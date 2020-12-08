Having a good partnership is essential to good business. Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCQX:CBWTF) has that partnership with a company that is expanding its retail presence throughout Canada: Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCQX:VRNDF). Delta 9 Cannabis has some 12 retail dispensaries in Canada and plans to expand coast-to-coast to ~20; they are already the largest referral-only clinic in Canada. This has helped Auxly a great deal in the past and will continue to allow for a growing sales network.

Cannabis in Canada continues to see large increases in retail sales as the country has been enjoying the benefits of Cannabis 2.0. Auxly Cannabis Group has seen in-kind increases in their own cannabis sales.

Given the rapid growth of cannabis in Canada, the continued increases in revenues for Auxly, their lower costs with operating efficiency, net incomes are likely to turn positive in the upcoming new year. I expect CBWTF to increase in price along with that.

Cannabis in Canada

There have been two levels of cannabis legalization in Canada: The initial legalization in October 2018 and then most recently Cannabis 2.0 where consumables and edibles became legal. Over the past year since the latter’s legalization, retail sales of cannabis have increased significantly:

(Data Source: StatCan - Author’s Chart)

One of the things that StatCan has stated is that proximity to a dispensary is key to the increases in sales of cannabis in Canada. The closer the proximity to retail stores, the more sales there were of products. The logic is simple when you think about it. If there is a dispensary just across the street you’d be tempted to walk in and maybe pick something up versus if you had to drive all the way across town.

So, when you look at the chart above, there are two things you need to factor into why that chart is heading higher and higher: More and more dispensaries are opening all the time allowing broader access and more and more products are being offered at these dispensaries (Thanks to Cannabis 2.0 and other factors).

Auxly is focused on its core products at this point in the company’s history. Recently, Auxly sold what I could find as being their only dispensary to a company that they have been partnered with for about two years: Delta 9 Cannabis.

I talked about Delta 9 Cannabis here on Seeking Alpha not too long ago. I like Delta 9 Cannabis and think the stock is going higher. And, as it turns out, so does Auxly: They own about 6M shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock.

That strategic partnership is a good thing for Auxly as Delta 9 Cannabis has some 12 retail stores and is expanding to about 20 stores by the end of next year. This gives Auxly a solid distribution network with Canada’s largest referral-only cannabis clinic.

By shedding their retail store, Auxly also put themselves into a position where they can focus exclusively on their branding of their own products as well as their strategic partnerships with other companies. Their website does not sell direct-to-consumer as Cannabis 2.0 has allowed for. I have found a lot of other companies switching gears to take advantage of this and have been building their respective sites up and switching focus to more premium branding. Auxly has room there to increase revenues as these other cannabis companies I have been looking at have been focusing on.

At the same time, the partnership with Delta 9 Cannabis is not an exclusive distribution partnership so Auxly has other retail outlets it can work with throughout the country.

Auxly Cannabis Revenues

Revenues are increasing at Auxly and have gone upwards along with the same trajectory as cannabis in Canada:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

Given the upward trajectory of Canadian cannabis, one would think that this is a given that Auxly is achieving the same. But in my research with Canadian cannabis companies, I have found that relationship to not be precisely linear.

So, having Auxly achieve this means they are in line with the industry overall. And, I expect that since the industry appears to be continually expanding and increasing their sales, Auxly should continue as well.

At the same time, Auxly has the Delta 9 partnership which will ensure a bit more exposure and sales. Even more, as I mentioned, they are free to be in other dispensaries. With their intention being that they focus on just their branding instead of expansion into retail businesses, this should ensure steady growth without interruption from other ventures.

Auxly Cannabis Operating Efficiency

Moving on to a metric that shows how a company does with its efficiency, here is operating efficiency; operating expenses over gross profits:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

While the company has not achieved economies of scale, nor optimal efficiency, the numbers have been trending in the right direction. I have been examining cannabis stock numbers for some 250 companies. These charts tend to be all over the board for these companies simply because of only having been in business for short periods of time and not being able to achieve operational efficiency goals.

