Leggett & Platt is one such company. However, with the recovery from March/April lows, the current upside for the company is somewhat limited if things turn sour.

The best companies in the sector, however, will survive and thrive beyond the challenges induced by the pandemic.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) is a company I wrote about during the initial depths of the pandemic. The company is almost a dividend king at this point, and despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, things have recovered very nicely from the lows. My initial article on the company during the pandemic, a coronavirus-discount article, was published in April. Since that time, the following has happened to the company.

While not as amazing a recovery as some of the stocks I cover, the returns have nonetheless been impressive considering the company's pandemic yield of over 4.5%. Today, I update my thesis on Leggett & Platt. As you can see, the company hasn't yet moved back to pre-pandemic share pricing. Does that mean that the company is still a "BUY"?

I don't believe so - and I'll show you why.

Leggett & Platt - How has the company been doing?

Now, if you recall, the company is a mostly fully vertically integrated producer of Bedding, Specialized products in automotive/aerospace/hydraulic cylinders, and Textiles/Flooring.

Most of the company's post-pandemic market exposure as of 3Q20 continues to be the US, and the consumer durables/bedding segment, with around 20/25% exposure to automotive and commercial, respectively. That means that even following the pandemic, most of the company's market is geographically concentrated and to the consumer segment.

As of 3Q20, the company's operations are showing some truly excellent numbers, in the form of quarterly record EBIT, EBITDA, EPS, and operating cash flow, all of them up despite COVID-19. The company has managed FY20 cost savings of $100M, margin increases of 0.8%, and earnings on nearly every level up slightly, despite the fact that sales decreased by around 3% on a YoY basis.

The company still doesn't give us full-year guidance, but the earnings trends should give us some security as to how numbers will look for the full year, especially with only one quarter left. The company addresses a market that has around a $10B addressable size, with most of that being the mattress market.

All in all, the COVID-19 pandemic has actually had some net positive effects for the company's core business. The online ordering of compressed mattresses and products has increased significantly, as opposed to store purchases. The company views it as likely that the non-traditional retail channels are likely to continue to gain market shares, with DTC brand sales leading the charge. LEG expects traditional channels to remain, however, and private label and premium label products to continue to grow.

With its vertically-integrated operations, the company is set to profit from a future omnichannel sales environment. Low production cost due to integrated rod-wire machinery is set to push the company forward, and the company's near-term priorities is to build out the B2B2C distribution and company fulfillment capacity. The only risk which we mentioned here, to the company's overall sales and competition, is foreign entrants into the market which have previously been allowed to roam quite freely, flooding the market with cheap products. While this has not stopped, the pandemic and the political tensions have certainly made this more complicated.

Aside from bedding, the company also addresses a $20B global automotive market, though this portion of the business has of course met challenges during the past few quarters, but the fundamental trends and demands in the business remain, with Leggett & Platt able to meet them. Increasing standard requirements across factors such as lightweighting, efficiency, noise, and sustainability will drive smaller manufacturers and players out the market due to the lacking capacity to compete in either quality or price with vertically-integrated producers like LEG. The fact that LEG has been a traditional winner even in this segment is seen in the segment's return - a 6% CAGR, which actually outpaces the global vehicle production.

Even with sales down 3%, sales were still $1.2B for the quarter. On the fundamental side of things, things are still very safe for the company. What do i mean by this?

The company has available liquidity of $1.4B, $1.2B of which is in a revolver, and a net debt/TTM EBITDA of 2.74X. The current debt covenants LEG operates under allows this ratio to be nearly 4.75X, and with no significant maturities for nearly 2 years as of August 2020, the company is extremely well-protected from any sort of credit or liquidity risk. Services such as SimplySafeDividends reacted with extreme volatility during the pandemic, expecting the company to essentially cut the dividend.

It goes to show that during a crisis, even when focusing on dividend safety, the most learned and experienced of us can expect fundamentally sound companies to tumble. Note that the post-pandemic dividend safety, despite earnings not being back on track at this point in time, is actually rated higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Let's look at valuation and see where this gets us.

Leggett & Platt - What is the valuation?

During the pandemic, many investors and analysts including larger services started expecting fundamental breaks from the norm. This is neither unique nor unexpected. During every crisis, and every rush leading up to a crash, you'll find people crowing about "new realities/paradigms" and how "the old ways will disappear". In reality, this is extremely rare. A company that historically has had a safe dividend and a raised one for nearly 50 years, a company that increased dividends during the past 2-3 recessions, and a company with very low debt despite poor recession returns, is rarely going to fundamentally crash, not even because of an event like this.

