Smart glasses technology is reaching maturity. Vuzix is making the right moves to find use cases for this product especially now in the wake of the coronavirus situation.

I believe adding a few speculative stocks to a diversified portfolio is a good way for investors to improve their returns. I've had recent success with a high-risk high-reward investment so I've been looking into smaller cap names lately. I stumbled upon Vuzix (VUZI) and came way interested after doing a deep dive into the company.

Just a brief background on the company, Vuzix (VUZI) is a designer and manufacturer of wearable computing devices and augmented reality wearable display devices i.e. "Smart glasses". The company has been developing and manufacturing smart glasses for around 20 years. These smart glasses have never really seen much traction apart from the hardcore gadget enthusiast and the company's revenue went nowhere for the last few years. However, I believe that the current technology is reaching maturity and that Vuzix is making the right moves to find use cases for this technology especially now in the wake of the coronavirus situation.

As mentioned by Gartner, the AR industry has reached a point where it is "industry-proofed technology" and safe to invest in for large scale deployments. This industry is set to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 15% to reach around $50 billion by 2024. Demand for smart AR glasses is expected to be 20 million to 31 million units annually in the near future. Apart from the future promise of smart glasses, the coronavirus pandemic has drastically accelerated interest and adoption. This is due to the necessary travel restriction, the rise of virtual support and virtual care as emerging use-cases for this technology. For example, a manufacturing supervisor can provide virtual support via the smart glasses (seeing the machine through the worker's eyes) instead of having to be physically present. I believe that there are many more use cases within multiple industries for these glasses waiting to be discovered.

Investor presentation

The worldwide coronavirus outbreak has impacted the day-to-day operations of many enterprise customers across numerous market verticals, including healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and field service, and has furthered adoption and overall acceptance of smart glasses within business operations. …. Healthcare, including telemedicine and telehealth solutions related to patient care, training, and surgery, as well as supporting healthcare companies like medical device manufacturers that have active equipment installations in hospitals and medical facilities, continued to be an important new business segment for Vuzix in the quarter," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

Company press release: Edited by Author for brevity

Vuzix is building momentum with big customer wins

In terms of short-term results, Vuzix had a blockbuster Q3 2020. Total revenues increased 156% year over year from $1.2 million to $2.8 million. The increase was largely driven by sales of the company's smart glasses. Gross margins for the company were 47% in 2020 which is normal for a manufacturer. The company disclosed that it is only starting to build off this momentum as October 2020 was the highest single month of sales the company has ever had. The company is also continuing to build its OEM and engineering business and has about $700,000 of contractual commitments for this segment. Opportunities in this space range from optics/ display engines to custom OEM/ private label products. Some of these contracts could also end up as new deals with Vuzix supplying the customized products.

Vuzix has had a few big customer wins lately such as Verizon (VZ), Clorox (CLX), Becton, Dickinson (BD) among many others. These customer wins proves the viability of the company's product offering.

SpringCity Energy has commenced deployment of Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to perform on-site inspection and maintenance including work instructions. By using smart glasses-based work instructions, Spring City eliminated the need for paper-based instructions, improved maintenance checks and increased productive output by 40%.

Vuzi smart glasses aids SpringCity Energy productivity by 40% (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Another challenge that Clorox was able to overcome was supporting manufacturing equipment remotely using Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses. In one instance at Clorox' Sunrise, Florida facility, the plant's maintenance manager was called on to help troubleshoot an issue at the plant using his iPad at home, the Atheer app and Vuzix Smart Glasses within minutes.

Clorox Deploys Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to Tackle Operational Challenges Brought Upon by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Clorox use case for Vuzix smart glasses

The company faces a lot of competition

The competition in the smart glasses space is pretty intense with tech giants Google, Microsoft (OTCPK:MFST), and Facebook (FB) all developing their own products. The technology behind those specific products is more advanced than Vuzix's product offering. Let me be clear, there is a key risk that one of these tech giants comes up with a new product that absolutely blows everyone out of the water effectively eating Vuzix's lunch. However, I believe the company has found a particular niche for itself by designing smart glasses for specific enterprise solutions. In particular, the company is zeroing in on the manufacturing, logistics, and medical industries. Furthermore, Vuzix's glasses are not extremely expensive making them practical and cost-effective to deploy from an enterprise perspective. As a form of economic moat, the company has 179 patents across a range of IP including waveguides with holographic optics, laser and micro-LED display integration, and fashion-forward industrial designs.

Investor presentation

Investor Takeaways

The company hasn't been profitable for the past 10 years and I don't expect it to be profitable in the near future. Therefore it's important to examine the firm's balance sheet to see whether it has the capital to execute its plans. The company has cash of $24.9 million against total liabilities of $5.0 million ensuring enough liquidity. Most of the cash was from an equity raise done by the company. I suspect the company will do another few rounds of equity raises as it ramps up production of its products.

This company is very speculative as it's an emerging technology company facing a lot of execution risk. The company has trailing revenues of $9.3 and is trading at a market cap of about $179.9 million implying a P/S ratio of 19.4x. This sort of expensive valuation is pretty normal for technology stocks such as Vuzix that are still ramping up production and finding a steady market. The company is starting to gain momentum though as follow-through orders are coming in. Vuzix's public customer list consists of legitimate firms who have proven the company's products use cases. I don't know if this company will be the one to ultimately succeed in the smart glasses industry but I like the current developments so far. I have the company as a very high risk, very speculative buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VUZI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.