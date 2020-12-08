The demand for vessel-based ROV (remotely operated vehicle) and allied services in the offshore business can fall further in the near-to-medium-term.

Miles Before Sleep For OII

The U.S. Gulf of Mexico is going through a low-growth period amid the pandemic's lingering effect and as the upstream capex budget remains constrained. In the near term, Oceaneering International's (OII) demand for vessel-based ROV (remotely operated vehicle) and allied services in the offshore business will fall, which will lead to a fall in fleet utilization. In the non-energy business, the company's revenues will remain steady, although operating profit may decline. With several new projects across the ad tech businesses, a new project with NASA, and other projects with the Department of Defense can tailor revenues in 2021. As the non-energy sector picks up growth, the aggregate revenue and EBITDA may end up nearly unchanged in 2021.

Despite the resilience at the operating level, an overly leveraged balance sheet can spell trouble in the current environment. I think the stock price can move sideways in the short term, while in 2021, free cash flow can turn around stemming from project milestones, and a release of working capital can power. Nonetheless, I do not see the stock price moving up anytime soon as long as the current energy price dynamics continue. Investors might want to avoid it in the short term.

The Current Challenges And OII's Response

Source

According to a Rystad Energy report, the capex in drilling is projected to increase by 13% in 2022 and 16% in 2023. However, growth in offshore capex will be lower, at 9%, by 2022. At this rate, the value of the investment in offshore will return to the 2019-level in 2023. Between 2020 and 2025, the energy service market is pegged to grow at 7.9% annually.

While the energy industry is likely to return to a medium-term growth path, OII's management is concerned about the short-term outlook. In the near term, seasonality and customer budget exhaustion will affect offshore assets activity adversely. In particular, the company's operating segments that rely more heavily on the energy business can see revenues and operating profit softening. In contrast, the newly formed Manufactured Products segment comprises of the previous Subsea Products segment, theme park entertainment systems, and automated guided vehicles can see some improvement in Q4. The company expects to leverage its manufacturing and project management expertise in these commercial businesses. Read more on the company’s business in my previous article here.

Business Realignment and Outlook Explained

Investors may note that in September, as a part of the ongoing cost-savings measures, OII realigned its operating segments. Among the notable changes, it formed the Subsea Robotics segment comprising of the erstwhile Remotely Operated Vehicles (or ROV), Subsea Products' ROV tooling, and Subsea Projects' survey services. The newly formed Offshore Projects Group is expected to combine efficiency in bidding, project management, and offshore technicians' use. After the recast, the Subsea Robotics and Subsea Projects segments increased in size, while the Manufactured Products and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segment squeezed down.

In FY2020, the company expects to generate approximately $170 million in adjusted EBITDA, which would be nearly unchanged compared to FY2019. Looking beyond 2020, the company expects the current uncertainty related to demand recovery and the resulting softness in energy prices to continue. From January to June, the crude oil price declined by 36%. While it has gone up since then, the downside risks have not abated following the Covid aftermath. Despite the challenges, the company expects the overall activity level and EBITDA to stay in line next year. On top of that, it expects free cash flow to improve in 2021 due to project completion in the Manufactured Product segment.

Subsea Robotics Segment: The Current Trend

The ROV utilization level remained unchanged in Q3 2020 compared to Q2. As industry activities dissipated, the average number of working floating rigs decreased in Q3, although higher days on hire for vessel-based services made up for the loss and resulting in similar utilization. However, the drill support market share decreased (from 62% to 57%) between Q2 and Q3.

As the typical fourth-quarter demand seasonality sets in, demand for vessel-based ROV services, tooling services, and survey services will fall. Consequently, the company expects the overall ROV fleet utilization to decline to the low-50% range.

Manufactured Products Segment: Performance And Outlook

After adjusting for the recast, the Manufactured Products segment recorded the highest increase in revenues (10% up) in Q3 2020 compared to Q2. In Q3, the company recognized a higher percentage of completion revenue. However, the outlook seems less than rosy. As the crude oil demand and price fell, there has been a significant decrease in upstream final investment decisions (or FIDs), which has led to reduced order intake. In this segment, the backlog on September 30 was $318 million, or a decrease of 16% compared to Q2. Also, its book-to-bill ratio has declined to 0.4x compared to 0.5x for the past year.

