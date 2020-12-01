Rio Tinto ( NYSE: RIO

Rio Tinto is a diversified mining company. They've interests in copper - which is doing well given the EV and electrification of everything else policies in place - and also aluminium and then more minor industrial metals. But the big interest for us here is iron ore.

The price of iron ore is surging and Rio gains substantially when that happens. Their interests in the Pilbara ensure that. This is thus a short to medium term play on that iron ore price - to my mind at least.

(Rio Tinto share price from Seeking Alpha) As we can see the stock price is already rising.

Iron ore

This is not wholly and exactly true but it's close enough - the determinant of the iron ore price is the Chinese economy. Sure, such things as increased supply matter too but a new iron ore plant just isn't something whistled up overnight.

The two major production areas are Brazil and parts of Australia - notably the Pilbara. The major consumption area, certainly the swing one, is China. Most of the rich world gains much of its steel from recycled material, China doesn't have a civilization it is taking apart to build the next version. Thus there's not much scrap around and so the dependence upon virgin material to feed the growth.

For iron ore miners what happens in China really, really, matters. What's happening is this:

(Iron ore price from Markets Insider)

The costs of mining are pretty much fixed. Iron ore mining is also rather less about the digging the stuff out of the ground and much more about having the transport infrastructure to get it to where it is desired. That means railway and shipping. The costs of those don't vary all that much over time. So, change in the ore price feeds pretty directly down to the bottom line of the mining company.

Two explanations

We can look at two different explanations for this surge in price. The first is just short term technical factors and they undoubtedly make some difference:

Iron ore prices went ballistic on Friday as unprecedented demand from China, constrained supply from Brazil and strained relations between Canberra and Beijing convulse the seaborne market.

Those second two are the short term factors. Vale, in Brazil, is having problems processing in order to export. So, alternative supplies will clearly rise in price. Then there's the spat going on between China and Australia. People using trade tariffs to teach other countries a lesson and all that. Tariffs on Australian wine have been significantly raised as China wishes to bring the country to heel.

The idea that it will impose tariffs on iron ore is thus in the air. This is most, most, unlikely as it's a vital import for China. Tariffs are, after all, paid by importers and there's little to no reason to impost that sort of pain on your own industry. Yes, China is mercantilist but there is no useful domestic supply to substitute so I really, seriously, doubt they're going to do that.

The other explanation is this:

(China manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

That's the PMI, a measure of the month on month growth of manufacturing in China. As you can see the boom times have returned. The place is - as far as anyone can really judge - entirely over the Covid problems. The services PMI tells us much the same thing. As I've been saying over the months China is a couple of months ahead of us in this whole process, lockdown to recovery.

China is back to booming, 5 and 7 % GDP growth a year. They need a lot of steel to build that new society and that means a lot of iron ore.

Thus the global price - as China is the global price setter with its demand - is rising.

So

So, our decision has to be, well, which do we think matters most? Those short term points which could quickly reverse? Or that long term which means the iron ore price will continue to boom - possibly, at worst, say high?

That's a matter of opinion of course. Something we each have to decide for ourselves.

My view

I think this is a medium to long term rise in the iron ore price. Yes, of course, short term issues make a difference in spot markets. But that resurgence of China's economy looks like the major driver there to me. This rise in the price will feed through pretty directly to Rio Tinto's bottom line.

The investor view

Not all of us want to try and ride a boom in a raw material price. There are uncertainties, of course there are. There are also those of us who would prefer not to be directly in futures markets given the greater risks.

Rio Tinto gains from a rise in the iron ore price. One way to play that China resurgence is with a position in the mining stock that benefits from it. A modest position on the bull side is justified.