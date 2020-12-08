We've had a volatile few months in the precious metals sector (GLD), with gold down over 15% and silver prices (SLV) sliding by nearly 30%. Unfortunately, this correction has led many to disregard miners, given their underperformance vs. the yellow metal. Still, it's important to note that this is nothing unusual in terms of historical performance. One of the names caught up in the sector-wide carnage has been Royal Gold (RGLD), with the stock sliding nearly twice as much as gold. Fortunately, this drop has left the stock at a very reasonable valuation and right above a key long-term support level. Based on the company's industry-leading margins and improved valuation, I see this pullback below $115.00 as a low-risk entry point.

Royal Gold released its fiscal Q1 2021 results in November and reported quarterly production of 76,900 gold-equivalent ounces [GEO], a 5% drop from the same period year last year. This was driven by lower attributable production from Mount Milligan (~11,800 ounces vs. ~16,600 ounces) and lower production from Andacollo (12,200 ounces vs. 14,000 ounces) due to lower grades and lower throughput due to a longer than expected maintenance shutdown. Fortunately, production was up at the majority of Royal Gold's other assets, and this was actually a solid quarter if not for the weakness at these two assets. In fact, Golden Star's (GSS) Wassa had a strong quarter with attributable production up over 30% (4,900 ounces vs. 3,600 ounces), and Pueblo Viejo also performed well, with 1,600 more gold attributable ounces than the year-ago period.

However, the best news from the quarter was that the massive Khoemacau project is now 70% complete, and development at the mine has not been affected by a state of emergency by the Government of Botswana. For those unfamiliar, Royal Gold purchased an 80% payable silver stream on the project that lies in the Kalahari copper belt in northwestern Botswana. The mine is expected to produce 62,000 tonnes of copper and 1.9 million ounces of silver per annum over a 21-year mine life. This will be a significant asset for Royal Gold, which has struggled to grow over the past few years, with up to 1.50 million attributable ounces of silver going to Royal Gold each year. The project is expected to be in commercial production in FY2022, generating $24 million in revenue for Royal Gold even at a conservative silver price of $21.00/oz. Based on Royal Gold's trailing twelve-month average quarterly revenue of $577 million, this would be a nice boost to revenue with a more than 4% increase from a single asset alone. It's important to note that this is based on silver prices 15% below current spot levels ($21.00/oz vs. $25.00/oz).

If we move over to Royal Gold's financial metrics, we can see that free cash flow has not increased much in recent years, although the gold price has risen at a rapid pace. However, fiscal Q1 2021 changed this trend, with free cash flow having its second-best quarter since Q3 2018, coming in at $83.0 million. Meanwhile, gross margins hit a new multi-year high, with Royal Gold reporting gross margins of 84.90%. This translated to a 200 basis point increase year over year and one of the sector's highest gross margin levels. For those unfamiliar, most gold producers are enjoying gross margins near the 45% level at current gold prices, while royalty/streaming names have margins above 80% due to their lean models. This is because they are simply funding gold projects upfront and not worrying about constant capex requirements and significant G&A costs like most other miners most endure. In fact, Royal Gold has one of the highest revenue per employee rates in the market, with total revenue per employee of $17,181 as of FY2019.

Despite this improving profile of higher margins and increasing free cash flow, Royal Gold has been stung by the sector-wide malaise and has dropped to a valuation that's rare to see in gold bull markets. As shown below, Royal Gold is trading at a price to sales ratio of just ~14.00, and a forward P/E ratio of ~30.50, despite what's likely to be a record year for the company. This is because a return to normal operations without COVID-19 disruptions should help with a smoother year ahead relative to FY2020, which stunted the FY2020 results. Finally, higher metals prices should be a tailwind to revenue, with Royal Gold's average realized gold price in FY2020 coming in below $1,600/oz and an average silver price below $17.00/oz.

As shown in the chart above, Royal Gold rarely trades below a forward P/E ratio of 30 in gold bull markets, and the last time we saw the stock drop to this valuation was during the COVID-19 crash in March. In terms of its price to sales ratio, a drop below 15 is also quite rare, though we did see this occur three times in the past three years, with all cases representing low-risk buying opportunities (Q3 2018, Q2 2019, Q1 2020). On a price to cash flow basis, Royal Gold is now trading at below 18.0x price to cash flow, which is in the lower end of its peer range (shown by the shaded area). If we look at times when this has occurred in the past decade, it's always been a buying opportunity, with the most notable examples being Q1 2020 and Q1 2016, which were major bottoms for the Gold Miners Index (GDX). Therefore, I would argue that this pullback is creating a buying opportunity.

The only negative I see to the thesis is that the dividend yields among the royalty/streaming names are relatively skimpy, despite the fact that they enjoy the sector's highest margins. While Royal Gold did recently raise its annual dividend from $1.12 to $1.20 to better compete with its peers, this still represents only a ~1.10% dividend at the current share price, which pales in comparison to producers like Newmont Mining (NEM) paying out 2.70% per year. Therefore, while the royalty/streaming names are the safer way to play the sector from a downside risk standpoint, I would expect them to continue to underperform the best gold producers because they offer both higher leverage to metals prices and better dividend yields on average. Let's take a look at the technical picture:

While those focusing on short-term charts would conclude that Royal Gold is a mess as it's in a mini-bear market, down 25% from its highs, a longer-term picture view suggests that minimal damage has been done. In fact, Royal Gold has endured corrections of this size multiple times in the past twenty years, but the stock's monthly moving average (teal line) typically is a floor for the price during gold bull markets. As we can see, we are now approaching this level again on this recent pullback, suggesting that we are nearing a very low risk buying opportunity. Besides, Royal Gold is pulling back to a key prior resistance level on its long-term chart ($102.00 - $105.00), which should provide strong support if this pullback continues. Therefore, while we are not at an ultra-low risk buying opportunity here, which would arrive at $105.00, I would argue that this is a low-risk spot to begin nibbling on the stock.

Royal Gold has started FY2021 strong and should finally begin to benefit from incremental growth in attributable GEO production going forward with Kinross (KGC) looking to put Peak Mines in production by FY 2024, Khoemacau coming online in FY 2022, and Red 5's (OTC:RFVVF) set to come online in FY 2022 as well. This should translate to a 10% plus boost in annual GEO output by FY 2024, allowing the company to grow annual EPS from $2.58 in FY 2020 to above $4.25 in FY 2024. Based on the company's long-term track record, industry-leading margins, and the likelihood of further dividend hikes once Khoemacau is in commercial production, I see this pullback as a low-risk buying opportunity.

