Due to numerous incentives in place, investors have every reason to believe the sale will be complete by 4/1/21.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) filed on 12/2 they are exploring strategic alternatives, confirming much speculation they were going to sell the business due to the alignment of various bits of information over the last year. I also want to offer a hat tip to SA users Timothy Stabosz and Scottep2 for drawing my attention to this name. Their comments on SQBG on prior SA news articles are very informative and shape a lot of these items below. The name still has a lot of potential, for the following reasons:

Leadership Shakeup

One of SQBG's signals to the market they don't plan to continue operating as a standalone entity was the recent departure of the CEO and CFO, and resulting elimination of the CEO position entirely. They followed that up by hiring a contract CFO who seems to have been hired to bridge the gap until sale. Essentially, Sweedler (the Chairman and ~13% owner) and the new CFO appear to think they are all SQBG needs to get this sale across the finish line. Management didn't take any questions on the call linked here, which I also take as a sign they're deep in negotiations and can't comment further.

Lease Buyout

In their latest 10-Q, they note the following:

On November 13, 2020, the Company entered into a lease termination agreement (the “Termination Agreement”) for its former corporate headquarters in New York, NY. The Company, in accordance with the terms of the Termination Agreement paid an agreed upon termination fee and final rent payments of approximately $6.7 million.

Subsequent to the point on the leadership shakeup, why would you be buying out of your corporate lease for almost $7m and, with debt payments coming due, get your lenders to sign off on it, unless a sale was a foregone conclusion? Also, this seems to imply they no longer need a corporate HQ. As you can see below, of the ~$83m in minimum lease payments noted in their latest 10-Q, the vast majority were for this lease:

(Source - 10-K)

(Source - 10-Q)

Lender Deadline

Also, per the latest 10-Q, we're reminded of the incoming shakeup of the Board if SQBG can't execute a sale:

On November 16, 2020, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries amended its Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with Wilmington Trust, National Association, as administrative agent and collateral agent and the Wilmington Facility Loan Parties party thereto. The amendments, among other matters, waive existing defaults under the Credit Agreement through December 31, 2020; limit the Company’s ability to conduct certain dispositions and make certain restricted payments and investments without the consent of the Wilmington Facility Loan Parties; prohibit the repayment of existing indebtedness, the incurrence of new indebtedness or the creation of liens in each case without the consent of the Wilmington Facility Loan Parties; provide certain information rights and other assurances to the Wilmington Facility Loan Parties, including with respect to the Company’s ongoing strategic review process. The amendments also provide that, if the Wilmington Facility Loan Parties under the Credit Agreement continue to be lenders as of April 1, 2021, the Wilmington Facility Loan Parties under the Credit Agreement shall have the right to appoint an independent majority of the Company’s Board of Directors.

I don't see why the lenders would want to take over the business; they just want to get paid. And they wouldn't be extending default waivers and signing off on lease terminations unless they are comfortable that a payoff is coming shortly.

Lack of Q3 Write-Downs

Given the 40% share price decline during Q3 and the Company's methodology for impairments, we might have expected some write-downs in Q3 on the $490m of intangibles. But we got the following in the 10-Q (emphasis mine):

On an annual basis (October 1st) and as needed, the Company tests indefinite-lived trademarks for impairment through the use of discounted cash flow models. Assumptions used in the Company’s discounted cash flow models include: (i) discount rates; (ii) projected average revenue growth rates; and (iii) projected long-term growth rates. The Company’s estimates also factor in economic conditions and expectations of management, which may change in the future based on period-specific facts and circumstances. Other intangibles with determinable lives, including certain trademarks, customer agreements and patents, are evaluated for the possibility of impairment when certain indicators are present, and are otherwise amortized on a straight-line basis over the estimated useful lives of the assets (currently ranging from 2 to 15 years). The Company performed its most recent test as October 1, 2020 and did not identify any impairments

Given shareholders' equity was $30m at the end of Q3, management has, therefore, affirmed that remains a "floor" so to speak, implying offers they have in hand are at least enough to substantiate this value. That's at least 20% upside to current prices. To be GAAP consistent, I could adjust equity down by ~$3m, given the substantial elimination of the operating lease assets and liabilities for a trade-off of $6.7m in cash. I'll allow the reader to decide if this matters.

Valuation

SQBG doesn't make a product, they just license the brands they own and collect royalties. Here's how one can think about the business valuation, in anticipation of or in lieu of a sale.

With their slimmed-down C-Suite and lack of lease payments going forward, the business can be expected to do about $90-100m of revenues per year at 70-75% operating margin. (Up from 41% in FY19 and 53% in FY18).

(Up from 41% in FY19 and 53% in FY18). Run-rate interest expense is around $45m, though, given this is at a ~10% interest rate, there would seem to be room for refinancing.

Given their almost $300m of NOLs at the federal and state level, SQBG will not be paying taxes for years as they continue operation, so taxes are $0.

D&A costs are just write-downs for tax purposes, since the brand values as stated above are substantiated. The last 10-K also reminds us that CapEx is immaterial.

This results in $20-30m per year in cash flow, for a business trading at that same valuation. A potential refinancing to a better interest rate (or a takeout by a larger payer with better cost of capital), would yield ~$50m per year in cash flow, and assuming no growth of the businesses coming out of COVID-19.

Current EV is about $25m market cap, plus ~$15m cash (after lease buyout), slightly positive working capital, and ~$450m of debt, for an EV of ~$460m.

Essentially, SQBG is trading at 460/50 = 9.2x EV/buyout cash flow, and every incremental turn would double the current share price. A buyout for $500m would value shares at $65m, over 150% upside. Shares were over $100 less than two years ago, before the last round of strategic alternatives failed to produce results, so the upside is clearly there.

For tantalizing valuation context, the sale of the lower-margin Martha Stewart and Emeril Lagasse brands in FY19 was for about 11x FY18 brand EBITDA ($166m final sale price vs $15m FY18 EBITDA) and also included a potential $40m earnout.

(Source - 10-K)

Risks

SQBG has recently traded up on buyout hopes, so a failure to sell by April 1 would likely result in uncertainty and a haircut to current holders. Deals can and do fall apart sometimes.

If buyers think that lenders take over the board on 4/1 and do an indiscriminate fire sale to get paid, equity holders may worry about how much will be left for them. Given the defaults have already been waived, this does not seem to be the goal or the lenders would have already taken over.

The Martha Stewart sale last year seems to have spooked investors, given the haircut they took to book value. For the reasons outlined above, I don't think that will happen again, but it's another reason for investor skepticism here that explains the market "discount".

Some investors may also shy away due to leverage, low float, the presence of Martha Stewart, or the involvement of KKR in the lending arrangement.

SQBG is highly concentrated with 3 of their brands, representing over 50% of their revenues.

Lastly, given the very small market cap, there are always risks regarding liquidity and day-to-day fluctuations.

Worsening macroeconomic news may imperil any deals being contemplated if a buyer cannot get adequate financing.

Conclusion

Given the affirmed value of intangibles and actions by management telegraphing a sale, I find the downside here minimal compared to the possible upside. Management has made all the moves to streamline the cost structure and get a hefty return for shareholders. SQBG's Chairman is aligned with shareholders, wanting the most return possible on his ~13% stake. SQBG checks the boxes I'm looking for to invest - underfollowed, approaching catalyst, asymmetrical upside vs downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQBG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.