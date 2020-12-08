I think many would agree that Amazon (AMZN) has become one of the most essential companies throughout 2020. The amount of AMZN boxes I see delivered to the building I live in on a daily basis is astounding. AMZN's stock has actually been a negative investment over a three-month period generating a return of -1.84% while Tesla (TSLA) is up 54.53%, Peloton (PTON) is up 49.81% and Snowflake (SNOW) is up 49.17%. I feel like investors have stopped making investment decisions based on earnings reports and financial analysis. Revenue growth isn't the end all be all when determining a company's value and shouldn't be the determining factor when deciding what you're willing to pay for a stock. I have a news flash for everyone, even though you may have been late to the party AMZN has tremendous firepower left as this $1.59 trillion company still puts up revenue increases as if it was a much smaller company. I think AMZN is a buy as there is simply no reason it can't break out past its summer highs of $3,531.45. If AMZN was to get back to $3,531.45 it would represent an increase of 11.66% and if that occurs I don't think the upward trend would stop there and investors could see 15-20% gains in the next leg up.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

How is Amazon down since its Q3 report on 10/29 while others skyrocket?

Maybe my Achilles heel is that I read the quarterly reports, presentations, and earnings call transcripts of companies I invest in as well as companies I am interested in. I base my investment decisions on the most relevant information I can access while considering forward macro trends. It's funny how this approach doesn't always work out as well as just investing in the hottest IPO or growth stock. Even at what I consider an inflated IPO price I would have done better over the past three months just allocating some capital to Snowflake (SNOW). Maybe the market doesn't put as much stock in the numbers as I do but I would rather invest in a business which I consider to be healthy and growing rather than a what if.

I don't think the majority of the investment community took the time to read through AMZN's Q3 report. Maybe it's the share price that is scaring off new money flowing in and I will address that later. AMZN decimated earnings estimates yet the stock price has trended down while other companies who had lackluster Q3 reports soared. AMZN generated $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) as they generated an additional $4.98 per share than what was expected for a beat of 67.39%. AMZN beat the consensus on operating income as $4.77 billion was expected and AMZN generated $6.1 billion which was a 27.9% above estimates. On revenue which is what the market seems to be fueled by AMZN was expected to generate $92.56 billion and they produced an additional $3.54 billion which was 3.8% above the estimates. On a Year over Year ((YoY)) basis AMZN's revenue increased by 37.3%. I think everyone should let that sink in as this isn't a start up or a middle of the pack company. AMZN is one of the largest companies in the world and it grew their revenue YoY by over a 1/3rd yet the stock wasn't rewarded.

That was just the surface now let's dig deeper into the numbers. On a Trailing Twelve Month ((TTM)) basis AMZN's operating cash flow increased by 56.66% from $35.3 to $55.3 billion YoY. AMZN's free cash flow increased by 25.53% as it grew from $23.5 to $29.5 billion. In net sales AMZN has grown significantly across their three business segments which include North America, International and AWS. In North America AMZN increased their net sales for the TTM by 33.13% coming in at $214.6 billion. On the International side AMZN grew by 26.64% YoY for the TTM as it generated $90.8 billion. AWS which has been one of the foundations for cloud computing increased by 31.08% YoY for the TTM to $42.6 billion.

From the period ending 12/31/19 to 9/30/20 AMZN has increased in many critical categories.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Amazon)

From the period ending 12/31/19 to 9/30/20 AMZN has increased in many critical categories. If you examine the balance sheet for AMZN total assets increased by $56.93 billion from 9 months ago or 25.27%. The total stockholder equity increased by a 1/3rd as AMZN added $20.76 billion and are now closing in on the $100 billion mark as their current level sits at $82.78 billion. Moving to the income statement when we look at the first nine months of 2020 vs 2019 there is exceptional growth. Total net sales has increased by $67.42 billion or 34.92%, operating income has generated an additional $5.36 billion or 50.31% and net income grew by $5.79 billion or 69.58%.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Amazon)

AMZN's Q3 was fantastic by all accounts in my opinion. They are a trillion-dollar company growing at a double-digit pace which many companies a fraction of their size would be ecstatic about yet the market didn't reward AMZN. When I see what the market has rewarded lately it confuses and irritates me. AMZN is actually down from where it was when they reported Q3 2020 numbers. SNOW on the other hand skyrocketed and now has a market cap which exceeds $100 billion. On 12/2/20 SNOW was at $291.84. Over the past two days since their Q3 report shares of SNOW increased by 32.85% to $387.70 adding roughly $27 billion to their market cap.

