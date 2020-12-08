Golar LNG (GLNG) is a very complex stock to analyze given the various LNG-related mishmash of businesses, projects, and ownership structure. GLNG operates a downstream, upstream as well as shipping division. Investors are not always quite sure whether they benefit from lower or higher LNG prices.

(Source)

It all seems to be very confusing and thus manifesting in a "mini-conglomerate" discount. Management has certainly realized this and is trying to streamline the structure by creating separate investment vehicles for each. Management firmly believes that the sum-of-the-parts valuation is worth much more than the whole.

The problem though has been execution. Despite many promises by the management team to "imminently" spin-off the volatile and highly indebted shipping division, it was not able to deliver. Instead, it now elected to derisk it by engaging in long term charters instead of the more volatile spot market. Ultimately, the shipping business should be viewed as non-core.

The latest pitfall was the aborted IPO of Hygo Energy Transition Ltd ("Hygo") due to corruption allegations raised against the CEO by Brazilian authorities. Hygo is a joint venture ("JV") between Golar and US private equity firm Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners ("Stonepeak") that engages in downstream gas such as power generation and small scale LNG projects.

The widow-maker trade

GLNG has also been a widow-maker trade for several esteemed analysts and punters on Seeking Alpha. I was fortunate enough to find this name somewhat 'late' when it was already trading at single-digits. Otherwise, I would have probably bought in at much higher prices, since I do firmly believe in the secular LNG growth narrative in the developing world for the next 20 plus years. The world is clearly transitioning to clean and renewable energy and LNG has an absolutely essential part to play in that transition, especially so in developing parts of the world that are starving for cheap energy.

GLNG stock price, however, has been quite volatile and is now trading at less than a third of its 2018 highs.

Data by YCharts

The Car Wash corruption probe

More recently, GLNG has found itself embroiled in the Car Wash corruption investigation in Brazil that targeted Eduardo Antonello, the CEO of its Hygo JV. Whilst the investigation is not directly related to the GLNG business and pre-dates his involvement with Hygo, it did cast a dark cloud of suspicion in respect of its vast business interests in Brazil. Consequently, it was forced to cancel the Hygo IPO at the very last minute in spite of an oversubscribed order book. Shortly thereafter, Hygo's CEO Eduardo Antonello stepped down and was replaced by Paul Hanrahan, the former CEO of AES Corporation.

On the face of it, the Car Wash corruption probe has no direct connection to GLNG nor was it required to answer any questions to Brazilian authorities. The current phase of the probe related to three contracts worth US$2.7 billion signed between Sapura and state-run oil firm Petrobras in 2011. Sapura was formed in 2011 as a joint venture in Brazil between offshore oil rig company Seadrill Ltd and Malaysia's Sapura Energy Bhd. Mr. Antonello worked for Seadrill at the time Sapura was formed and was responsible for establishing the company's Brazilian operations. Mr. Antonello joined Hygo (then named Golar Power) several years later in 2016.

The company immediately triggered a review that was conducted by the law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP with assistance from forensic accountants at FTI Consulting and the Brazilian law firm Demarest Advogados. The review has not identified evidence establishing bribery or other corrupt conduct involving Hygo.

Equity raise

On the 2nd of December GLNG announced an underwritten public offering of 11M shares which was ultimately priced at $8.75/share. Underwriters were also granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.65M shares. The net proceeds to be used for repaying upcoming debt and any remaining funds for general corporate purposes.

The pricing of the issuance was done at a very slight discount to spot price, indicating healthy demand for the GLNG shares. I see this as a bullish sign that Citigroup (as underwriters) executed the issuance at an attractive price despite the reputational overhang due to the corruption allegations.

I believe it bodes well for a near-term resurrection of the Hygo IPO.

The bear case

The bear case is focused on short-term liquidity challenges and concerns arising from the "suspended" Hygo IPO that appear to materially exacerbate the liquidity issues. After all the Hygo IPO was supposedly the panacea to address the GLNG's perennial liquidity issues.

The bears now believe that the prospects for reigniting the IPO in the near term are remote. The rationale is that Hygo's business interests in Brazil have been dealt a severe blow (if not mortal) due to the corruption allegations.

The above was partially validated by the disqualification, by state-owned Petrobras, of Hygo's bid for the Bahia terminal on "perceived integrity risk"

SA Contributor Henrik Alex, articulates the bear case well in a very informative article. In his article, the author correctly points out that the company is required to conduct an IPO for Hygo by June 2021 or otherwise face an adverse impact that includes a step-up in the interest rates of preferred shares held by Stonepeak or at the option of Stonepeak a conversion and redemption of preferred shares at the predetermined value. The key point is that Hygo and GLNG lack the liquidity to address these contractual requirements which potentially means an additional value dilution is in store. I encourage you to read this article carefully as it is very informative and well-thought through. The comments section is an absolute treasure too.

