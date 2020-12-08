Exxon Mobil's price is still too low, and the tug of war between pandemic shutdowns and the brightening outlook for the vaccine in 2021 are obscuring it.

When news of the vaccine came out in November, the prices of oil companies were suddenly wrong in light of the new paradigm.

Fischer Black famously wrote that markets are efficient enough that stocks will be priced for at least 50 percent of their intrinsic value 90-95 percent of the time.

Energy companies were placed in an impossibly bad situation when the coronavirus pandemic began, as billions of dollars of capital placed on assumptions of global oil demand ended up being completely wrong in the short term. Exxon Mobil (XOM), formerly the world's most valuable company, was briefly priced for less than Zoom (ZM), the video chat company. Fair-weather shareholders of oil stocks are long gone.

Global economic crisis? Check. Past acquisitions gone wrong? Check. Dividend drama? Check. 10 years of negative compounded returns? Check. If you're a keen student of history, you'll see that this sounds a lot like the story of the banks in 2009. We don't know what will happen with Exxon, but we already know what happened with beaten-down banks after the financial crisis- many of them doubled and tripled (or more) in value.

Despite the mythology of Exxon and its people in Texas, the valuation for the stock has fallen since the peak in 2007 and fallen more since as investors started ignoring cash flow and piling into the same ~20 technology stocks. Even many value investors ignore stocks like Exxon since a common screen for value investors is to filter stocks by their P/E ratio. With energy companies, true value investors should do the opposite, buying when P/E ratios are sky-high (during oil busts), and selling when the P/E is at its lowest (during boom times). This is one reason I don't like ETFs that aim to track value stocks, since traditional screens do the opposite of their intentions for cyclical companies like banks and oil companies.

How cheap is Exxon?

Before the 2015 oil bust, Exxon was earning normalized diluted EPS of $6-8 per share per year. After, their best year was 2018, when they earned $4.21 in normalized earnings. Trailing 12 months, they've earned $0.28 normalized and diluted, which is basically nothing. Energy stocks' accounting tends to obscure the swings in cash flow somewhat, their earnings are even more volatile than they appear at first glance. Another classic value measure is tangible price-to-book (excluding goodwill), which sits around $42 per share (incidentally up 42.3 percent over the last 10 years also, as the below chart shows). Benjamin Graham wrote long ago about the margin of safety, which Exxon seems to have-trading under tangible book value with earnings slightly positive and likely to increase going forward.

I would expect that Exxon can again earn $6+ per share if oil really gets going up again, which is a natural consequence of the price crash this spring taking production offline. The supply/demand of oil is fairly inelastic, meaning that people tend to buy the same amount of oil in the short run regardless of prices, and supply is similarly hard to flip on and off.

The long-run picture for oil demand is stronger than the critics would like you to think, also. The developing world has an insatiable need for energy for their booming populations and economies. As they get wealthier, people start to want cars and big houses with air conditioning and to take vacations. All of this requires energy. Case in point- China's Three Gorges Dam was intended to produce over 10 percent of their national electricity output when construction began in the 1990s (reducing their reliance on coal), but as demand grew, they had to go back to the drawing board, by 2011 it produced less than 3 percent of the electricity that China needs. Predictions of Chinese world domination may not come to pass, but you can bet that they will need more energy in 10 years than they do now, as will India, Brazil, Indonesia, and the rest of the developing world. What's lost in the recent virtue signaling is that energy companies, despite being terrible at PR, are fueling sustained improvement in the standard of living in the developing world.

Exxon may have no friends, but they do have customers. If you believe, as I do, that they will get back to their all-time high earnings within the next few years, then you could double your money.

The late Fischer Black wrote in his famous article "Noise" that the market will price any given stock between half and double its intrinsic value 90-95 percent of the time. As any value investor knows, these mispricings can take years to revert to the mean, even decades in extreme cases. In the case of energy stocks, one piece of information completely changed the energy outlook for the next couple of years, when news broke that the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) vaccine would be ~94 percent effective. I got this news alert at 6 am Texas time and promptly covered all my short positions on November 9th. I felt quite slow for not seeing what would happen but time has shown so far that it was the right move. The minute the vaccine news broke, Exxon was likely trading at 1/3 of its intrinsic value given the new information. To this point, people started buying as much as they could of energy stocks.

The hoopla around the sustainability of Exxon's dividend seems overblown, and I think it's more likely than not that they will maintain it. Exxon's credit is still AA rated, and the credit markets are more than willing to help them through the rest of the pandemic. By lowering capital expenditures, trimming headcount, and focusing on core projects, Exxon is laying the foundation for big earnings gains in the coming years. To cut the dividend would be a signal that they think they can't earn as much as in the past, and I think that they make a strong case that they can.

Conclusion

I'm long both Exxon and the energy sector (XLE). I think both could double in dollar value in the next 18 months, from a combination of a weaker US dollar (oil is priced in dollars globally), supply being knocked offline, and yield-hungry investors buying cash flow. This time, the cycle is looking up for Exxon, with a double possibly in the cards, given at least competent execution by the company. As always, there are near term price risks to buying, if lockdowns last longer than expected or the vaccination efforts stumble. Over the long term, by buying Exxon you're voting to trust its management to not make any more destructive acquisitions as they did with XTO. The good news is that the valuation is low enough that things need not be perfect to make great money in the stock.

