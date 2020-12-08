Snowflake (SNOW) stock has moved above its IPO highs on its first earnings report and rocketed higher last week. The stock has good long-term potential but this article discusses the heavy growth premium being added to the current stock price.

Snowflake releases its first earnings report since IPO

Snowflake Inc. released its first quarterly earnings on Thursday with the company seeing 115% Y/Y product revenue growth on "strong consumption trends, with net revenue retention rates of 162%. Analysts were also looking for a beat on Q4 guidance, but this came in-line with consensus expectations.

Chairman and CEO Frank Slootman noted on the earnings call that the company's growth was being driven by, "long-term secular trends in data science and analytics enabled by cloud-scale computing." He added that the pandemic had been "more or less neutral" for the business.

Although investors have been disappointed that the company hasn't benefited further from the current events, it may actually help in the longer-term as other technology companies could see a slowdown with the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and a normalization of the 'work from home' trends.

The outlook for Snowflake in 2021

Statista highlighted the fast-growing market for public cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) end-user spending worldwide from 2015 to 2022:

(Source: Statista)

Investors have been piling into the Snowflake IPO because they recognize it has a first-mover advantage. The company is a pure cloud-based data warehouse that works across public clouds and its pricing is based on customer usage. The company's data exchange is seen by the company's CEO as its niche and it allows data sharing amongst different organizations. This will be beneficial to Snowflake if all users are paying for its products but Microsoft's Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT) is already moving in on this space and Amazon (AMZN) will be watching closely because they are not about to watch a chunk of its 13% of revenues to disappear out the door.

Over the last year, Snowflake has pushed its sales campaign into some of the largest enterprises and institutions, with the company being used in "8 of the Fortune 10 and 12 Fortune 500 customers in Q3, including Fiserv and GEICO". This highlights room to maneuver in the Fortune 500 space before moving lower into SMEs and the company also highlighted in the Q3 earnings release that its recent Data Cloud Summit saw more than 40k registrations, which was up from 15k in a June summit.

Dan Loeb cashes out - will Buffett hold on?

Warren Buffet surprised Wall Street when his Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) company made an uncharacteristic move by buying into the Snowflake Public Offering. The company purchased $250 million of Snowflake at the IPO price of $120 and a further 4 million shares at the debut price. The resulting surge in the stock over $300 saw Berkshire with a first-day paper profit of $800 million.

Buffett once responded to a question about Uber's (NYSE:UBER) IPO with the statement:

In 54 years, I don't think Berkshire has ever bought a new issue".

This highlights the importance of the investor's interest in the Snowflake business model.

Billionaire investor Dan Loeb also moved into the Snowflake IPO but looked to have cashed out after the stock soared. Loeb's Third Point Capital counted Snowflake as one of its winning bets in a September performance report, but the stock was missing from a portfolio update.

It will be interesting to see if Buffett makes any change to his stake after the release of the Q3 earnings report. Another investor in the IPO was Marc Benioff's Salesforce Ventures with around $250 million invested.

Microsoft moves in on Snowflake with Purview tool

Microsoft has moved to challenge Snowflake with the launch of the Azure Purview platform. The new suite is aimed at large organizations using sharing data across multiple countries.

Purview uses AI data mapping and allows the labeling of sensitive data to ensure that companies are adhering to local regulations.

A statement on the Microsoft Azure website states the cost benefits:

Purview reduces costs on multiple fronts, including cutting down on manual and custom efforts to discover and classify data, and eliminating hidden and explicit costs of maintaining homegrown systems and Excel-based solutions."

Microsoft is also rolling out the Azure Synapse Analytics tool which is a clear competitor for Snowflake in the areas of data integration, enterprise data warehousing, and big data analytics.

The new products will compete directly with Snowflake and Amazon Web Services.

The outlook for big cloud competitors in 2021

In its latest third-quarter results, Amazon saw its AWS segment account for $11.6 billion in revenues, which was up $8.99 billion year-on-year. AWS currently accounts for 13% of Amazon sales but the other three segments are growing 37-39% y-o-y compared to 29% for AWS.

In 2019, AWS held 32% of the global cloud infrastructure services market and was used by over 1 million active subscribers in 190 countries.

This is an obstacle for Snowflake because as much as the company can have a first-mover advantage into a niche area, these tech giants could launch similar products and leverage their existing customer base before Snowflake can get there and therefore, fast-mover is more important than first-mover and it looks like Amazon has the "moat" that Warren Buffett covets in his investments, while Microsoft is moving in on the same market with new products.

The key to growth in this software product space will also depend on switching costs and training which is a feature of enterprise software platforms. Once an entire company is trained in a certain platform or stores data with a vendor, it can be expensive to move. Change in organizations is also a touchy subject amongst its employees and teams.

Microsoft is also seeing fast growth in its Azure platform as noted in the company's recent Q3 earnings. Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $13.0 billion and increased 20% (up 19% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Server products and cloud services revenue was 22% higher with Azure's revenue growth at 48%. The launch of the Purview and Synapse platforms should see this trend continue in 2021 and Snowflake's sales teams will have a battle on their hands as the new year starts.

Amazon currently has a market cap of $1.59 trillion. If we assume that Amazon Web Services is 13% of this, then AWS has a market cap of $207 billion. Snowflake already has a market cap of $95 billion, so it is clear that the company is being priced for a heavy share of the market and Azure's Purview competitor will launch in 2021, while Amazon's AWS could also come onto the market with a similar product in the next year. Snowflake's 215x price/sales ratio is looking expensive going into 2021 as the company will have to ramp up sales in the face of competition from Microsoft.

Snowflake's initial market has been estimated at $14bn and if they assumed 100% of that market, they would still be trading currently near 7x sales.

Conclusion

Warren Buffett likes to invest in companies with a distinct competitive advantage that creates a barrier to entry for competitors. Snowflake certainly has this but the market is pricing that moat to be a lot larger than it currently is, while Microsoft is about to launch a rival offering. After getting into the company's IPO at $120, the Oracle of Omaha may seek to exit some of his stake after the first earnings release just as Dan Loeb's Third Point did.

Snowflake has risen to an all-time high after its first earnings and it could continue higher with further tech stock momentum but investors shouldn't lose sight of the valuations and the tough task that will be needed to take revenue share from two of the world's largest companies.

Snowflake may have a bright future ahead and will be sure to grab a big share of cloud revenues, but, in the near-term, investors would simply be parking cash and waiting for the company to execute on their heavily-priced expectations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.