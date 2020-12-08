Summary

Fischer Black famously wrote that markets are efficient enough that stocks will be priced for at least 50 percent of their intrinsic value 90-95 percent of the time.

When news of the vaccine came out in November, the prices of oil companies were suddenly wrong in light of the new paradigm.

Exxon Mobil's price is still too low, and the tug of war between pandemic shutdowns and the brightening outlook for the vaccine in 2021 are obscuring it.

Comparisons between banks in 2009 and energy companies now.