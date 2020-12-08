While there was no definitive news on Enable Midstream, the divestment goal is clear.

Utility EPS annual growth rate guidance has been increased, and is reflected in the newly introduced 2021 EPS guidance.

The sale of two gas utilities, in Oklahoma and Arkansas, will free up significant capital for reinvestment.

CenterPoint Energy's Investor Day provided confirmation that their strategy to become a premium pure play utility is being implemented.

CenterPoint Energy (CNP) held their scheduled Investor Day on 7 December 2020, confirming their strategic direction and providing additional details. For an overview of CNP's business, see my recent article.

Investment Thesis

The general outline of the CNP investment thesis remains unchanged, but the story is getting crisper and stronger as additional details are ironed out, and implementation momentum picks up.

CNP intends to be a premium pure play regulated utility, providing both electric and gas services. Their service area footprint, anchored by the high growth Houston metro market, allows and requires the capital investment to grow their rate base, earnings, and dividends at above peer rates.

The Electric Business

CNP's electric business is centered around the Houston metro area, with a secondary footprint in southern Indiana acquired in the 2019 Vectren purchase. Houston is a Transmission and Distribution business only, while Indiana is a traditional integrated utility with both power generation and T&D. Houston accounts for 94% of the customer.

The Gas Business

CNP currently owns local gas distribution company operations, called LDCs, in 8 states. The largest, along the Texas coast and centered around Houston, is the original CNP gas business. The other 7 were acquired with the purchase of Vectren.

Investor Day Details

Investor Day was titled Delivering with Focus. I listened to the entire call; a 90 minute presentation followed by a 60 minute Q&A segment. The full slide set is available here, and is well worth reading, but the Value Proposition slide below provides a summary of the core points.

Source: CNP Investor Day

Highlights of the day:

Enable Midstream

Jason Wells, the CFO, stated probably a dozen times their intent to "minimize exposure to midstream". They have hired a financial advisor, taken steps to financially decouple Enable from CNP, and promised a status update within 60 days (which struck me as oddly specific). While CEO Dave Lesar said "we will not be rushed", I expect an Enable sale within the year, probably early in 2021.

Selling 2 Gas LDCs

CNP will sell the Oklahoma and Arkansas gas utility Local Distribution Company businesses. This represents about 11% of the current gas customer count, and about $700 million of rate base. They expect these sales to be announced in the second half of 2021, and to close in 2022.

They noted in the Q&A that current market multiples are ~ 1.6x rate base, which would imply a valuation of about $1.1 billion. They framed this as a capital allocation decision, with the proceeds to help fund capital investments to expand the rate base in other areas.

$16 Billion CAPEX Plan Confirmed

CNP confirmed a $16 billion capital investment plan for 2021-2025, roughly at $3.2 billion per year, and with a 55/45 split for electric/gas. They have another $1 billion of identified opportunities, so that they could maintain the planned level of investment in the event some of the currently planned investments are delayed.

Among the investment drivers are providing connections to 3.5 GWs of generating capacity from 11 new utility scale solar facilities in the Houston area, completing the $483 million Bailey to Jones Creek high-voltage transmission line, continuing 2% annual customer growth in Houston, and $1.3 billion in Indiana, including the refit of the Indiana generating capacity.

They went out of their way to state that they see continued capital investment opportunities for both electric and gas at this level for many years after 2025; for example the smart electric grid makeover is probably a 20 year project.

10% CAGR Rate Base Growth

CNP projects a 10% CAGR rate base growth for 2021-2025. They expect their rate base to be about 60/40 electric/gas.

For both electric and gas, they expect 75% of the new CAPEX to be rapidly included in the rate base via established capital recovery mechanisms that do not require a full-up rate case.

O&M Cost Reduction

Guidance on O&M costs has gone from a budgeted 1-2% annual increase to a 1-2% annual decrease. There was repeated mention of achieving this via systematic continuous improvement. This is part of the culture and successful experience picked up from Vectren, and Tom Webb, an experienced executive acting as a consultant, is also an advocate.

Annual Utility EPS Growth Target Increased to 6-8%

Utility EPS annual growth rate target has been increased from 5-7% to 6-8%. This reflects the increase in capital investment, O&M cost improvements, and the effect of divesting the two LDCs.

2021 EPS Estimate Announced

They introduced the 2021 utility EPS estimate of $1.23-$1.25 (compared to 2020 estimate of $1.12-$1.20). The increase from 2020 to 2021 just happens to be 7.0%. I expect dividend growth to follow in proportion.

Investor Takeaway

I'd assess this event as quite positive. I was particularly impressed with Jason Wells, the CFO, but the entire executive team appears knowledgeable and energetic. They have a clear direction. Lesar's goal for CNP to be a "premium" utility strikes me as the right aspiration.

I expect the Enable Midstream investment to be gone within a year, which will leave CNP as essentially a pure regulated utility, with a 60/40 split between electric/gas.

They have ample investment opportunities, and appear to be focusing on execution, as reflected in their confidence they can reduce O&M costs.

The market does not yet appear to have fully forgiven CNP for the Vectren acquisition, but CNP does seem to be making progress. As a current CNP shareholder, I am encouraged, am a much more confident hold, and would now probably add on a market pullback.

