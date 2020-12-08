Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) generates revenue from oil and gas properties from Florida west to New Mexico and Texas north to Oklahoma. Established in 1982, the estimated reserves for the collective properties has remained at ‘between 8 and 10’ years for the last three decades, with projected oil reserves increasing sequentially every year since at least 2017.

SBR revenue is derived solely from the royalty and other non-operating sources of income. Earnings are highly contingent on oil and natural gas prices, and credited production was about 70% oil to 30% gas in the Q3 10-K. In 2014, when oil prices averaged over $85/barrel, SBR earned more than $61 million. In 2016, when oil prices averaged around $43/barrel, revenue was just $30 million.

Dividend

SBR pays out nearly all revenue in monthly dividends, driven basically by the price of oil. Based on already distributed or upcoming monthly dividends, I estimate SBR will add around $6 million in revenue in Q4, for an annual total of approximately $35.5 million. That would be the second lowest revenue in a decade and an annual distribution of just $2.19, but considering the circumstances, a good performance.

Here’s the IEA projection for what the recovery from the COVID slump will look like:

We could be up to levels of consumption seen in late-2017 early-2018 by the end of 2021, with production slightly lagging consumption. In the last 15 years, all but two years have seen average oil prices over $50/barrel. If demand and prices return to levels seen over the three years before the pandemic, an average of $58/barrel, SBR could see revenues over $50 million and distributions of $45 million for a $3.08 annual dividend and a yield of 10% at current prices.

However, those revenues could take until 2022 to materialize, albeit in a year that will be balancing renewed demand for leisure travel with lingering virus fears and the vaccination process. Splitting the difference between the 2020 and potential 2022 returns gives revenues of $45 million and distributions of $38 million, or $2.6 per share. Matching the average SBR dividend yield of 7.8% over the last 10 years, we can forecast 2021 share price of $33.24 and a 2022 price of $39.38

Oil Demand

SBR is dependent on oil prices to earn more revenue, which will mostly be driven by the economic recovery from the COVID-related slowdown. OPEC recently projected that oil demand would grow until 2030, then level off and fall thereafter.

Leisure travel, the return of large-scale commuting, a lingering disinclination towards public transit, and a reinforced trend towards suburban, single-family living are all factors I expect will help drive growth in oil demand and prices over the next decade, and that’s just in the developed world. In developing countries, growing prosperity and industry will add even more fuel to oil demand until the significant infrastructure required to make renewable production and distribution viable is in place.

According to the Dallas Fed, oil operators in the US can keep existing wells running at an average price of $30/barrel, and can actively open new wells at an average price of about $50/barrel. This is significant because as the US has grown into the largest energy producer in the world, that $30 price point has become one of the lowest in the world, putting something of a floor on oil prices medium- and long-term. Even during one of the largest shocks to many sources of oil demand in a lifetime, prices have remained at $39/barrel on average this year.

Conclusion

It’s important to note that any investment in SBR should be tempered against the potential for reserves to decline, if territory within the trust is truly beginning to run dry. However, in my view there’s no reason to expect that yet, and investors should have ample warning if reserves start to fall below the 8-10 year threshold they have maintained for three decades.

Should energy prices rise, as they are likely to do as the pandemic winds down through 2021, share prices could rise nearly 28% over the next two years, while offering a dividend yield of more than 7% along the way. Investors are not likely to have many other opportunities to buy SBR at today’s prices, and may want to consider a position in this simple dividend success story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.