Leggett & Platt is a very good example of an ancient business that is adapting well to portions of the new way of doing things, without losing its old ways or appeals.

While the company does show a certain degree of cyclicality, the overall trends are positive. Bought at the right sort of sub-premium valuations, Leggett & Platt has delivered historical positive rates of return over time. I believe they will do the same going forward, and my own position is in a very good place at this time.

What we're seeing now is that we can expect EPS to crater somewhat during FY20, down around 20%, only to grow in 2021. Current analyst expectations are for the return to be around 28% in the first year, then 12% after that, followed by another 8% in 2023. That brings us to an average estimated EPS growth rate of around 7.06% for the coming few years, including 2020. Now, there is a degree of uncertainty here. Because LEG is cyclical, analysts don't hold a spotless record and are negatively off about 1/4 of the time. This needs to be considered when investing in the company. To me, it translates to me wanting a decently high potential upside even on a conservative basis when investing in Leggett & Platt.

The company's valuation recovery despite facing an EPS drop during FY20 is complicating matters somewhat. Looking at conservative 15X forward P/E estimates, it's really limiting our upside.

With the company's fundamental credit down to a BBB-, though unlikely to fall lower going forward under these circumstances, we're looking at an annual RoR upside of around 5% based on these quite positive post-2020 estimates. While it's historically unlikely that the company trades at conservative multiples if these earnings do materialize, it's still something I want to consider. The premium upside is around 13%, based on an expectation of around 19X forward P/E.

This is more in line with the current EPS expectations. However, with analyst accuracy being only 3/4 correct in the best of circumstances - and these hardly being the "best" of circumstances, I believe we should look for more safety here. Aside from FactSet, S&P Global analysts are looking something like this.

With the limited number of analysts, there's little concrete help to be found here. While these analysts do provide a higher share price, it's my interpretation that this is again based on the assumed, positive forward results. While I do expect positive forward results, and I do expect these to revert quite strongly, the question is how strongly and if the company can provide the returns we're looking for from these valuations.

Given the inaccuracy of historical targets, the fact that price targets have shifted nearly 45% in less than 6 months, and some of the fundamentals pushing this near-dividend king to a class 3 stock, I'm looking to pay no more than a 16.5X forward average EPS, which comes to around $44.2/share.

That means the company is currently teetering on the brink of overvaluation. Due to the cyclicality and credit rating, I actually see better alternatives for buying here, and to me, the company is a "HOLD".

Thesis

This article is part of my ambition to write about undervalued dividend companies that I view as "safe" for investment. The purpose of these investments is never staggering amounts of capital appreciation or growth found in some of the more growth-oriented investment strategies - but a market-beating rate of return that combines an appealing, 2-6% dividend yield with a high likelihood of short- to mid-term capital appreciation as the undervalued company reverts to a mean - and that is it.

It's my personal view that any investor should initially safeguard their life by first focusing on constructing a fundamentally safe stream of recurring income. Once this is achieved, one can focus on higher rates of capital appreciation which typically are accompanied by higher amounts of risk. My personal failures thus far have been limited to scenarios where I diverge from this logic, thereby putting this fundamental capital at risk. This doesn't mean that I view growth companies as uninvestable - the appeal of the two aren't mutually exclusive, but investors shouldn't mix the two up. When comparing the two, and when considering the target audience for the historically safer and dividend-paying companies, it seems intuitively obvious to me that the safer choice when building the basics of a portfolio is to stick to these companies.

When writing about these companies, I try to pick the most qualitative and secure investments, where a lack of significant downside is more important than a massive upside. The so-called best-of-breed, the best of their kind, the safest around - however you want to label them. I achieve this by picking companies with high credit ratings, good dividend coverage ratios, good historical results, good forecasts, and an appealingly fundamental operating model and market.

Leggett & Platt is certainly a company you want to buy - at the right price. I love the company management, the way the company seems to handle its business, and the company's market-leading position as well as its very disciplined use of cash. The challenges of COVID-19 seem challenges that the company has been able to overcome, and the company's future despite some of the fundamental drops, such as credit, looks to be bright. That doesn't mean that we should pay anything for the company's cash flows, however, and as things stand, I wouldn't pay more than 16.5X earnings until we have a bit more clarity as to how things will move going forward.

I'd be interested in pushing money into the stock if it dropped below $42, and below $40, I'd definitely start buying the company above other options again. However, as things stand now, I see other alternatives in a variety of sectors as better buys.

This makes the company a "HOLD", even if just overvalued less than 1%.