The additional point raised by the bears to support the "no IPO anytime soon" thesis, is an operational failure in one of the Sergipe power plant’s transformers which temporarily reduced output capacity from 1.5GW to 1.0GW, until approximately Q2 - 2021. It appears to be fully covered by insurance, so the current expectation is no material impact on the financials.

The bears seem to believe that this is a "showstopper" for the IPO. I think it is somewhat of a fanciful assertion. In my view, Mr. Market would look right through such an event and not be concerned whatsoever.

My bullish thesis

The sum-of-the-parts is clearly materially higher than the current market cap of the stock. This was validated by the Hygo IPO bookbuild where GLNG stake was going to be listed at between $900 million to $1.1 billion. GLNG's current market cap is approximately $1 billion. So in a sense, you get the rest of Hygo's assets for free. A very informative sum-of-the-parts valuation is provided in this article by long-time bull Gabriel Castro, CFA which robustly articulates why the intrinsic value of the stock is much greater than the current share price.

As opposed to the bears, I believe the IPO will go ahead as early as Q1'2021. The evidence suggests that GLNG and Hygo's business remains largely unaffected by the corruption allegations, this is highlighted by the below milestones achieved subsequent to allegations:

Hygo firms agreement with Pará state local gas distribution company to use the Barcarena Terminal to supply the regional demand for cleaner fuels ( 14th October )

) Hygo receives final authorization (“Outorga”) from the Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy to build the 605MW power station and the terminal in Barcarena ( 3rd November )

) Hygo shortlisted as the qualified bidder for delivering up to 750,000 m3 per day of gas contract for Copergas (controlled by State of Pernambuco, Mitsui, and Gaspetro/Petrobras) in Suape (24th November)

Hygo is clearly not a persona non grata in Brazil and its business operations are not as affected as the bears will have you believe.

The risks

Naturally, a major risk would be the non-completion of the IPO in the next six months. This may be as a result of fickle capital markets, additional conduct-related concerns surfacing, and/or evidence that Hygo's business has been permanently impaired in Brazil.

I do believe, however, that much of that fear is already reflected in the share price. Additionally, management has a few other levers to pull just in case (see below).

Plan B

In the recent earnings call, it became quite apparent that management is also preparing for a plan B, should the IPO not go ahead. As the GLNG chairman Mr. Tor Olav Trøim noted (emphasis added by the author):

We truly support the analysts' opinion that the value of this company is significantly higher than the current share price, and rest assured that the Board will do anything they can in order to materialize that differential, that might include direct distribution of assets, sale of assets, demerger, or whatever it takes in order to get the underlying value of this team up.

The CFO added later on in the call:

As Tor said previously, not that there's any immediate plans to do so, but if you don't have leverage on certain shareholdings, you can at the later stage consider to also distribute shareholdings to your shareholders, whether that is at the later stage, either DMLT or Hygo, is something that we are considering

It appears now that all options are on the table to realize the value for shareholders. It also appears that one of the drivers for the equity raise is to enable potential in specie distribution of assets (such as Hygo).

Final thoughts

GLNG's assets (ex-shipping) are extremely attractive with quasi-utility characteristics. Once, and if, the current liquidity and conduct concerns dissipate, the shares should catapult much higher as earnings visibility and multiples catch-up with the intrinsic value. This is the case even when you completely discount the value of future business opportunities and the pipeline certainly looks very healthy. There is absolutely nothing wrong with Hygo's upstream and downstream underlying business' performance.

I do not dispute that GLNG management has completely mismanaged the capital and liquidity structure of the firm. The management team was clearly looking to thread the needle on liquidity issues rather than prudently maintaining a sufficiently conservative buffer. This was completely self-inflicted and manifested in the share price decline as the market ends up focusing on short-term liquidity issues as opposed to the attractive long-term narrative.

But it also presents an opportunity for investors who can take advantage of the downside volatility. In my view, the intrinsic value of the company is largely in-tact and at current prices, the margin of safety is very wide.

As such, I am moderately bullish on the stock and will look to add to my position on further dislocations.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to be notified of additional articles on banks, special situations and conviction ideas, scroll up and click "follow". IP Banking Research coverage includes U.S., U.K., Asian and European banks as well as other special situations, deep value and conviction ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.