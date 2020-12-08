Global Water has fired up its M&A machine again, offsetting the likely loss of a new Nikola manufacturing plant. As such, I remain bullish.

The stock price can head to new highs as the prospects for the Arizona housing market have improved.

Global Water Resources (GWRS) is a Phoenix, Arizona based water and wastewater utility. The company originally came public on the Toronto Stock Exchange back in 2010, and listed on the NASDAQ at a much later date. As a result of this, Global Water hasn't yet developed much of a following among American investors.

However, the company has grown dramatically in recent years and is gaining momentum both from an operational and market perspective. The company recently announced two more acquisitions -- the first in two years -- and is posting strong revenue and earnings growth despite the pandemic. As such, it's worth taking another look at utility.

Don't Sweat The Pandemic

Global Water stock dropped sharply during the initial wave of the pandemic; shares fell from $14 to as low as $9.50.

Why did Global Water drop so far? For one thing, utilities in general took a pretty big hit. The Utilities Sector Select SPDR (XLU) plunged from $70 to $44 at the height of the March panic. It's subsequently recovered the vast majority of that move. However, for a moment, investors sold everything, even including the safe havens.

Unlike the XLU ETF, however, Global Water took awhile to bounce. Shares were still back under $11 as recently as a month ago. This is likely due to several reasons. For one, Global Water has a fair chunk of debt. That's not unusual for utility companies. However, given Global Water's smaller size and modest base of paying customers, there was more possibility that a short-term cash flow hiccup could cause it material damage to the balance sheet.

On the opposite side of the coin, Global Water has more growth prospects than the average utility. Global Water has been growing its business in the high single digits in recent years, which is far ahead of the usual inflation-rate growth you see for most utilities nowadays. You can pay way more for a business growing at 8%/year than 2% and still achieve strong investment returns.

In March, though, everything came into question there. Would Global Water have enough liquidity to make it through the crisis? And would the post-Covid world still offer attractive growth opportunities for the firm?

Q3 Earnings Disprove Any Pandemic Concerns

As you can see from the chart, GWRS stock has rallied sharply over the past month. Part of that is simply due to the revival of value and small-cap stocks in general. However, Global Water does deserve specific credit because it's posting great results even during this off year.

For Q3, the company grew revenues by 8.2%, and net income climbed 8%. This is great news on multiple levels. For one, it should put the balance sheet concerns to rest; Global Water is clearly having no issue collecting its customers' bills even given the economic uncertainty. This is a sharp contrast from the 2008 bust where the Arizona housing market collapsed and more than 10% of Global Water's taps were turned off at one point. It doesn't appear we're going to get a similar foreclosure/non-payment bust this time around.

The mere fact that customers are paying the bills is good news. Look back at the figure, though, and you see 8% growth on both the top line and bottom line. This would be a solid number in any year, let alone during a recession. It's powered by the underlying far-above-average growth in the Phoenix area; Global Water managed a 5% increase in its active service taps for the quarter. Not bad given the social distancing measures that have added friction to the housing market.

The M&A Machine Is Back

The long-term thesis remains that Phoenix and Tucson represent two of the best demographic plays in the U.S. The region benefits from having multiple drivers for growth. It attracts tons of retirees who enjoy the warm climate and favorable taxation and government profile. And, being on the border with Mexico, southern Arizona has attracted a ton of immigrants who add vitality to the local economies and are eager to buy affordable new homes in the suburbs springing up around Phoenix and Tucson.

Over the past decade, Global Water has steadily rolled up small Arizona utility companies to expand its footprint. Small is almost too generous. We're talking about utility firms that often serve fewer than a thousand customers, think just one subdivision or other such development.

However, when it buys these, it tends to get a big land package of rights to the surrounding as of yet undeveloped area. With the Red Rock acquisition from a couple years ago, for example, Global Water got the first subdivision built at an exit off the freeway between Tucson and Phoenix. Over the next 10 or 20 years, as developers fill in more of the surrounding space at that exit, Global Water stands to get more business.

In any case, for the past two years, Global Water hadn't made more acquisitions. There could be several reasons for this. For one, it was quite busy in 2017-18 with M&A. Additionally, Global Water is doing the water utilities for the federally-subsidized Arizona Inland Port project, which represents a major potential growth catalyst over the next five years and on. Perhaps management had enough irons in the fire.

Now, though, Global Water is back on the hunt. Over the past month, it has announced not one but two new acquisitions, breaking its M&A drought. Its most recent deal was back in 2018. At the end of October, Global Water snapped up Mirabell Water, which serves roughly 60 customers in the southwestern portion of the Tucson area. In November, it picked up Francesca Water, which adds another 115 customers in the outlying area of Tucson. Conveniently, its service area is close to that of Mirabell, allowing Global Water to gain proximity benefits.

