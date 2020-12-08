For a biotechnology company there is always that defining moment where it presents the results of a super critical clinical trial which will define the fate of the company and will determine whether the sometimes decades long research was worth the huge resources and funds or whether it all goes down to the drain.

That moment is here and now for Pluristem (PSTI). Pluristem is a regenerative medicine biotech company that specializes in cell therapy, specifically stem cells taken from the placenta. It is based in Haifa, Israel and has been around since 2001. It currently conducts several clinical trials in multiple stages. Their flagship treatment all along was the treatment for CLI (Critical Limb Ischemia), for which it is currently conducting a phase III trial. Results should be given soon, according to the company in Q4-2020, so results could be published any day now.

What is CLI?

CLI (Critical Limb Ischemia) is severe blockage in the arteries of the lower limbs which reduces the blood flow to these areas. It is a chronic condition that results in severe pain in the feet or toes, even while resting. Complications from poor circulation can include sores and wounds that won't heal in the legs and feet and real damage to quality of life. High risk and results of complications from CLI often result in amputation of the affected limb and can even lead to death. The disease’s most common risk factors are age, smoking, diabetes and obesity.

When an individual first receives a diagnosis of CLI, the mortality risk is 24% over 1 year, and 60% over 5 years. Even though it is a major risk and its prevalence in the population is quite high, there is not enough awareness for CLI; treatments for it are very limited and very expensive. PSTI can play a major role in this void.

See below a comparison done between CLI and 22 different types of cancer on data about prevalence and mortality rate after 5 years.

Source – www.evtoday.com Critical Limb Ischemia: A Threat to Life and Limb - Endovascular Today

How big is CLI market?

The market is huge and constantly growing. Research conducted by Marwood Group, a healthcare advisory firm, to check the market situation of CLI in the U.S gave the following figures:

The addressable market for Rutherford 5 CLI patients (the target population for the PSTI treatment) that are unsuitable for revascularization (currently the only option for those patients to avoid amputation) is expected to reach $2 billion by 2023. Physicians interviewed for the report claimed that in tough cases of CLI where multiple interventions a year are required, they would also use PSTI treatment instead of the current treatment. That actually means that they would also use it to treat patients with Rutherford classification in lower levels too. If that approach would be accepted at a wide scale then the annual market is expected to reach $6 billion. Currently, there are 2-3 million CLI patients in the U.S with 500,000-600,000 new cases per year. Of these, 30%-35% are classified as Rutherford 5, which are currently the target market for PSTI. The average cost for major amputation in the U.S. is estimated at $47,000, with ongoing annual costs for amputees estimated at $75,000 and estimated lifetime cost of $500,000-$800,000.

Below you can find the worldwide prevalence as estimated by another source (Yost ML) in a presentation by Pluristem:

The treatment and some success stories

The actual treatment is comprised of two injections of the placental stem cells (PLX-PAD cells), and two doses of 300 million cells. The cost of treatment is yet to be published, but Pluristem published in its presentation forecast for worldwide sales an estimated price of $25,000 per treatment, which might sound expensive, but compared to the current alternative is very cost effective and of course if approved should be much more beneficial for the patients.

See below the company’s estimations for sales with this estimated price:

Source - Pluristem presentation

The placental cells that PSTI uses for the treatment are expanded through a patented 3D bioreactor system, manufactured in-house in their own facility and are able to produce from each placenta enough cells to treat over 20,000 patients, which makes them scalable, cost-effective and have the ability to go to market quite fast if the treatment is approved.

