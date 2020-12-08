Tracking Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio - Q3 2020 Update

The top three positions are Lumen Technologies, CNX Resources, and Mattel, and they add up to ~34% of the portfolio.

Southeastern's 13F portfolio value decreased from $4B to $3.88B this quarter. The number of positions remained steady at 28.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Southeastern Asset Management's 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Southeastern's regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/16/2020. Please visit our Tracking Mason Hawkins' Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund's moves during Q2 2020.

This quarter, Southeastern's 13F portfolio value decreased ~3% from $4B to $3.88B. The number of holdings remained steady at 28. The top three holdings are at ~34% while the top five are at ~46% of the 13F assets: Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN), CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX), Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), and General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Southeastern is best known for its investor-friendly attributes. The mutual funds in the Longleaf family are Longleaf Partners Fund (LLPFX) incepted in 1987, Longleaf Small-Cap Fund (LLSCX) incepted in 1989, Longleaf International Fund (LLINX) incepted in 1998, and the Longleaf Global Fund (LLGLX) incepted in 2012. The flagship Longleaf Partners Fund returned negative 9.95% for YTD through Q3 2020 vs. 5.57% for S&P 500 index. Annualized returns since the 1987 inception are 9.13%. Although the fund is focused on US mid-and-large cap businesses, the current allocation has a non-US company in the top ten: LafargeHolcim (OTCPK:HCMLY). CK Hutchison (OTCPK:CKHUY) which was in the top ten is now just outside that. Cash allocation is ~23%, up from ~8% in Q1 2020.

Note 1: Although their mutual funds are well-known among retail investors, it should be noted that a sizable portion of Southeastern's AUM ($9B total) is attributable to separately managed accounts.

Note 2: Their Q3 2020 commentary warned of bubble conditions in the US market and noted that 2020 being categorized as the "year of the SPAC" and the IPO boom are both indicative of the froth.

New Stakes:

MGM Resorts International (MGM), Everest Re (RE), Summit Materials (SUM), and Worthington Industries (WOR): These are the new stakes this quarter. The 2.78% MGM position was purchased at prices between $15 and $24 and the stock currently trades at $30.72. RE is ~2% of the portfolio stake established at prices between ~$197 and ~$232 and it is now at ~$235. Summit Materials and Worthington Industries are minutely small new stakes.

Stake Disposals:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): GOOG was a ~3% portfolio position purchased in Q1 2015 at prices between $492 and $575 and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $520 and $565. The position had since been sold down by ~95% at prices between ~$800 and ~$1,525. This quarter saw the remaining stake disposed at prices between $1,415 and $1,728. The stock is now at ~$1,828.

Note: The stake had a 222% return over the five-year holding period. They sold as price-to-cash flow multiple reached a long-term high point and saw a threat of more regulation.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT): The 2.37% VSAT stake was first purchased in Q2 2014 with the majority acquired the following quarter at prices between $54 and $59. Q3 2015 saw a one-third increase at prices between $56 and $64.50. There was a ~16% increase in Q1 2017 at prices between $63 and $70 and that was followed with a ~11% increase in Q3 2017. Last two years had seen a ~75% selling at prices between $58 and $94. Q1 2020 saw a ~75% stake increase at prices between $27.50 and $74. This quarter saw the position sold at prices between $32.50 and $42. The stock currently trades at $35.32.

Note: The stake was sold at a loss as they now believe positive free cash flow is years away and there are new entrants threatening their business.

Carrier Global (CARR) and Melco Resorts (MLCO): These were the two new positions last quarter. The 4.92% CARR stake came about due to the merger of United Technologies with Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) that closed in April. They had a 2.16M share position in United Technologies for which they received the same amount of CARR shares. They also increased the resultant position by roughly 4x during the quarter at prices between $12.90 and $24.40. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $22.50 and $31. The stock currently trades at $37.70. MLCO was a minutely small 0.03% position.

Note: the position almost doubled in a few months and they exited as it traded higher than their appraisal value. Overall, the original 2015 UTX investment resulted in a 115% return over the holding period.

GCI Liberty (GLIBA): Most of the ~1% GLIBA stake was built in Q4 2018 at prices between $40 and $51. Q4 2019 saw a ~28% selling at prices between $62 and $74 while next quarter there was a one-third increase at prices between $42 and $78.50. The position was reduced by roughly two-thirds last quarter at prices between $51 and $73. The elimination this quarter was at prices between ~$71 and ~$84. The stock currently trades at $94.54.

Note: Overall, the stake returned ~80% over the two-year holding period.

Venator Materials (VNTR): The minutely small 0.07% VNTR stake was disposed this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

CNX Resources (CNX): CNX is a top-three 8.65% of the 13F portfolio stake. The original position was from 2012 when ~25M shares were purchased in the high-20s price range. Q4 2014 and Q1 2015 saw a stake doubling at prices between $24 and $39. There was a ~18% stake increase in Q2 2019 at prices between $6.15 and $10.90. The stock is now at $9.47. Last quarter saw a ~25% selling at prices between $5.50 and $13. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the coal spin-off in November 2017. Southeastern has a ~27% ownership stake in CNX Resources.

Mattel Inc. (MAT): MAT is now a large (top three) 8.46% portfolio stake. It was established in Q3 2017 at prices between $14.50 and $21.50 and increased by ~250% the following quarter at prices between $13 and $19. The stock currently trades at $15.47. Last several quarters have seen minor trimming. For investors attempting to follow Southeastern, MAT is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: Southeastern has a ~10% ownership stake in Mattel Inc.

