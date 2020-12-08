I have written about AT&T (T) in the past, while pondering what HBOMax could be as well as showing how FirstNet would assist them in transforming towards 5G and more income... however, many things have happened in the last few weeks, some of which have not been covered, and it seemed good to give T a general review to see where it stands today. After all, when to buy and when to sell greatly affect profits long term. While AT&T is not a barn-burner stock that will shoot to the moon, I have used it as a portfolio anchor or stabilizer – while reaping the dividend yield of course – while I seek out greater growth potential. However, T now stands at a point where its businesses appear they can produce some much-needed growth. I will do my best to give a quick review and update with what has changed and what has not since my last writing.

2020 Q3 results from AT&T have been well-covered by numerous folks at Seeking Alpha so I will not dig heavily into them, however, they are necessary to understand the health of the company – and a few things were missed by authors that affected those results.

Q3 Earnings had Some “Surprises”

General revenue was down roughly 5% in Q3, to $42.3B, however, this beat lower estimates by $750M. Unfortunately, much of those lower estimates were due to financial adjustments T did during the first stages of Covid. (These things should not have surprised folks who were paying attention.) Namely, AT&T announced that the cell subscribers who were not paying during Covid were starting to pay again.

Since T considered those as disconnects back in Q2 and earlier stages of Covid, at least some of the sudden gain in cell connections for Q3 (and likely more in Q4) should have been expected. Because of this, I would be surprised if AT&T did not announce another beat in added cell users during Q4. (Again, this should have been known... but I haven’t seen anyone post on it and wanted to make sure I mentioned it in my review.) Either way, Free Cash Flow of $8.3B during Q3 and a dividend payout ratio of roughly 45% is great news for a company with so much debt.

Make no mistake, even though HBOMax is getting everyone’s attention lately, the cell phone business is what keeps the money flowing for AT&T. The Communications Segment brought in roughly $34.3B of revenue while the total business revenue is about $44B. Of that total, $17.9B was cell revenue... meaning roughly 40% of revenue is made in cellular services. (Currently, WarnerMedia, which encompasses HBOMax, brings in roughly $7.5B... but more on that potential later.)

FirstNet Updates

Back in August of 2019, I wrote an article that AT&T’s focus on the FirstNet contract would gain it around $6.5B in kickbacks for a 5G network they were already building – and that everyone else had to build without kickbacks. In that article, I stated this:

“FirstNet is using 20 MHz of prime 700MHz spectrum that is exclusively now available to AT&T. On top of this, Wells Fargo estimates show that only 1% of this spectrum will be used for emergency service needs according to Senior Analyst Jennifer Fritzsche. This means AT&T might use the spectrum for everyone else and dump the non-emergency personnel to lower coverage when things go awry (This is possible due to SIM cards).”

Over time this deal has benefited T with numerous emergency services contracts for which AT&T provides services and cell plans, but also gains the roughly $6.5B in income that other providers do not get. (Considering the 5G buildout is expected to cost upwards of $40B, the $6.5B kickback is a sizable return!) New contracts are expected as time goes on, and again, AT&T can use this prime spectrum during non-emergency times, saving them money.

AT&T has announced new contracts from numerous emergency agencies and has even won a contract with the U.S. Army. The contract is not massive, at only 3,200 phone lines, but the extra signal boosters and revenue are likely to add to T’s bottom line as the Army decides to add more and more connections in the future. The last data I could find showed that 1.7 million connections have been made to FirstNet. This is growth from roughly 750,000 as of my last FirstNet article, meaning more than double the numbers in just over a year.

HBOMax has Great Potential

Over a year ago, before HBOMax was even launched, I wrote about the potential revenue for this streaming service. I mentioned the challenge Netflix (NFLX) faced as more content creators, like Warner Media, removed shows from the ubiquitous service and that it would cause Netflix to spend more on content. While Netflix will likely continue to dominate due to its first-mover status, the possibility that 40% of its available content could be lost is substantial, and this only supports the growth of HBOMax, Disney+ (DIS), and Peacock (CMCSA), among numerous other content creators streaming platforms.

