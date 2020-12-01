DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Fakeout Or Breakout

We cover Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE:SAIC) periodically on Seeking Alpha (you can see all our notes here) and regularly within our 'Marketplace' subscription service. If you're not familiar with the name - and many aren't, which is a shame as it is an exceptionally high quality business - SAIC is a federal contractor company focused on (i) security-cleared military and quasi-military agencies of the US government, and following its recent $1.2bn acquisition of the 'Federal' business unit of Unisys, (ii) civilian agencies of the US government.

Contracting is a difficult business to manage, as your assets mainly go home at 6 pm, or 7 pm if you're lucky. It's a game of matching demand (for the stuff your people produce - be it software code, project delivery, whatever) to supply (of hours of your people) on a daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, annual, and multi-year basis. The timeframe matters. Contractors that are well managed worry about the detail, the unbilled hour here or there. Poorly managed contractors maintain a bench of underutilized staff (= terrible margins), don't deliver stuff on time (= terrible revenue recognition problems), don't invoice or collect cash properly (= terrible working capital problems) and a litany of other sins.

SAIC is very well managed and has been since the new CEO Nazzic Keene took the reins. (We interviewed Keene last year right around the time of her ascent to the top spot - you can read that here.) The quality of management comes through in their numbers - on fundamentals, the company is an attractive buy. Here's how they performed through Q3 of their FY1/21.

Revenue growth declined, a function of acquisition timing (organic growth is modest, so the big step-ups in growth are acquisition driven; as each acquisition recedes in the rear-view mirror, growth comes back to earth).

EBITDA and unlevered pre-tax free cash flow margins remain strong. Working capital control is excellent. Note how the low capex and tight cash culture deliver a valuation multiple which is lower vs. TTM UFCF than vs. TTM EBITDA - in other words, the business in the last twelve months has generated more cash flow than it has profit.

That also tells you that the revenue and profit recognition leans to the cautious side - again, a big tick for a services business where revenue recognition is a little more of an art form than in a physical-product-delivery business. The temptation, therefore, is for management teams to be a little on the aggressive side when it comes to such recognition. SAIC lean cautious - again, good.

Those fundamental multiples above are really not challenging and should be an unstressed Buy. We, however, are at Neutral right now. Allow us to explain.

Here's the stock chart going back to 2014. As you can see, until recently, there was a hard ceiling around the $96-ish level. The stock had tried several times over the last few years to punch through that all-time-high, and failed.

Within our subscription service we were at Buy on the stock ahead of earnings and enjoyed a nice run from the high-$70s to the mid-$90s over the last month or so. You can see that in the penultimate green monthly bar above. We sold our staff account holdings and went to Neutral a few days before earnings, precisely because of that hard ceiling. We didn't feel the need to take earnings risk.

Q3 numbers were good, as you can see from the table above. Better, the earnings call was very positive in tone. SAIC is not a company that believes in the hard-sell to the sellside analyst community, so you won't see any superlatives or general hyperbole about the place. But it's worth reading the call transcript (here) because this is what SAIC looks like when it's feeling all bullish.

Based on that earnings call, we think SAIC could deliver a strong Q4 (the quarter ending 31 January 2021) and enter FY1/22 in a strong position for the year. The clues are the backlog growth and the book-to-bill ratios which they talk about in the call transcript.

The stock responded well to earnings and might have broken out beyond its all-time highs - that hard ceiling. And if it has, that low fundamental valuation will start to matter because it provides a backdrop of strength that can help the stock to keep rising.

As everyone knows, stock charts are what you see in them. They're an interpretation of reality, at least insofar as projecting the chart forward to work out what might come to pass. So, bearing in mind this is just a projection, if you view the SAIC chart with a bullish filter - in other words, you're trying to see what the upside could be - here's how it appears to us.

It looks to us that if the stock can punch up above that middle, dotted parallel, and turn that into a line of support, then it could run to $120 in the medium term. That's a better than 20% rise from here.

That's the trigger we're looking for. We don't want to buy back in right now because if the hard ceiling applies and the stock gets caught in a downdraft we could end up back in the $80s or $70s (a place at which we would expect to be buying for sure). But if we see the stock test that new support level a couple times and prove its solidity - then we think the name can run and we'll be enthusiastic buyers once more.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. - 8 December 2020.