But, at the very least, Auxly is moving towards these improvements. What I want to know is what is the operational level and at what price will we begin to see consistent numbers below 100% for these companies. This will be a balancing act and it is one of the factors that I believe is going to start separating winners and losers for companies involved in the cannabis industry.

These types of numbers will become more and more important and I’m going to be focusing on them more and more with cannabis companies.

Auxly Cannabis Net Income

Net income is where I really start to see the reason for concern with Auxly:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

Basically, net profits are flat-lined just below the break-even level. Usually, I see companies that are getting closer and closer with trends in the right direction. Not here with Auxly.

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

EPS is not far off to break-even. The company loses money every quarter, but the trend is sideways while there are increasing revenues (and, decreasing operational costs, as shown just above).

This is one of the concerns that I have with Auxly and something that I am going to be watching with them.

Auxly Cannabis Book Value

Figuring out where a company should be valued, especially one that is not yet profitable, one of the metrics you look towards is book value:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

In this case, book value shows us what the company can get liquidated for. I have seen cannabis stocks come in with various book values. Most are undervalued. Auxly just happens to be valued at approximately the right price (Its stock is trading just above this price level).

Without a solid trend in earnings, it is difficult to figure out when the company will make that turn and become profitable, then guide towards future earnings where we can then project valuation based upon future earnings. For now, book value is one of the key metrics we have to go on. And, it leaves us thinking the stock has no reason to go anywhere.

Keep in mind, Auxly owns a decent percentage of Delta 9 Cannabis (There are ~90M shares outstanding of which Auxly owns ~6M shares). I am bullish on Delta 9 Cannabis and this alone could increase the book value of the company; if but a small percentage.

CBWTF Stock

Like most stocks in the industry, after the initial euphoria, cannabis stocks all were pressured lower. A lot of money poured into the industry thinking there would be lines out the doors for cannabis in Canada (And, some states in the United States). As it turns out, on day 1 of cannabis legalization, there were lines out the door for cannabis in Canada. And, the entire country ran out of cannabis. Then, it was all kind of downhill from there. One of the factors is that the government is heavily involved in the process - at times companies are required to sell the government their products first before they can be sold to consumers making the provincial government a middle man. Seems like an archaic version of taxation.

Needless to say, there were a lot of bumps and bruises in the initial start to cannabis legalization. Now, it appears the stocks have been beaten down about as far as they can go, along with Auxly’s stock, CBWTF:

(Data Source: Trading View)

How much further down can these stocks go? Mostly, I think we are at the bottom for cannabis stock companies, but I do have my reservations about some companies. Some companies are still issuing stock in order to keep their companies on life support; they’ve run out of cash. That dilution may push stock prices lower for these companies and I caution that for potential - and, current, investors.

Auxly, via a series of bought deals, have enough cash to last them about one year’s time (Auxley just announced a C$12M bought-deal). Given that, the news is out there and there is likely to be no more downward pressure. But, that is not a guarantee. With the C$12M, that should last four quarters before either the company turns a profit or they need to raise more cash. This is another aspect of the company I will be focusing on.

The Take-Away: Is CBWTF A Buy?

The industry is moving forward and progressively seeing increasing retail sales of cannabis in Canada. Auxly has a solid partnership with Delta 9, a company they own a percentage of. This is an excellent distribution network. Auxly’s revenues continue to increase along with the broader trend in the cannabis industry. Should they start selling direct-to-consumer, this may help in increasing company sales as I have been reading with other companies in the industry.

However, the negatives are that the company’s net income levels are flat; and below profitability. Gross margins continue to improve and operational efficiencies continue to trend towards profitability. But, that is about where it ends with this trend as a look at diluted EPS or net profits shows the company continues to lose a trending flat level of money. The recent bought deal will mean that Auxly will not have to raise capital for about 1 year’s time. What happens after that? Without a trend in profits showing that the company is about to turn that proverbial corner, this leaves someone to wonder.

Still, I am heavily bullish on the industry collectively. I believe that Auxly will see continued increases in their revenues and this may begin to translate into achieving economies of scale. The company is close with their $0.02 per share loss.

I am bullish on CBWTF. However, I do not think I will put any of this stock in my own portfolio. Nonetheless, I do think the stock will increase in price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.