I don't believe people read the quarterly reports anymore and investing is now based on momentum, speculation and headlines instead of fundamentals and numbers. SNOW missed EPS estimates by $0.64 and generated -$1.01 in Q3. This move to the upside was fueled by revenue growth of 118.6% YoY but did anyone consider the actual numbers? SNOW generated $159.62 million in Q3 and while it was a beat of $11.97 million and a triple digit YoY increase were talking millions not billions. So SNOW added $95.86 to their share price for an increase of 32.85% in two days because they lost -$1.01 per share and generated $159.62 million in revenue in Q3. On the other hand AMZN beat EPS estimates by $4.98 per share or by 67.39% in Q3, generated an additional $3.54 billion in revenue and had a growth rate of 37.3% YoY with $96.1 billion and increased its free cash flow to $29.5 billion for the TTM yet the stock has gone down.

The numbers and valuations behind some of these highflying stocks such as SNOW don't make sense. I would love for someone to explain how these valuations hold up without revenue growth being the focal point of the analysis. I have an MBA, have studied economics and finance extensively and in my opinion the valuations some of these companies have today aren't based on fundamentals or the financials, they are fueled by pure speculation. SNOW loses money yet is up 49.17% in 3 months and almost 33% in two days because they lost money but had impressive revenue growth for a small company by revenue standards. AMZN is a $1.59 trillion multifaceted juggernaut that just put up a 37.3% increase in revenue YoY generating $96.1 billion. I am starting to wonder if investment decisions are being made based on misconceptions. Are investors under the impression that AMZN's revenues are driven solely by deliveries or that because SNOW houses data that once it is stored it resides within their infrastructure forever?

Where's the love for AMZN in the investment community? AMZN is still growing at rates that not normal for a company of their size yet their shares can't even increase by 5% over 3 months and actually trail the market as the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) is up 9.02% over the same time period. I am expecting AMZN to crush this holiday season and for the market to come to its senses in regards to its share price.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

E-commerce is expected to grow and Amazon is dominating in this space

The U.S e-commerce industry has grown tremendously over the years and due to COVID-19 has made a significant jump where it recently exceeded 15% of all retail sales in a single quarter. On a global scale e-commerce is expected to increase from roughly 16.1% to 22% of retail sales from 2020 - 2023. The U.S is expected to increase its retail e-commerce sales from $374.38 billion to $476.46 billion from 2020 thru 2024 for an expected increase of 27.26%. We have a long trendline of data supporting the growth of both retail e-commerce sales increasing and the quarterly share of e-commerce sales increasing in the United States. With the projection being roughly $100 billion in new sales annually by 2024 AMZN is in a great position to continue their net sales growth in North America.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: statista)

The most recent study I could find was from February 2020 which indicated that AMZN controlled 38.7% of the e-commerce retail space with Walmart (WMT) in second place with 5.3%. All indicators are showing me that AMZN will continue its supremacy in the e-commerce space and grab a larger percentage on online sales as e-commerce chips away at traditional brick and mortar. When you look at it e-commerce is still in the early stages and what's going to happen when it reaches 1/3rd of retail sales? I would think this is an inevitability and AMZN will most likely still be the biggest player and largest winner in the space driving revenue and net income increases.

(Source: Statista)

AWS is firing on all cylinders and continuously growing

I just did a bunch of calculations and AWS which for the TTM has generated $42.6 billion in revenue still has a tremendous growth rate. Over the past 15 quarters AWS has increased the amount of revenue it generates on a quarterly basis by $7.94 billion or 217%. After years of growth AMZN still has an average quarterly growth rate in 2020 of 30.24% with its Quarter over Quarter ((QoQ)) growth rate being 28.97%. In 2018 AWS generated an additional $8.2 billion in revenue and grew by 46.96% then in 2019 they generated an additional $9.37 billion in revenue YoY and grew by 36.53%. If we look at the first 9 months of the year we can utilize 2020 as well. In 2017 for the first 9 months AWS generated $12.35 billion in revenue and in 2020 AWS generated $32.03 billion in revenue which is 1 $20.28 billion increase in revenue or 164% over a three-year period. If we look at it on an annual basis sequentially AWS in 2018 grew for the first 9 months of the year by $5.88 billion or 47.64%, in 2019 by $6.85 billion or 37.56% and in 2020 by $7.56 billion or 30.12%.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Amazon)

