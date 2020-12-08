We wrote about this stock in early September and it is up almost 50%. We predict, given the strong valuation metrics, that it will go up a further 50%.

Bassett Continues to be Robust this Fiscal Year

Bassett (BSET) has completed their fourth quarter ended in November. For the quarter, they have reported a strong wholesale order rate increase to 26% YoY, a shipments increase of 9% over the prior year quarter, in spite of them having 7 fewer corporate stores [or 10% of the total corporate store base]. The company is also set to benefit from the restructuring of its business which was carried out in May, further developing on their e-business and marketing strategies. Rob Spilman, Chairman and CEO, had the following further remarks to add on the wholesale segment, the recent special dividend [see next section] and guidance going forward:

"As a result [of the strong wholesale this quarter], our backlogs are at record levels and our balance sheet has strengthened to the point that we believe this distribution of capital is appropriate. Looking ahead, we will remain conservative in the management of our balance sheet while prudently investing in the business as we monitor the ongoing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic."

Source: 10-K; Wholesale & Retail are approximately equal and are the largest top-line segments.

We are extremely pleased and optimistic on the current business trends happening at Bassett. With order rates continuing to improve, and Bassett continuing to ramp up its production to meet this demand, the company was set to issue a special dividend.

Strong Financials lead Bassett to Announce Special Dividend

Bassett announced a special dividend on Dec. 4, 2020 of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable on Dec. 22 to shareholders of record Dec. 14, ex-div Dec. 11. This is after re-instating their quarterly dividend back to $0.125 per share [$0.50 annualized] in October, something they had cut to $0.08 per share, because of the pandemic. A further special dividend on top of this is another very positive sign. These recent decisions show that things are going well and that cash on the B/S continues to grow. In the specific case of Bassett [fiscal year ended November] - a retailer and wholesaler of residential furniture, having been a direct beneficiary of the housing boom - this was the case. See summary of Bassett's strong valuation metrics below [based on our estimates]:

FY09/2020e FY09/2021e (normal year) Net Cash Actual: $4.82/share; 27% of the stock price -- FCF* $1.31/share(7.3%yield) $1.69/share(9.4% yield) P/E -- 13.1 EPS -- 1.37 EV/EBITDA -- 4.6 P/B -- 1.2

*Note: We have revised up our FCF projections after last quarter, when they had beyond expected FCF per share in August when it surged to $1.51 per share.

The special dividend, as said before, is a great sign for investors. We expect many more such special dividends, as the company continues to generate strong FCF and thus pile up cash.

Although the company has nearly ~ $5.00 in net cash, with a FCF per share of $1.67 or a 9.3% yield for the FY09/2020e [our estimates for FY09/2021 are $1.81/share or a 10.1% yield]; their special dividend was only $0.25 [or a 1.3% yield]. We were expecting a slightly higher dividend per share from the company, given their highly attractive 27% net cash position on the stock price, but nonetheless, this is a great start. It is also to be noted that the company has had a long history of returning capital to shareholders via dividends, with 3 special dividends in 2015, 2016 and 2017. This proves that Bassett's business is indeed picking up, as it benefits from the record housing market. We strongly believe that this housing market, which has led to record gains in residential furniture, will continue well into the next calendar year 2021.

As a result, we expect many more special dividends going forward, and not just from Bassett, but from other furniture stocks as well. Haverty (HVT) initially released a special dividend not a long while back in early November 2020, and we expect two of our other covered stocks: Hooker (HOFT) and Flexsteel (FLXS) to issue a special dividend in the coming months as well. We strongly believe all furniture stocks will eventually shell out special dividends, as they continue to accumulate more capital on their books.

Price Target and Valuation

Bassett has very impressive valuation metrics on net cash, P/E, and FCF, and therefore we stick with our price target which we recommended for the company in September. Since then, the stock price has gone up by 45%, see initial note here.

Data by YCharts

From today's price, and adding back $5 net cash/share, we have a price target of $26.00 and a 48% total return potential. We have arrived at this price by taking a conservative P/E of 16.0x, compared to a company historical 5-year average P/E of 19.0x. Taking an EPS value of $1.33, when factoring out interest income after tax of $.04, and multiplying with the aforementioned multiple of 16.0x - we get a price target of $21. However, we still have to add back net cash of $5, which gets us a final price target of $26.00.

At a price of $26.00, we value Bassett with a P/E of 19.0x and a FCF Yield Of 7% on a steady-state FY09/2021e.

