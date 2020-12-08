Units trade at a premium to other mineral and royalty companies, with Sabine's spectacular track record, it is hard to argue with decades of success.

A low cost and resilient portfolio of oil and gas minerals with assets in Texas representing more than 75% of asset value.

One of the greatest investment vehicles of the last 40 years, Sabine has been an excellent way for unit holders to benefit from many favorable developments impacting oil and gas.

Outside parts of Texas, the name Ashley Priddy is not as well-known as other great value creators on Wall Street. As Chairman and CEO of Sabine Corporation, Mr. Priddy showed a lot of savvy fending off a hostile takeover attempt in 1976. In 1982, he oversaw the creation of one of the great investor value creation machines ever listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

As shown below, Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) has handily outperformed the S&P 500 Index and, for reference, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) since its debut in January 1983.

Data by YCharts

Unlike other mineral and royalty companies, Sabine was set up with a portfolio of assets and has simply, passively passed along its income to investors for over 37 years under the care of a trustee, currently Simmons Bank, as opposed to a management team. Its performance since it was created is a testament to the quality of assets it was endowed with by Sabine Corporation.

Originally thought to hold approximately 10 years of production, Sabine epitomizes one of the reasons - cited by all other royalty and mineral companies - that minerals can be an outstanding asset class: the potential for a given set of mineral interests to continue yielding new resources as technology, price improvement, and cost efficiencies expand the volume of economically recoverable hydrocarbon resources associated with a particular mineral interest.

I do not believe, even with the benefit of hindsight, that a more perfect structure could have been implemented. The vehicle offered investors a play on several macro themes that would emerge during the course of the decades to follow.

Well Positioned Portfolio

Representing only about 50% of net acreage, the Texas assets, with exposure to all major basins in Texas, represent about 75% of the Standardized Measure PV-10% of $158.7 million as of January 1, 2020.

Source: Per 2019 10-K

On a proved developed producing reserve basis, the portfolio is 54% liquids with 74% of reserves in Texas.

Source: Per 2019 10-K

Production Near All-Time Highs

At 5,625 BOE/d (6:1), 3Q2020 production was actually 5.3% higher than 2019 average daily production. Production in 2019 of 1.95 million barrels oil equivalent (6:1 basis) represent the third-best production year since 1993 for Sabine.

Source: Data per Sabine, calculation and chart per Author

As indicated by the green trendline, trust production increased along with the U.S. as a whole from the surge in horizontal drilling and fracking which, starting with natural gas in 2005, ended decades of decline in U.S. natural gas and oil production.

While oil has always accounted for a majority of revenues, with a production mix averaging 67% natural gas (6:1 basis) accounting for 35-45% of revenues, Sabine was also well positioned to benefit from the boom in natural gas prices starting in the late 1990s.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

But it isn't only trends within the oil and gas industry that made Sabine a great and timely investment.

Bond Alternative in a Declining, Low Rate Environment

As a yield play, the long-term trend of lower interest rates starting in the early 1980s have benefitted unit prices as the relative yield of Sabine compared favorably to yields on fixed income securities as interest rates have continued to decline.

Data by YCharts

And finally, the nature of the assets in the trust isolated investors from many of the risks associated with exploration and production companies. The royalty interests that comprised most of the trust assets at formation participate in revenues but not operating and capital costs.

Low Cost, Capital Efficient Structure

In addition to eliminating operating cost and capital investment requirements which expose investors to exploration and drilling risk, the trust structure allowed for an extremely capital efficient investment vehicle. General and administrative expenses associated with managing the trust have averaged 5.0% of royalty income since 1993 (period for which the author was able to access data).

Source: Data per company filings, calculations per Author.

A Great Investment Vehicle at a Premium Valuation

Sabine has been a spectacular investment. If you purchased a unit of Sabine at $20.50, the closing price on January 3, 1983, its first day of trading on the NYSE, you have received in excess of $100 per unit in distributions. Combined with a current unit price of approximately $31, the total return on investment is almost 6.4x before taking into account earnings on reinvested distributions.

The units are currently trading at an implied yield of 7.3% and $142,718 per Daily BOE20 (see Royalties & Minerals: Black Stone, Viper, Kimbell, Brigham Dorchester for an explanation of the use of BOE 20 for comparative purposes). Clearly, the market has rewarded Sabine with a premium to other publicly-traded royalty plays and recent asset transactions.

The market cap at US$457 million is almost 2.9x the proved developed producing Standardized Measure of US$159 million disclosed in the 2019 10-K. This is a huge premium in my experience representing an implied value of almost $300 million on undeveloped assets.

Risks

The key risks for Sabine include oil and gas prices as well as, longer term, the potential impact of trends favoring renewables. I think Sabine may start to see production decline in coming years as I believe the shale model is busted and many of the larger operators are focused on returning cash to shareholders as opposed to growing production. Also, at some point, interest rates could rise in coming years which would make fixed income investments compare more favorably against Sabine and other royalty and mineral companies.

Recommendation

I think Sabine remains attractive for yield-oriented investors. The end of the oil age may be on the horizon but is not immediate. Until then, Sabine offers a proven and super-efficient way to participate in cash flow from oil and gas minerals. However, I rate it a "Neutral" on the Seeking Alpha scale due to its premium valuation and, therefore, limited potential for price appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.