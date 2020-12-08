The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 has brought forth a whirlwind of change in our world in so many ways. Socially, we have been shut inside our homes, having to focus on every flaw we promised ourselves we would get to when we have free time. The cities of our country have become more desolate, with more and more favoring the streets of suburbia than downtown. It has brought the workplace into the comfort of our own abodes. The recent surge of cases looks to ensure it stays that way for the relatively near future, at least until we get a treatment at scale. Financially, the federal reserve has injected their own treatment of stimulus and rate cutting/quantitative easing, bringing forth the lowest mortgage rates in history and a correspondingly hot housing market. These alterations to our way of life act as enormous tailwinds to many industries, one of the biggest beneficiaries being the home improvement market. This industry bares two retail giants in Home Depot (HD) and Lowe’s (LOW). Home Depot has strung together years of outperformance versus its counterpart in almost every facet of the business, which has culminated in a premium valuation against its peer. The tide looks to be turning however as Lowe’s new CEO Marvin Ellison looks to have righted the ship. The past few quarters have seen Lowe’s overtake HD in many growth metrics, and I believe that managements skills in revitalizing the business along with its steadily improving margin profile should materialize in Lowe’s receiving the same premium HD has.

The retail home improvement industry is a virtual duopoly, represented by Lowe’s and Home Depot. Gordonbrothers.com industry insights estimates that Lowe’s and Home Depot own a combined 85% market share. They are the only two stores that come to mind when it comes to home improvement. The industry as a whole has also enjoyed very steady growth over the years.

The average age of a house in the US is now 37, which in the life of a home brings forth plenty of maintenance measures. Housing values have been steadily rising since 2012, increasing homeowner equity substantially. This gives them necessary capital to complete large remodeling projects, and potential price appreciation results in increased motivation to complete projects. Millennials, now aged 24-39, are the most prevalent demographic in the United States, and the majority of them have entered typical homebuying age. With incomes typically being on the low end at the start of their career, most resort to buying older homes. This brings forth increased desire to remodel. Remodeling has also become extremely popular in young society, with millennials becoming the most prevalent generation to remodel their homes in any way. They are also twice as likely to remodel their kitchen and bathroom than the baby boomer generation.

While industry growth has been consistently strong, 2020 kicked it into overdrive. Interest rate cuts brought potential homeowners to the market in an amazing fashion, resulting in a spike in home values.

Correspondingly, homeowner equity increased rapidly as well, rising 6.6% YOY in Q2 2020. Potential homebuyers could become increasingly swayed to make the best out of their existing home with prices becoming out of their comfort range, alongside increasing amounts of equity to take advantage of in their property. Like I stated earlier, the pandemic has shut the majority of Americans out of the workplace and into their homes, which has brought forth even more reason to take the necessary steps to make their home a place they find happiness in residing in. Lowe’s and Home Depot have been deemed essential businesses since day one of the pandemic. All these ingredients have created an astounding year for the two retailers. The last two quarters have seen over 20% revenue growth for both companies. This type of growth has made shareholders quite happy, with the two names have increased a combined 28.5% versus the S&P’s 15.7%.

While both retailers have grown substantially over the years, HD has enjoyed more sustained revenue growth in recent times.

Home Depot has held a steady lead over Lowe’s in terms of business efficiency, resulting in consistently better operating and profit margins. This has resulted in earnings growing at a CAGR of 15.5% over 10 years, against Lowe’s 9.2%. Despite having gross margins relatively in sync with one another, HD has shown to be much more efficient in deploying capital and managing SG&A expenses.

2018 brought the retiring of long tenured Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock. Shares jumped 6% the day the announcement was made, signaling investor dissatisfaction with managerial performance. Marvin Ellison was appointed to the position, bringing what he described as a “strategic reassessment of the business.” The company would refocus on its core business and close its underperforming stores. Management would also focus on revitalizing its online interface, making it easier to navigate, and turning it into the omni channel retailer it has long desired to become.

2020 has seen the tables turn in Lowes’ favor. Comparable sales and overall revenue growth have outperformed its peer by a wide margin.

The company has acted on its promise to cut underperforming stores, resulting in the store count falling by over 300 from 2018 to 2019. This along with a focus on expense reduction on a company wide basis has brought a very nice boost to margins in the past few quarters. Lowe’s is currently only trailing HD by roughly 100 basis points in terms of operating and profit margins on a quarterly basis.

