make itself less vulnerable to geopolitical tensions. However, this will take time and cannot be done overnight. In the meantime, ACMR will have to deal with the threat of being deprived of doing business with its customers and the effect that could have on the company.

I am neutral on ACMR. The headline numbers from the company could easily fool someone into believing all is well. But looks can be deceiving. ACMR is in a more difficult situation than is apparent at first sight. While the company may grow by 58% YoY in Q4, all that growth could disappear in an instant if or when the U.S. government announces sanctions on some, or all, of its customers in China. It's tempting to be bullish, but anyone long ACMR at that point risks a major haircut.

