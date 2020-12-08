An excellent opportunity for investors to take on US mid-cap risk at a time when an overplayed FAANG trade is attracting regulatory scrutiny.

Brief Thesis

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH), a relic of the exchange-traded fund world, dates from the early 2000s. Resoundingly, the fund is one of the earliest pioneers in the US mid-cap risk space and has undeniably fared well. Growing assets under management in the ballpark of $50B, this continues to be a commanding, well-known, staple of BlackRock’s (NYSE:BLK) global ETF offering.

And, what a better time to gain exposure to a wholly underrated segment of US equity markets? With past years witnessing the pre-eminence of the FAANG stocks (Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)) – these mega-tech growth titans have resonantly tilted index returns towards a handful of household names.

Yet, despite the collective applauding of media, politicians, and investors, the reality is that US equity markets paint two distinct telling pictures – one of a handful of tech stalwarts which have expanded exponentially pulling market cap-weighted US indexes with them and one of the rest of the pack which have not gone very much anywhere. This is the tale of the latter.

And, for this very reason, I remain bullish on the prospects of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, along with its broad range of mid-size corporate constituents.

This extensive swathe of US public markets will be central to multiple changes to unfold over the next decade, namely:

The progressively changing balance of power currently commanded by mega-technology behemoths. With colossal size have come unfair advantage, increased societal burden, and meaningful alternations in perception, which are already catching lawmakers’ eyes. As the writings of Ida Tarbell ultimately disjoined the Rockefeller empire some hundred years ago, so too will public outcry be a catalyst for anti-trust reform over the next decade.

The crowding out of investment returns for fund managers, portfolio analysts, risk allocators, and retail investors alike – who have systematically ploughed into the same handful of stocks to deliver positive risk-adjusted returns.

The requirement to deliver distinguishable active returns in a dynamic regulatory environment by finding more genuine novel hidden gems in an economy slowly on the mend. The US mid-cap equity markets provide a fabulous opportunity to discover a treasure chest of “lesser knowns” most likely to attract the heft of government support.

Now is a great time to consider this segment of US public equity markets possibly via iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF.

Overview

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF is a $50B open-ended exchange traded fund which tightly tracks the S&P Mid Cap 400 Index. The S&P Mid Cap 400 is the most widely followed index of its specific type in US public markets – and includes corporations with market capitalizations ranging from $997M to $17.2B. This provides a good relative idea of the constituents of iShares iteration of mid-cap equity risk. The index, which is reconstituted annually, remains a staple of US firms most accurately representing that specific segment. Because iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF more closely follows smaller firms than those making up the S&P 500, risk and return exposures are somewhat distinguishable. Firms in the index have passed through earlier evolutionary phases more centered on raising capital and developing products/services to more mature stages where financials are on firmer ground, yet more compelling growth still remains achievable.

Methodology construction of S&P Midcap 400 – tracked by iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The ETF pitches best-in-class expense ratios, ample liquidity, an active options market, and reasonable spreads for entry and exit.

iShares Core S&P Mid Cap v SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) – year to date

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has delivered year-to-date returns of 8.94%, trailing the 14.91% generated by the very well-known SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). This can partially be explained by the prominence of the big tech growth engine which has been the object of a crowded-out trade now for some time. But when contrasted over shorter intervals – six months, three months, and one month, we can remark an interesting divergence.

iShares Core S&P Mid Cap v SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) – 6 months

Over 6 months, returns on iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap product have trailed SPY, with striking divergence from July through to October. However, manifestly, these differences have become increasingly stifled from early November, possibly correlating with the results in the US presidential elections. In any event, mid-sized US firms as represented by IJH have started to outpace larger more popular ones in SPY.

iShares Core S&P Mid Cap v SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) – 1 month

The contrast is even more accentuated by scrutinizing returns lately – possibly propelled with a rotation away from the larger crowded technology trades which face growing negative media attention, towards lesser publicized mid cap names. Accordingly, impetus could be given to the idea that smaller sized firms, more prominently featured in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, will wholly benefit from the multiple stimulus initiatives any new administration may undertake.

The fund tracks ~400 different underlying stocks from a wide range of sectors – financials, consumer cyclicals, industrials, and technology make up roughly 80% of the fund's composition, with a noticeably smaller presence in energy and utilities, reflective of progressive changes in index composition. Old energy’s marked decline is a standout feature here.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is the ETF’s largest holding at 0.90% - a $16B energy focused enterprise specializing in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of home energy solutions – a growing and popular theme and the subject of multiple alternative energy ETFs which have been marketed more recently.

Top 10 Holdings & Sector Analysis – iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Structure

The fund's structure is typically standard in form and passes on structural benefits to investors through competitive pricing, good liquidity, and tight spreads. Its 20-year presence on the ETF scene demonstrates both product popularity and longevity, while limiting risks of fund closure. The standard offering excludes the use of leverage through over-the-counter derivatives which we have seen in more exotic ETF products.

(Source: Data computed by author derived from ETF.com)

Assets under management, clocking in at $50B, are among the biggest seen in my coverage of the ETF space. Expense ratios are a strong selling point, being some of the lowest in the industry. Volume and spread numbers are equally engaging, allowing investors to build and exit positions in a cost-effective manner. Additionally, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF pays a 1.48% dividend which affords the opportunity to benefit markedly from effects of compounding through dividend reinvestment. The fund has an options market which provides a wide range of additional possibilities for investors conversant in derivatives trading.

In summary, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF is a time served trusted name providing a full range of benefits for anyone seeking risk exposure to US mid-caps. It provides competitive pricing, abundant liquidity, a historical track record, and an options market for investors looking to optimize gains or protect returns. A lasting proposition, particularly at a time where a rotation out of the bigger tech-focused names is slowly occurring, it is a well-rounded, cost-focused investment proposition.

Key Takeaways

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF is one of the dinosaurs in the developing passive fund management industry; large in size, old in age – this product has been a prominent part of the ETF landscape for around 20 years. Its long-living duration has over that period has attracted roughly $50B in investor capital.

The fund has multiple advantages – competitive pricing, tight bid-ask spreads for effective entry and exit, a liquid market and readily available access to information on the underlying securities and fund composition.

The ETF gives investors the possibility to gain immediate risk exposure to mid-cap US equities, a sector which for several years has operated in the shadows of the larger, more publicized, high tech growth industry responsible for most of the gains delivered on major indexes over the past years.

Changes in the investing, regulatory and economic panorama signify that US mid-cap enterprises may be well positioned to benefit from a rotation away from mega-cap technology as investors look for more diversified purposeful gains elsewhere.

Exchange-traded funds are an excellent passive vehicle to play on an investment theme – such as the rebirth of mid-sized US enterprises in a reformed economy – without having to choose individual tickers or have advanced knowledge of equity valuation

The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF is an exciting prospect – especially in changing times where a more focused mega-tech theme appears to be somewhat running out of steam. With an economy in tatters and a new administration cognizant of the importance of smaller and medium-size business in the overall fabric of an economy, this time-served ETF positions itself well for an abnormal growth period defined by a rotation away from what has historically been the most crowded trade in the past 20 years. Boasting a range of competitive traits – low costs, high liquidity, good access to information, an options market, this fund remains one of the most compelling investment themes I have covered to date.

