With growth apparently returning and the stock on the verge of breaking out to new multi-year highs, investors should consider taking a position in the company's shares. Get long with a short-term price target of $15.

Outperformance attributed to better-than-expected revenue synergies from recent acquisitions as well as higher demand for the company's Connected TV and video offerings.

Israel-based provider of digital advertising solutions raises guidance for the second time in two months.

First of all, kudos to fellow contributors Purnha and Shareholders Unite for correctly pointing to the ongoing turnaround in the business of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) or "Perion", an Israel-based provider of digital advertising solutions.

Investors not familiar with Perion Network should use fellow contributor Shareholders Unite's comprehensive coverage as a starting point and continue with Purnha's recent article on the company.

In short, digital advertising has been hit hard by COVID-19 in the first half of this year, but the industry has recovered much faster than initially expected as very much evidenced by Perion Network's second-half performance:

Source: Company Press Releases

After initially guiding for H2 revenues of $150-160 million and adjusted EBITDA of $11-13 million in early August, the company increased both ranges materially in early October and again on December 7 with second-half adjusted EBITDA performance now almost double management's original projections.

Clearly, things are moving in the right direction again as also evidenced by the strong 27% year-over-year topline growth recorded in Q3 which, according to the company's preliminary Q4 results, accelerated to 31% in the fourth quarter.

Source: Company Press Release

Granted, some of this growth is derived from the recent acquisitions of ContentIQ and Pub Ocean, but even the company's search business with Microsoft returned to year-over-year growth already in Q3:

Source: Company Press Releases

Management attributed the fourth-quarter outperformance to higher-than-expected revenue synergies from the above stated acquisitions, as well as higher demand across the company's Connected TV ("CTV") and video offerings and also hinted to renewed growth potential for the search business:

"Additionally, following the four-year renewal of our partnership with Microsoft, announced earlier this quarter, we see an increased number of publishers who wish to engage with Perion’s search business unit. These achievements underscore the success of our diversification strategy and are expected to contribute to double digit revenue growth rates over the coming years for Perion."

But even with the strong recovery in the second half of this year, Perion will still miss its original FY2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $38-40 million by a mile.

That said, revenue expectations for next year appear way too low after Monday's upside preannouncement, with the five analyst consensus currently at $325.8 million or approximately 4% growth at the mid-point of the revenue range provided by the company for this year.

With the advertising business apparently performing strongly and search hopefully seeing some renewed organic growth, the company should easily exceed 10% year-over-year revenue growth next year which calculates to revenues of at least $340-350 million and likely even higher. Assuming a 10% improvement in EBITDA margins, Perion's adjusted EBITDA could finally approach $40 million next year.

In addition, expect cash flow from operations to recover strongly next year after the company was required to fund additional working capital needs at ContentIQ and Pub Ocean over the course of 2020. On the flip side, Perion might very well face a substantial amount of earn-out payments should ContentIQ continue to perform above expectations:

Source: Company Presentation

Anyway, the company's balance sheet remains in decent shape with approximately $40 million in net cash at the end of Q3 which should increase meaningfully until year-end given Monday's very strong preliminary fourth-quarter results.

That said, the company has an active shelf filing with the SEC which also includes the registration of approximately 5.1 million shares for certain selling shareholders.

With the stock in striking distance of multi-year highs, the company might be inclined to raise some additional cash to deal with the up to $47 million in potential earn-out payments related to the ContentIQ acquisition while legacy shareholders might want to use the recent share price strength to cash out.

But at this point, I would be surprised to see Perion or the above discussed shareholders coming to market with a secondary offering just when revenue growth is finally returning and the stock in the process of breaking out to new multi-year highs.

Even after Monday's well-deserved 17% rally, Perion still trades at a measly 6.5x Enterprise Value/Adjusted EBITDA compared to approximately 150x for market leader The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and roughly 45x for smaller competitor Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI). Granted, both The Trade Desk and Magnite are expected to grow at a faster rate than Perion, but at least in my view, this does not justify the massive discount, particularly not with growth just starting to return at Perion.

Assuming a more appropriate valuation of 12x Enterprise Value/Adjusted EBITDA, Perion's stock could easily double from current levels and would still trade at a very substantial discount to peers.

Bottom Line:

Get long Perion Network's shares as the company's advertising business is apparently performing way ahead of expectations resulting in very strong year-over-year growth. While admittedly supported by recent acquisitions, the massive outperformance compared to earlier projections is eye-catching.

Expect analysts to raise estimates and price targets across the board over the next couple of weeks which should ultimately result in the shares breaking out to new five-year highs.

Personally, I picked up some shares in Monday's pre-market session with a short-term price target of $15.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PERI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.