Despite the shadows of COVID-19, the company expects revenue and operating income to increase due to increased throughput in the umbilical manufacturing business in Q4. The operating income margin can improve to mid-single-digit from 5% in Q3. Order intake in energy manufacturing products and entertainment businesses, however, will remain subdued.

Non-Energy Business: Performance And Outlook

OII's non-energy business, which now consists of Integrity Management & Digital Solutions and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments, had a docile quarter. Non-recurring costs on some completed projects affected the Integrity Management & Digital Solutions segment adversely. These two segments together accounted for 31% of the company's Q3 2020 revenues.

In Q4, operating income in the Aerospace and Defense technologies segment may remain unchanged or decline slightly. On the other hand, Revenues can increase following the startup of several new projects across the ad tech businesses. In this context, investors may note that the company has recently teamed with Dynetics, an applied science and information technology company, in support of developing a human lunar landing system for NASA.

Long-Term Debt And Cash Flow

OII's aggregate debt ($800 million) will be due between 2024 and 2028. The company's liquidity was $859 million (excluding working capital) as of September 30, 2020. Its debt-to-equity (1.44x) is much higher than the peers' (OIS, HLX, FTI) average of 0.61x.

Although revenues declined marginally in the past year until 9M 2020, significant deterioration in working capital led to a 71% fall in cash flow from operations (or CFO) in the past year. An adverse change in vendor payments timing decreased deferred customer prepayments, and the annual employee incentive payments resulted in the CFO fall. As a result, free cash flow (or FCF) remained negative. Although the company has sufficient liquidity and has cut down on capex in FY2020, a negative FCF reflects poorly on the balance sheet, especially when the energy market is wrapped in uncertainty. On the bright side, the benefits of final project milestones in the Manufactured Product segment can generate significant free cash flow in 2021.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, the U.S. offshore rig count, and OII's reported revenues for the past five years. I also observed the previous four-quarter trend. Assuming the short-term factors will lose its potency over the longer term, I expect revenues to decrease in the next couple of years. It can improve moderately in 2023.

The maximum frequency ranges between $1.24 billion and $2.17 billion in the Monte Carlo simulation, after 10,000 iterations. The trailing-12-month (or TTM) revenue falls within this range. Investors, however, should note that this is only an academic exercise.

Based on the regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to increase in the next twelve months (or NTM). However, in 2022, the model suggests a sharp decrease in EBITDA, which can reverse and rise again in 2023.

Returns potential using the price forecast based on the forward multiple (8.0x) is lower (10% downside) than returns potential (31% upside) using past average EV/EBITDA multiple (11.8x). In comparison, Wall Street's sell-side analysts expect marginally negative returns (6.4% downside). I think the stock is fairly valued in the short term. I have used Seeking Alpha's estimates for the forward multiple and the sell-side analysts' target price.

The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (21.2x) is significantly higher than its peers' (OIS, HLX, and FTI) average of 4.9x. On relative valuation based on OII's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA as compared to peers, the stock is relatively overvalued at the current level.

What's The Take On OII?

Along with the fourth-quarter seasonality setting in, demand for vessel-based ROV services, tooling services, and survey services will fall, which will lead to a subsequent fall in OII's ROV fleet utilization. The company's backlog and book-to-bill ratio have also fallen, which indicates reduced revenue visibility. In the non-energy business, the company's revenues will remain steady, although operating profit may decline. The stock underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

Currently, I do not see revenues improving in the medium term, although operating margin can get a boost. Plus, contracts with the government sector were a positive sign in recent times. Even though liquidity is high, a negative free cash flow will pose challenges. I think the stock price can move sideways in the short term, while there are weaknesses in the medium to long term. Investors might want to avoid the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.