The current phase III clinical trial is double blinded and as such of course it is unknown who the patients are that received a placebo and who received the treatment, but some success stories were already touted. Although we can’t be sure if they were treated with the cell treatment, we can assume they were with these miraculous results:

Robert Masterson – "Advanced treatment that prevented amputation" – a success story from the Holyname Medical Center. Pluristem received photos of multiple patients' limbs in various stages of the process from medical centers that participate in the trials and published those photos in their presentations. I didn't upload it into this article as the photos might be hard to look at, but you are welcome to have a look in the presentations below and see the remarkable progress:

Presentation 1 - Page 13

Presentation 2 - Pages 26-27

In addition, we do have another indicator from the phase I/II that was conducted prior to the on-going Phase III and the results as the company present it are included below:

Source – Pluristem company presentation

Phase III trial potential results and outcome

First, it is important to note that the clinical trial received the "FDA Fast Track Designation" that can give priority for the FDA review and in addition, the treatment was selected by the FDA for "FDA Expanded Access" which means that Pluristem is able to treat an additional 100 patients outside of the clinical trial which amplifies how significant the treatment can be.

The phase III trial info:

Randomized, double blinded, placebo controlled trial enrolling 246 patients (2:1 ratio PLX-PAD versus placebo)

Primary efficacy endpoint- Time to occurrence of major amputation of leg or death

Main Secondary & exploratory efficacy endpoints - Composite efficacy endpoint; Pain; Complete wound healing; Quality-of-life, etc.

Follow-up length – 12 months

The upcoming readout of the results will be interim data only and three options are possible according to the company:

An earlier than planned end-of-study may be achieved if the top line interim data analysis achieves overwhelming efficacy (p ≤0.01), The study may be declared futile if there is no probability of successfully achieving the primary endpoint on the full data set after enrolling all patients, or The study is in line with the protocol assumptions and considered to be in a promising zone for success. If the third possible outcome results, Pluristem will continue to enroll patients, and will analyze the data again on the full data set.

A few words on each option:

If indeed the efficacy will be with statistical significance of p≤0.01, that’s a tremendous success. PSTI will be able to communicate with the FDA on fast review which will likely lead to approval for the treatment and PSTI will be very fast in a position to market and be able to sell a stem cell product for the first time. I believe that if that will be the case, the current valuation of PSTI that stands around $275M should increase drastically as it offers a novel and unique treatment for a currently incurable state of a prevalent disease. If the efficacy criteria will not meet at least the protocol efficacy criteria, then this is disastrous for PSTI. The treatment for CLI is the flagship product of PSTI; it has the highest market share of all their potential treatments and has the most expectations from investors. I believe that a failure in the trial will cause an immediate crash in the share price of the stock and will make it very difficult for the company to raise money for its research and other clinical trials as it used to from other organizations and investors. Such a scenario might jeopardize their ability to continue with their on-going clinical trials when the money runs out - according to the company they had ~$53 million as of 30th Sept, 2020, while their annual spend is around $25-$30 million. If efficacy criteria is in line with the protocol, I believe that fluctuations in share price are expected in the short term, but it only guarantees us another year of waiting for the results for an FDA approval. The EMA (European Medicines Agency) on the other hand might consider approval with such results, but that's just speculation. Eyes of investors will look in the meantime on other potential treatments that the company has in their portfolio that currently stands in progressed stages such as Muscle Regeneration following Hip Fractures and ARDS due to COVID-19.

Interesting Insider buying

PSTI had very few institutional investors in the past few years.

Lately two institutional sources started buying massively and that shows confidence in the company and in the CLI clinical trial chances: ARK (ARKG) – Cathie Wood's ETF is buying and already has around 10% of the company Clover Wolf – A private and small investment fund from Israel that buys shares on almost a weekly basis lately has gotten into a stake of around 18% in PSTI. There is not much information about this investment fund on the web, but they surely are big believers.



Conclusion

Pluristem stands at a pivotal time: the interim readout of the results can be a defining moment for the company and for the future of many patients and doctors around the world that await better treatment options than what the current medical world can offer. Along with the clinical trial we received some hints from the company and from doctors around the world about the effectiveness of the treatment, but ultimately - the numbers will tell us the story.

If the results are good, Pluristem will start a new chapter in its lifecycle as a company. They will have to face the challenges of marketing and distribution of the PLX-PAD cells globally, but I believe that with the patented solution to a very prevalent and serious disease, Pluristem has the potential to develop into a monstrous company. On the other hand, bad results and Pluristem can end up like lots of other biotech promises. Well, are you ready for that coin toss?

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.