AMZN is crushing it in every category and AWS is no different. As we can see from the charts I constructed below AMZN is monetizing AWS and as its revenue grows so does its operating income. When I create a forecasted model based on the average previous sequential 3 quarter growth rates my model projects that AMZN will generate $44.84 billion in revenue from AWS in 2020 then in 2021 that number grows to $56.76 billion and in 2022 $71.75 billion. If these growth rates are correct AMZN would have a YoY revenue increase of 26.58% in 2021 and another 26.42% in 2022. These are good growth rates for any business and fantastic when you consider that this business is generating in excess of $10 billion on a quarterly basis. It's ridiculous that the market is rewarding revenue growth from much smaller companies but not AMZN when they are delivering on a much larger scale.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source Q1 2017 - Q3 2020 Amazon)

Mr. Bezos I truly believe if you do a stock split it will attract more buyers and the share price won't be stagnant.

I know Mr. Bezos is not going to read this but I hope he does a stock split soon. Many investors look at investing incorrectly when it comes to share price and returns. Regardless if a company trades at $10, $100 or $1,000 a 100% return is a 100% return. There are people who see a lower share price and believe they will generate a larger return because they are purchasing more shares. If company XYZ is $100 a share and company ABC is $3,000 a share an investor could purchase 90 shares of XYZ for $9,000 and 3 shares of ABC for the same $9,000. If XYZ goes to $200 in a year and ABC goes to $6,000 over the same time period it wouldn't matter which company you purchased as your investment would be worth $18,000. The price of a stock doesn't matter and in the long run it's what percentage of return you're going to make.

I think people see AMZN at $3,162.58 and get caught up in the number of shares they are purchasing. I think what Tim Cook has done by splitting AAPL several times was the correct path to take as it allowed more people to invest in AAPL. Not every brokerage firm offers fractional shares. Individuals who don't have $3,162.58 to allocate for an individual share of AMZN could be priced out of owning a company directly which they would like to invest in.

AMZN actually split their shares on 6/1/98 at a 2 for 1 ratio then again on 1/4/99 at a 3 for 1 ratio and once more on 9/1/99 at a 2 for 1 ratio. During the dot com craze AMZN split 3 times inside of 2 years and hasn't split in the following 2 decades. I think AMZN should announce a 50-1 split ASAP. The only thing things that change are the share price and shares outstanding. AMZN will still have the same market cap and still generate the same amount of income and revenue regardless if there is a stock split or not. AMZN should do a 50-1 split which would bring the share price to $63.25 so everyone has an opportunity to invest in AMZN directly. I think this would be the best thing AMZN could do for the stock and it would generate an investing frenzy. If you have read this far ask yourself would you invest tomorrow if AMZN traded at $63.25 instead of $3162.58? I know I would buy more shares in a heartbeat.

Conclusion

As a shareholder of AMZN I applaud what they have accomplished and the returns which have been generated for investors. I think the market is treating AMZN unfairly and the fact that AMZN has traded sideways and has actually been a negative investment for the past 3 months is ridiculous. AMZN is growing in every category which matters, they deliver double digit growth rates in revenue, operating income and operating cash flow. AMZN increased its shareholder equity by a 1/3rd over the first 9 months of 2020 and decimate earnings estimates quarter after quarter. AMZN's growth rates are extraordinary for a company their size. I have forecasted that AMZN could finish 2020 generating $44.84 billion in revenue for AWS. Based on my model AWS could break the $70 billion revenue mark generating an additional 60% in revenue at the end of Fiscal year 2022. I think there is upside here and at a very minimum shares can get back to their previous highs which would be an increase of 11.66%. My prediction is that AMZN will break $4,000 by Easter 2021 which would be a return of 26.48%. I am long AMZN

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters