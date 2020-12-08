Don't Let Your Portfolio Fall Over The Fiscal Cliff

This suggests that the vaccination process and the next round of stimulus won't be as smooth or timely as the consensus expects.

Instigated by the announcements of two effective vaccines for Covid-19, the stock market gave us a month to remember in November, breaking out to new all-time highs on all the major market indices. Additionally, the consensus is expecting a new round of fiscal stimulus of at least $900 billion to cushion the blow for the unemployed and struggling small businesses between now and when the U.S. population is vaccinated next year.

What started as a rotation out of stay-at-home stocks and into recovery names became a rally in everything by the end of the month. Valuations have risen to an extreme, bullish sentiment is off the charts and the inflow of money into global stock funds is at levels we have not seen in 20 years. Investors are clearly throwing caution to the wind, given the moves we see in individual stocks on a daily basis.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) is a perfect example of the speculative fervor that permeates the marketplace. This newly public software company gained $7 billion in market cap on December 7th on news that it had won a contract with the FDA worth $44 million over three years. All they need is a few hundred more contracts like this one to grow into the more than $40 billion market cap the company commands today.

Palantir has been in business for ten years, but it still is not profitable on a GAAP basis. Revenues are expected to be just over $1 billion this year and grow 30% next year. No matter what this company does, its valuation is absurd, and there are enough examples of valuations like this one in the market today to indicate that we are in a period of irrational exuberance like we have not seen since 1999.

We saw similar circumstances a year ago before the pandemic struck, but they were resolved in one of the speediest bear-market declines on record in February. Perhaps that is why the smart money index (SMI), which gauges the attitudes of professional money managers, is at a level it has not seen in a year. This index was popularized by Don Hays in the 1990s, and it is calculated by comparing the performance of a stock index during the first 30 minutes of trading with the final hour of trading each day.

Source: SentimentTrader

When I was a broker in the 1990s, we used to call the first hour of the trading day amateur hour, because that was when most of the emotional trading was done by retail investors. We called the final hour of trading power hour because that was when the better-informed professionals would do the majority of their trading. We didn’t know what the Smart Money Index was back then, but we knew that it was not a good sign for the market longer term if strong openings were followed by weak closes, which is what happens when this index declines.

The Smart Money Index has been declining for the past three months as the S&P 500 index has been marching higher, which means the more reactive and inexperienced crowd has been driving the market higher, while the professionals have been moving in the opposite direction. The divergence is a warning sign.

I am not suggesting that we are about to repeat the bear-market decline of 2000, but it is worth pointing out that the Smart Money Index saw a similar divergence in the fourth quarter of 1999, as the S&P 500 continued to climb to new all-time highs in March 2000. Yet today's market is priced to perfection, as it was in 2000, but everything is far from perfect.

Source: WarriorTrading

I think the smart money is telling us that the vaccination process won’t be as smooth or expedient as the consensus expects, and that the next round of stimulus won’t be large enough or as timely as needed to offset the headwinds that the coming restrictions will have on the economic recovery. Don’t let your portfolio fall over the fiscal cliff at year-end.

My investment discipline keeps me invested in the stock market at all times, but I tilt my exposure between a bearish core weighting and a bullish targeted one. Now is the time to be reducing exposure by taking profits on stocks that are fundamentally overvalued and/or technically overbought. It is also time to update and review your wish list of names you would like to own in the event that another valuation adjustment for the broad market presents new opportunities.

Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect complements other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities. The Portfolio Architect was defensively positioned at the beginning of this year in anticipation of the bear market that followed, but were you? If not, consider a two-week free trial to see how it may help you be better positioned for the next major turning point in the markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.