Improving Cash Position and FCF for Bassett

Source: Bloomberg Terminal, Cash, Cash Equiv. QoQ

The company has a very attractive net cash position with zero debt [both short term and long term, excluding lease liabilities] of $48.7 million, or $4.82 per share [up from $3.71 per share year end 2019]. This represents a healthy 31% of the current stock price.

Due to COVID-19, the company has done an excellent job of managing working capital and costs, leading to a surge in FCF for the 9 months ending in August to the tune of $15.3 million, or $1.51 per share. This is a yield of 9.6% which is very attractive, on just 9 months results.

Insider Buying

Lately, there has been a lot of insider buying going on at Bassett and this is a powerful indicator that management has belief and confidence in their company, and they think that it is undervalued. Robert Spillman, the CEO of the company, has recently bought 30,000 shares. This, amongst other purchases of Bassett's stock since Jan, is a great sign as the stock inches upward (first image shows when purchases were made on the stock chart, second image shows exact transactions in a tabular format):

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Furniture & Housing Stocks

Importantly, housing related stocks such as Lennar (LEN), PulteGroup (PHM), Toll Brothers (TOL), Meritage Homes (MTH) are all at 5-year and lifetime highs. Furniture stocks are the next-in-line beneficiary of this trend, and Bassett and Hooker are still well below highs from a couple years ago. It is very much a snowball effect, where if a few major players leading the way do well, then their counterparts -- beneficiaries, suppliers -- are pulled along and start to do well also. In the case of housing and furniture, the former did well and this created demand for furniture.

Data by YCharts

As you can see above, Bassett along with Hooker has fallen the most from their highest price-points, respectively. This shows that both these stocks have the potential for the most upside and shareholder returns compared to more well known Haverty and La-Z-Boy (LZB), who have both already crossed their 5-year highs and are almost at all-time record levels. This is why Bassett and Hooker are more attractive and are on our watch list because of their outright value positions.

Data by YCharts

5-year chart of housing stocks. Meritage Homes has been the out-performer. Let us see what they have to say about the housing industry.

From June to September, there were record existing home sales on an annual basis of 20.7% (June), 24.7% (July), 18.6% (August), and 20.9% (September), respectively, according to CNBC. Demand in the US housing market has outstripped supply as people continue to splurge on buying homes.

Existing Home Sales

Bassett Catalysts

Returning Capital to Shareholders

More special dividends next year, and bigger payouts hopefully, since the company continues to generate FCF and thus pile up cash. Bassett has had a history of special dividend payouts in 2015, 2016, and 2017. With accretive cash mounting on the B/S, as well as Bassett's impressive FCF per share, we think there are more special dividends to be made going forward.

Either way, along with the insider buying, and reinstated dividends - the company is doing its part in taking the mutual and shared interests of shareholders.

Wholesale Orders

Wholesale orders continue to improve, as the company had a record backlog [exact figure to be reported in the earnings release]. They had a 26% increase in wholesale orders and a 9% increase in shipments YoY.

Housing

We believe that the factors that have led to this record-breaking leap in housing will continue to be strong and be a leading catalyst of furniture sales in the next fiscal year 2021.

Cash

The company has $4.82 per share in cash, which is 27% of today's stock price. This is very attractive and can act as a cushion towards COVID-19-related expenses as well as help towards growth.

Long 118-year history

Source: Company Website

Bassett has a long 118-year history and has persevered through worse times than these.

Reinstating to Previous Dividend Levels

The reinstatement of the dividend to $0.125 is a good sign that the company's business is doing very well.

Insider Buying

There has been a lot of insider buying as well as corporate buybacks. CEO Robert Spilman has been leading the pack, with 30,000 shares being bought amongst a slew of similar purchases of Bassett stock seen as transactions in his account.

Bassett Risks

US-China Trade War

If the US-China trade war doesn't peter out in the following months, then we could continue to see tariffs being placed on incoming goods. This could be a concern for the company which imports its fabric from China.

Competition

The furniture industry is a heavily fragmented space, with many players. Bassett will have to reinvent and maintain its market share, otherwise it could risk losing out. Their 118-year history has proven, however, that they are not easy to knock out of balance.

Conclusion

Bassett orders and shipments continue to improve. With the earnings report going to be released by the company we project another record backlog. This will only push the stock to higher levels. The thing we like about stocks like Bassett, and also Hooker which we also cover, is that they offer much more upside as they are trading well below their 5-year highs. So even though Bassett has gone up 50% almost since September when we released our initial note, we easily see a 48% total return on a $26 price target [adding back net cash]. With the high net cash position, special dividends, insider buying suggesting confidence, and high FCF - we are very bullish on Bassett in such an encouraging time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSET, HOFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.