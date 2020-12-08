NACG is working strongly to diversify away from the oil sands and is hoping for 40% of EBIT to come from other locations by 2022.

Several stocks have been on quite the run over the last month. North American Constriction Group (NOA) is one of those. The stock is up over 60% in the last month and pushing pre-COVID levels. Is it sustainable? Probably not right now. The company has done great work to manage its balance sheet and increase diversity away from the oil sands, but they are still heavily impacted by the price of oil which still has work to do to get back to pre-COVID levels. That said, ride the trend while it is your friend.

*All $ in CAD unless otherwise stated**

Who Is NACG?

North American Construction Group was founded in 1953. Formerly known as North American Energy Partners, the company is headquartered in a new office in Acheson, Alberta, which is just outside of Edmonton. The company now operates in two key divisions: heavy construction & mining, and equipment maintenance services.

The key division is the heavy construction & mining sector. They provide services to resource development and industrial construction companies in Canada. They provide many services including but not limited to: constructability reviews, project management, contract mining, pit pioneering, muskeg removal, site dewatering/ditching, tailings and process pipelines, dyke construction, and reclamation services. They have ~900 mobile heavy equipment assets to help them with this sector. They have key long-term contracts with Sunncor/Fort Hills, Syncrude, Imperial Oil, and CNRL up in the oil sands which is a short drive from Edmonton. They also hold 49% interest in Nuna Group of Companies, the leading mining contractor in northern Canada for more than 25 years.

(Source: Google)

As for the equipment maintenance services division, they provide fuel and lube servicing, inspections, parts supply, refurbishment, machining, and repairs to equipment for clients across the sector. A key part of this is being able to care for their own equipment instead of having to farm it out elsewhere.

(Source: NACG.ca)

A little fun fact, I used to work for NACG in the summers while in school under the piling division, which they sold off in 2013 to industry giant Keller Group (OTCPK:KLRGF) for $320 million as the company wanted to focus on its heavy equipment and mining division.

What Has Been Driving The Company?

One of the big things I have taken notice of is the diversification efforts. In the past, NACG has relied upon the oil sands to generate over 90% of the company's revenues. Which has been a fairly good bet. Looking forward, the company is striving for 40% of EBIT to come from other locations/resources. This isn't to say they are reducing exposure in the oil sands, but simply growing elsewhere. They are a very trusted operator in the oil sands and, as mentioned earlier, have several long-term contracts in the big mines with $833 million in the backlog. It is possible some of these contracts don't get renewed as they expire in the next few years, but I fully expect them to be renewed as there is lots of life left in the oil sands.

(Source: Company Presentation)

NACG has partnered up with the Nuna Group of Companies. They have been awarded a two-year major earthworks construction contract at a gold mining project in Northern Ontario valued at over $250 million. This is part of the diversification mentioned above. NACG is working on the construction phase of the gold mine, which is scheduled to begin right away. Peak volumes are expected to be seen in Q3 of 2021, and the project should wrap up in the fall of 2022.

(Source: TIKR.com)

Looking above we can see just how "oil-based" the revenue stream has been. I do not think moving for greater diversification is a bad thing at the end of the day. I applaud the effort to look at other mining projects to help balance the revenue for when oil isn't cutting it.

The other noticeable effort has been the work put into keeping the balance sheet clean. Everyone has debt, and anyone tied to the oil & gas sector in any capacity has seen that increase over the last year. Net debt was sitting at $407 million or 2.3x at the end of 2019. As of September 30th, it was at $422 million or 2.4x. This is a mild increase. On that same note, cash and equivalents were only at $6 million at the end of 2019 and are currently at $40 million, and the company has increased total assets from $793 million to $844 million.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Debt is often the biggest concern in this sector, and looking above, we can see that NACG has done a very good job of managing it. I am instantly drawn to the cost of debt, and how far that has come down in cost over the years. I do not have any concerns about the balance sheet at this time. If the price of oil cannot recover, and COVID-19 keeps the world shut down longer than expected, that could change, but I am optimistic on both fronts.

As for challenges, I look below first off. There is no doubt that COVID-19 has impacted NACG. This is due to restrictions, and commodity prices affecting its customers in the oil sands. Although we have seen outstanding growth in recent quarters with regards to equipment operating hours, we are still well below where we were pre-COVID.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Yet, the stock is about to get back to pre-COVID levels. This obviously doesn't add up. I think that there is still some work to be done here, but most of it is dependent on COVID-19 leaving our lives which may not happen for another year or longer. Until commodity prices can recover, it is going to be tough for NACG to get operating hours back to pre-COVID levels.

What Does The Price Say?

The stock has seen quite the move in the last few months. Since the low in July, the stock is now up over 100%. Which is very impressive. But, this does hurt the value play at this point. It's really easy to say you liked the stock from a price perspective then, but what about now? Looking at the value, I do think it is a little overextended. Some of which I covered earlier, but at the end of the day, the theme is the same. We have not seen a recovery in the fundamental part of the business to match what we have seen in the stock.

However, that said, price is all that really matters at the end of the day. Stay with the trend until it's no longer your friend. Looking below, we can see that it is currently alive and well. But, it is on a level of its own right now.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Let me be clear here. The trend is by no means the be-all and end-all, but it does help show what is going on and if it is realistic. Looking above, we can see just how steep of a trend we are currently riding. Which is awesome. But looking back, we can see that this is not sustainable. It is much more likely we see the stock correct back to the extended line that is drawn through 2021 that matches the slope of the general trend we saw from 2017-2020.

Given this, if you own the stock right now, I would be using a pretty tight stop to monitor this current parabolic move. Congrats to anyone in it, I missed it this time around. Looking below, we can see that $10.45 has been a pretty good point of support and resistance. I would be looking to exit my position entirely at this point, and wait for the stock to kick back to the trendline above, or close to, before rebuying my shares. I would probably buy closer to the 200-day moving average which is currently under $8 right now.

(Source: TC2000.com)

This does not mean I am bearish on the stock or shorting it by any means, just that I think it is a bit overrun right now. If you held the stock through 2018-20, you would know that this happens often with NACG.

So, where could the stock go? We could see a push for a new all-time high. That's the thing with momentum, I never like to get in the way of it until it is over. On the RSI, we are currently sitting at 93, but this stock often gets to 95 before slowing down. So, there could be a little more juice yet. Looking below, you can see the two levels that are upcoming at $12.38 and $13.23.

(Source: TC2000.com)

I would not recommend starting a position at current levels, as I would wait for a bit of a correction at current levels. Could I be wrong and the stock runs another 20%? Of course. Won't be the first time and won't be the last. I think you will get a better return here if you are patient and wait for your spot.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there is a lot to like about what is coming for NACG. That said, the price appears to be a little expensive given the current state of affairs. The trend is always your friend, so those that are holding should keep doing so until it dies. But I would not look to add to a portfolio in this current environment. I would wait for a price correction before buying into this great company. Until then, stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.