Lowe's is also outperforming Home Depot digitally, with website sales growth outpacing HD's by a wide margin.

An example of managements expertise at work would be the paint department. The Q2 2018 conference call brought attention to this section of the business. Management announced it would introduce a new paint desk experience. This included a new and improved paint selector display, followed by a streamlined service to pick and mix paints. Earlier in calendar 2018, Lowes announced an exclusive partnership with popular paint company Sherwin-Williams, becoming the exclusive retailer for its paint products, along with well-known subsidiaries, such as paint brush brand Purdy and spray paint brand Krylon. Here’s a quote from exactly one year later on the Q2 2019 call:

“For example, we began the implementation of our retail fundamentals framework in the paint department two quarters ago. Prior to that implementation, paint had delivered comps below the company average for 10 consecutive quarters. This quarter, because of an improved service model, a better in-stock position along with compelling offers, paint led the merchandising department growth with the strength coming from both interior and exterior paint products, all of that being done despite some weather pressure early in the quarter. This marks the first time in 10 years that paint has led the merchandising department comp growth. We will continue to invest in this important area, given that paint is a traffic driving category and that painting is the number one DIY project.”

-William Boltz, Lowe's Q2 2019 Conference Call

This is proof in the pudding that the new management put in place has the know-how to accelerate growth and is actively doing so. Being a tool and die maker by trade, I can attest to the fact that well known brands are much stickier than the stores they are sold in. The Sherwin-Williams deal along with Lowe’s partnership with Craftsman following their buyout by Stanley Black and Decker in 2018 are two great examples of Lowe’s aggressive pursuit in becoming the one-stop-shop for some of the best brands in the industry. I believe this strategy is crucially important and could lead to continued outperformance of its peer.

Knowing what we know entices me to ask an important question as an investor. First, take away the personal biases and generalized knowledge I know most of you have of Lowe’s and Home Depot. Given the two companies, what company would you be more likely to pay a premium on:

the more mature company with moderate growth prospects looking forward, as well as a margin profile that looks to have hit its ceiling

OR

the smaller company that has accelerating growth and margins, along with new management that is hungry and has been consistently making good on its promise to revitalize operations. It has also outperformed its counterpart for three consecutive quarters in every growth metric.

While I see an easy answer to this question, unfortunately the market does not agree. Lowe’s is currently priced at a huge discount to Home Depot on a price to sales basis.

This data brings another question: Is Lowe’s undervalued, or is Home Depot’s premium unwarranted? Given the market dominance and competitive position in an industry currently experiencing an abundance of tailwinds, I tend to believe that HD’s valuation is justified. The important thing to remember here is that Lowe’s is a company with the exact same landscape. While the market doesn’t seem to believe it yet, the past three quarters aren't coincidence. Lowe’s should continue to capture market share from its rival. I believe that further outperformance against HD in the coming quarters should result in a valuation of at least 2x sales. Using current revenue figures brings Lowe’s price per share to roughly $225, which represents around 50% upside from its current price. Even if you disregard Home Depot’s premium, you are still owning a business that is a growing part of an promising market at an astounding 11.5x EV / fwd EBITDA. This grants what I feel is a significant margin of safety moving forward.

Lowe’s is a company that is undergoing an abundance of changes. There is always the possibility that management underperforms on their transformation of the business. Being as the home improvement industry performs well in a strong economic climate, I would have to revisit my thesis and bullish stance on this company if we undergo any weakness in the housing market or broader economy. The housing market also depends on the future interest rate outlook, and while in the near term the prospects of interest rate hikes are slim, future rate hikes could bring pressure on the business and correspondingly the share price.

Looking at Lowe’s shows me that there are multiple avenues for growth in the future. There is continued organic growth in relation to the outperformance of the housing market. It can continue to capture market share from its rival in Home Depot, and it should undergo significant multiple expansion when the market fully prices in its doing so. Because it has a long runway for potential growth, a competitive position in terms of moat and scale, and is priced well below its counterpart, I believe Lowe’s is a company that has and will continue to produce outsized shareholder gains relative to the market over the course of the next 3-5 years.

