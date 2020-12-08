The company, as prices recover, has the potential to be a cash flow giant or an acquisition target.

Prices have passed this since, and the company is efficiently handling its debt, but the market isn't yet giving the company credit.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) is one of the largest U.S. focused oil companies with a market capitalization near $18 billion. The company has participated in November's partial recovery in oil prices, with its share price approaching $20/share. However, with a vaccine on the horizon, and WTI crude oil prices >$46/barrel, investors are ignoring the company's potential.

Occidental Petroleum - FX Empire

Occidental Petroleum Pre-COVID Cash Flow

Occidental Petroleum's strength in a normal oil price environment is visible from the company's pre-COVID-19 discussion.

Occidental Petroleum Breakeven - Occidental Petroleum Anadarko Acquisition

Prior to COVID-19, at the company's production and sustaining capital, with its Anadarko Petroleum acquisition, the company's dividend was sustainable at $40 WTI. That dividend was $3.16/share annualized at the time, with Occidental Petroleum's production at >1.2-1.3 million barrels/day post Anadarko Petroleum acquisition.

That means, with current crude oil prices at >$46 WTI, not counting extra taxes/lifting costs/fees, the company can have >$2.5 billion in fresh revenue. However, it's also worth noting that the company has drastically cut its dividend to effectively $0.01/quarter. That'd be a 17% yield, if the dividend was reinstated, at current prices, and it'd mean dividend expenditures of nearly $3 billion annualized.

The key takeaway here is that while the company has utilized some measures to cut capital expenditures as a result of COVID-19, cutting production, its cash flow production in a >$45 WTI environment is quite strong.

Occidental Petroleum 2020 Performance

Still, it's important to highlight that Occidental Petroleum has had a difficult 2020, with its 4Q 2020 guidance pointing towards a decline.

Occidental Petroleum 4Q 2020 Guidance - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum, despite the recovery in oil prices, is still expecting to have a strong 2020. The company expects 4Q 2020 production at ~1.18 million barrels/day with production costs incredibly low at ~$6.7/barrel. The company's OxyChem business should have some income, while its midstream and marketing division is expected to lose money.

The company's tax rates have been moderate and its exploration expense minimal. However, the key takeaway here is the company, across all facets of its business, is minimizing costs and maximizing potential.

Occidental Petroleum Deleveraging

Occidental Petroleum is aggressively focused on deleveraging and improving its overall financial position.

Occidental Petroleum Deleveraging - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

There were heavy indications earlier in this year that Occidental Petroleum could be facing bankruptcy. For the most part, the company has managed to avoid that wave. The company has extended $5+ billion in near-term debt maturities to 2025+ and is continuing to focus on asset sales to improve its overall financial position.

A key indication of the company's financial improvements are the fact that in 3Q 2020 it was FCF positive and it's expecting to perform the same in 4Q 2020. The company expects $2-3 billion in additional asset divestitures going forward along with strong cash generation. This overall continued fiscal performance highlights Occidental Petroleum's deleveraging strength.

Occidental Petroleum Financial Position

Overall, Occidental Petroleum's financial position is worth paying close attention to.

Occidental Petroleum Debt Maturities - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum's 4.6% weighted average interest rate highlights its financial strength. From now until the start of 2025, the company has less than $10 billion in debt coming due. While that's substantial versus the company's market capitalization, subtracting the company's $2.5 billion in expected asset sales, it's ~$4/ barrel per produced barrel until 2025.

This is especially important because Occidental Petroleum's debt is a massive part of its enterprise value. That means the company, if it chooses to pay down debt, which it can do at the rate of $4/barrel, that'll drive up its market cap, even if its enterprise value doesn't grow. Worst case, the company has shown an ability to rollover debt, with unrestricted cash and a credit facility.

Occidental Petroleum Cash Flow Potential

Overall, with a manageable debt load, Occidental Petroleum has significant cash flow potential.

Occidental Petroleum Sustaining Capital - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental petroleum is continuing to build momentum in its business while remaining available to the volatilities in the overall market. The company needs $2.9 billion in annual sustaining capital at a $40 WTI price to sustain its production over the long term. That's, as we discussed above, more than $6/barrel below current prices.

That means that the company can continue sustaining production, while having ~$1.4 billion in additional cash flow post sustaining capital. The company has indicated a desire to invest this cash in debt reduction in the immediate term, which means it can comfortably cover its debt maturities going forward.

We see the company maintaining production with lower debt until 2025, while looking at share repurchases or other shareholder rewards past that. If prices recover to 2019 prices of roughly $60 WTI, it could drive much further shareholder rewards. At $60 WTI, by year-end 2025, the company could pay down all of its debt until 2030, including paying back Warren Buffett for its preferred shares.

This debt paydown could drive massive interest savings and shareholder returns going forward. The company's cash flow potential, after it pays down debt, is enormous.

Occidental Petroleum Acquisition Target

Herein, putting this all together, is why we see Occidental Petroleum as an exciting acquisition target worth paying close attention to.

Multiple large investors in Occidental Petroleum, like Carl Icahn, have highlighted it as a potential acquisition. Specifically, the company's cash flow has remained strong, with the company FCF positive in 3Q 2020 and 4Q 2020. Going into 2021, it has $210 million per $1 change in oil prices sensitivity, meaning the potential for much higher cash flow if prices recover.

As an acquisition target, the company's largest expense is its interest expenditures (~$2.4 billion annually with $1.6 billion in interest and $800 million in preferred share prices). As an acquisition target, depending on the acquirer's size, this could decrease. The company, which is sustaining capital neutral with this interest at $40 WTI, could throw off massive FCF.

At $60 WTI, for example, if markets recover, Occidental Petroleum is easily worth several times its current valuation. Major investors think the oil majors will see this, and as long as Occidental Petroleum's share price doesn't recover significantly, it remains true.

Occidental Petroleum Risk

Occidental Petroleum's primary risk point is the oil prices, something that's commonly known. Current WTI crude oil prices are more than $46/barrel; however, should they drop to less than $40/barrel, that'd put the company in a much worse position. We don't see it happening, but it's a risk worth noting and paying attention to.

Previously, it's worth noting that this section would have included the company's debt load; however, the company has a proven its ability to manage its debt and keep interest rates low, even in a massive downturn.

Conclusion

Occidental Petroleum has an impressive portfolio of assets with the ability to continue driving strong long-term shareholder rewards. The company, before the massive COVID-19 downturn, had a $40 WTI breakeven with its old dividend. Since prices have since recovered past that, investors clearly aren't giving the company enough credit.

Long term, Occidental Petroleum has the potential to generate substantial cash flow and shareholder rewards. Even if the company's enterprise value doesn't grow, paying down debt will make its market capitalization grow dramatically. In the meantime, it's also an interesting acquisition target, and in our view, a valuable long-term investment.

Create a High Yield Energy Portfolio - 2 Week Free Trial! The Energy Forum can help you generate high-yield income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide energy demand is growing and you can be a part of this exciting trend. Also read about our newly launched "Income Portfolio", a non sector specific income portfolio. The Energy Forum provides: Managed model portfolios to generate high-yield returns.

Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.



Macroeconomic market overviews. Click for a 2-week free trial, with an unconditional money back guarantee and 47% off of our popular annual plan! There's nothing to lose and everything to gain!

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.