Considering the bungling of the HBOMax launch and how few devices it could run on, AT&T still has a good number of subscribers. According to Q3 results, the service now has 38M subscribers and 57M worldwide. Max activations more than doubled – though from a very low number – during the quarter and the blockbuster announcements recently make it likely we can expect a large increase in Max subscribers over the next few months as well, particularly during December.

If you have been living under a rock, the big news for HBOMax and why December subscriptions are likely headed much higher, AT&T announced that Wonder Woman 1984, its expected blockbuster release, will be heading to movie theaters and its Max service on the same day. Of note, WW1984 will be available for “free” on HBOMax for 31 days.

Continuing the barrage of news, AT&T announced a deal to finally get Max on Amazon (AMZN) Devices, gaining access to roughly 46 Million Amazon active accounts and Fire devices. Rumor is also swirling that a deal is nearing with ROKU (ROKU) will be reached relatively soon. Access to ROKU device would allow another 47+ Million active users to have access to HBOMax streaming services. This likely doubles or triples access to Max streaming, and could do wonders for new subscriber counts.

Max Aggressiveness has the Potential For Max Revenue

Numerous market folks have decided that AT&T is creating a potential disaster in the making with the recent news to send ALL 2021 movies directly to HBOMax. This announcement was a shock, as AT&T was the first content creation company to announce anything close to this direct-streaming model, at least anything this large! Many people are assuming large losses on movies, as theaters tend to bring in large amounts of money, however during Covid times, it is just possible that AT&T is making a bold bet that consumer habits have changed and the long-term income will be well worth it.

Case study in Wonder Woman - WW1984 was expected to bring in roughly $800M or more in its theatrical release. Since Covid, I doubt anyone expects that much though overseas income is likely to remain high for theaters. Instead of delay, delay, delay like everyone else is doing, AT&T is giving folks new content and likely pushing them towards HBOMax. If Max gains even 10 Million subscribers, a likely very low number, that brings in roughly $150M in revenue during just one month. However, considering Max will now send all movies in 2021 direct to streaming, Max will likely gain millions of longer-term subscribers who the company believes will be hooked.

If AT&T gains 30 Million subscribers, something I believe is possible with the massive hit WW1984 is expected to be, and they stick around for a full year, AT&T will just have gained $5.4B in revenue. ($15 x 30M X12 months.) Even though it is a seemingly random number estimate, it would nearly double Max subscribers and would add roughly 50% in revenues to the Entertainment Group (Warner Media/HBO/etc.) business. I believe this number is achievable.

Personally, I have been waiting for HBOMax to be available on either ROKU or Amazon devices in order to give it a try. Having just become one of their new subscribers – one of likely millions of new ones – I can say that the service offers a lot of good content and has a nice interface. (While not everything I would want, it is better than many market streaming services... I’m talking about you CBS All Access (VIAC) and Amazon.)

Potential Pitfalls

AT&T does have some potential challenges namely, debt and competition for the usually slow-moving company. However, its debt is being paid down quickly, as well as some interesting roll-overs and swaps mentioned here by Crude Value Insights author. Net debt is manageable as long as revenue keeps flowing, but any serious economic event could greatly impact revenues. The chances of folks turning off their cellphone plans in this technical age is highly unlikely, however, the chances of cancelling streaming services is much, much higher.

A large number of job cuts, to reduce expenses by an estimated $6B, could also hinder services and cause bottlenecks and service complaints. (Though it seems telecom monopolies give them no interest in reducing complaints from customers?) However, it seems everything always comes down to execution of their plan to decide the future success of a business. With numerous board members retiring with massive pay packages, the younger board members and executives appear willing to make large bets on the future. This is profitable if they work.

Future and Final Thoughts…

AT&T is taking a bold leap at forward-thinking with its Max strategy. This is likely to increase revenue short term however, long term is where we will have to wait and see. Given the large dividend over 7% which is likely to be raised by $0.01 per quarter soon, people who believe in AT&T have reason to hold on. If you don’t believe in AT&T, the stock dividend makes it similar to a bond, making it easier to hold.

I still own T and continue to hold it. In fact, once the announcement was made to send 2021 movies direct to Max I purchased more. I believe growth is coming in the next few quarters and the regular and high dividend allows a portfolio to use AT&T like a conservative/stabile portion of funds, allowing you to take larger swings for growth elsewhere. I am long T and believe Max will have some surprising numbers in January.