Now, you might say, who cares about 175 customers? That's a rounding error to the company's 49,000 current active taps. And that's a fair point. However, for one, Global Water gets service rights for areas around the existing customers. This is a long-term strategy to acquire more and more water service rights at low prices now, and then have them gradually come into the money in future years as the path of development covers additional outlying areas around Phoenix and Tucson.

Furthermore, while these are just two utilities in isolation, it speaks to the huge opportunity ahead of Global Water. There are potentially more than 300 water utilities in Arizona alone that are small, isolated, and will struggle with rising regulatory and compliance costs in future years. When these utilities have any issues, if they need a buyer, Global Water can be there. And since Global Water has access to the capital markets and its stock trades at a fair price, it can issue stock to buy up utilities, creating a favorable outcome for both parties.

Global Water addressed this exact point and made it clear that M&A is back on the agenda in a recent press release:

The Arizona Corporation Commission "ACC" enabled the transaction to close on an expedited basis in accordance with their water policy reform package intended to promote consolidation and lessen regulatory impediments for such transactions, in addition to other reforms. Mirabell represents the company’s first acquisition since 2018 and reflects its renewed focus on these efforts, as there are significant opportunities along with the need for consolidation in Arizona. The ACC website lists more than 300 investor-owned water and wastewater utilities in the state. “We appreciate ACC’s forward-thinking policy guidelines that support and incentivize consolidation of the highly-fragmented water utility industry in Arizona,” added [Global Water CEO Ron] Fleming. “Their support helps to set the stage for our additional planned ‘tuck-in’ acquisitions and the community benefits they can deliver under our stewardship.”

That's about as clear as it gets. The regulatory environment in Arizona is currently favorable for consolidation and Global Water is an ideal position to roll up the industry. And now, with its stock price on the rise, future dealmaking will come with less dilution to existing shareholders.

What About Nikola?

In previous articles on Global Water, I've highlighted Nikola Motors (NKLA) as a potential catalyst for the Global Water story. Earlier this summer, Nikola broke ground on its Coolidge, Arizona site which is was supposed to produce Badger trucks at some point in the future.

Since then, Nikola has had all sorts of drama. There was the proposed deal with GM (GM) which would outsource much of the manufacturing and made it unclear if the Coolidge factory was still a key part of Nikola's plan. Then the short seller allegations came out about deficiencies in Nikola's capabilities and business plan, including the infamous roll the truck down a hill incident.

At this point, it's unclear if Nikola is ever going to produce commercial levels of revenue. And even if it does, will it do so via a factory in Arizona, or is GM or another larger player going to handle manufacturing? As per Youtube drone footage, the Coolidge site remains virtually untouched months after the groundbreaking, so that's not encouraging.

My view? Nikola was a nice embedded call option to the Global Water story. It appears to be a bust, as of this writing. But GWRS stock never really ran up on the Nikola announcement anyway, so it's no big deal that it appears that it isn't going to end up paying off.

As it is, the federal government recently plowed nearly $40 million in subsidies into the Arizona Inland Port and a rail link for the nearby airport. Speaking of, the inland port has a good location near Phoenix, Tucson, and the Sky Harbor Phoenix International Airport. Additionally, there is interstate highway and rail access on hand. So given the good fundamentals and investments that have already gone into the project, Arizona Inland Port should work out even if it loses its cool and flashy tenant.

GWRS Stock Bottom Line

Global Water Resources remains an overlooked way to play the current housing boom that we're seeing in the U.S. The Arizona market checks the right boxes. It's sunny, lower-tax, and the new suburbs are far away from the urban environments that folks are currently trying to escape from. Arizona's strong immigrant flows have helped drive a lot of real economic growth as well, so there's an additional motor there beyond just attracting retirees.

As we've seen with the Q3 returns, this is not another 2008 for the housing market. People aren't disconnecting their taps. In fact, they're still paying their bills. While the company is offering Covid-19 bill relief for needy customers, so far it hasn't had a meaningful impact on results.

And now, while the setbacks with Nikola are disappointing, it appears that Global Water is wasting no time seeking out other growth opportunities. The two M&A deals over the past month are a small but enticing glimpse at what the company is seeking to achieve over the next few years.

Global Water shares have consistently rallied in recent years as it adds more customers and raises prices at healthy rates. The stock has now recovered its pandemic losses. And with the outlook for housing -- and in particular Arizona housing -- arguably much stronger than it was 12 months ago, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see a higher share price in 2021.

On a pure trailing earnings basis, GWRS stock is never going to look cheap; far from it. The company has a larger built footprint than it needs for the current number of taps, and it's assembling a massive service area that will pay off many years in the future but which doesn't do much for revenues or profits today. As such, it's hard to value on a current basis.

That said, the company does reward shareholders with a 2% dividend with annual hikes. And the dividend is paid monthly. It gives shareholders a reward while the growth story plays out. Particularly in a zero interest rate world, a starting yield like that in an essential industry levered to one of America's fastest-growing regions holds appeal compared to fixed income alternatives.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWRS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.