FedEx Corporation (FDX): FDX is a very long-term position that has been in the portfolio since 2000. Currently, it is a large (top five) stake at 6.64% of the portfolio. Recent activity follows: the five quarters thru Q4 2017 saw a combined ~50% reduction at prices between $170 and $250. Last two quarters have seen another ~60% selling at prices between ~$108 and ~$254. The stock currently trades at ~$295.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): CMCSA is a 5.86% of the portfolio position purchased in March 2018 in the low-30s and the stock currently trades at $51.69. Q2 2018 saw a ~27% increase at prices between $30.50 and $34.50 while next quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between $33 and $38. There was another ~43% reduction in Q4 2018 at prices between $33 and $39.50. Last seven quarters have also seen a ~42% selling at prices between ~$33 and ~$47.

Williams Companies (WMB): WMB is a fairly large 4.62% of the portfolio stake purchased in Q4 2019 at prices between $22 and $24 and increased by roughly two-thirds next quarter at prices between $9.25 and $24. The stock currently trades at $22.49. Last quarter saw a ~30% selling at prices between $13.30 and $21.60. This quarter also saw a ~5% trimming.

DuPont de Nemours (DD): DD is a ~4% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2020 at prices between $28.50 and $64 and the stock currently trades at ~$66. Last quarter saw a ~37% reduction at prices between $32 and $57. This quarter also saw a ~7% trimming. They have had two successful previous roundtrips with DuPont.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU): BIDU was a very small 1% of the portfolio position as of Q1 2018. The four quarters thru Q1 2019 saw the position doubled at prices between $155 and $280 and that was followed with another ~35% increase in Q1 2020 at prices between $108 and $185. The stock currently trades at ~$144 and the stake is now at 3.34% of the portfolio. Last two quarters have seen a ~13% trimming.

Graham Holdings (GHC): GHC is a 2.91% of the portfolio stake first purchased in 2013. Q2 and Q3 2014 saw a ~30% increase at prices between $286 and $360. The stock currently trades at ~$464. Last nine quarters have seen a ~60% selling at prices between $278 and $740. Southeastern is harvesting gains.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the spinoff of Cable One (CABO) from Graham Holdings that closed on July 1, 2015. Shareholders of GHC received one share of CABO for each share of GHC held. Southeastern controls ~9% of Graham Holdings.

Realogy Holdings (RLGY): RLGY is a ~2% stake purchased in Q4 2017 at prices between $26 and $34 and increased by ~20% next quarter. There was a ~18% increase in Q2 2018 at prices between $23 and $28 and that was followed with a ~24% increase next quarter at prices between $20 and $24. The first three quarters of last year had also seen a ~75% stake increase at prices between $4.50 and $18.50. The stock is currently at ~$13. Last two quarters have seen a ~47% reduction at prices between $2.35 and $11.50.

Note: Southeastern controls ~8% of the business.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH): PCH is a ~2% position established in Q4 2018 at prices between $29 and $40 and it is now at $46.13. Q3 2019 saw a ~15% selling at prices between $36 and $42. Last two quarters have seen a ~55% reduction at prices between $26 and $47.50.

Formula One (FWONA) (FWONK): FWONK is a 1.21% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2016 at prices between $17.50 and $20 and the stock currently trades at $43.25. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows. Q3 2019 saw a ~28% selling at prices between $37 and $43 while in Q1 2020 there was a ~45% stake increase at prices between $20.50 and $48.50. Last two quarters have seen a ~70% selling at prices between ~$22 and ~$40.

Note: Following acquisition of Formula One, Liberty Media was renamed Formula One and the stock symbols changed.

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI), Eastman Kodak (KODK), and WideOpenWest (WOW): These small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were decreased this quarter.

Note: Southeastern has a ~16% ownership stake in Eastman Kodak (2.54M shares in the 13F report and the rest in preferred shares). Over 30M shares in convertible debt were converted and sold in August to take advantage of the price appreciation.

Stake Increases:

Lumen Technologies (LUMN) previously CenturyLink: LUMN is currently the largest 13F position at ~16% of the 13F portfolio. It came about as a result of the acquisition of Level 3 Communications by CenturyLink that closed in October 2017. Southeastern had a huge 28M share stake in Level 3 for which they received ~40M CTL shares in the ratio 1:1.4286. The terms called for $26.50 per share in cash as well. The position was increased by ~75% in Q4 2017 at prices between $13.50 and $20.50. The stock is now at $10.56. Last several quarters have seen only minor activity.

Note: Their cost-basis on the position is ~$16. Southeastern has a ~7% ownership stake in CenturyLink. They continue to be very bullish on CenturyLink.

General Electric (GE): The large (top five) ~6% GE position was established in Q4 2017 at prices between $17 and $25 and increased by ~185% next quarter at prices between $13 and $19. Q3 2018 saw another ~26% increase at prices between $11.25 and $14.25 and that was followed with a ~40% further increase next quarter at prices between $6.70 and $13.50. Last six quarters had seen a ~47% selling at prices between $5.50 and $13. The stock is now at $10.88. This quarter saw a ~13% stake increase.

Hyatt Hotels (H): H is a ~6% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2020 at prices between $36.50 and $93 and it now goes for $75.71. Last quarter saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between $40 and $67.50. That was followed with a ~27% increase this quarter at prices between ~$48 and ~$61.

Note: The buy thesis is based on the idea that the business is positioned to withstand even a protracted shutdown and prosper on the other side. This is due to their asset-light model and industry leading balance sheet strength.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ): The LAZ position was a very small stake first purchased in Q3 2018. Next quarter saw the position built to a 2.17% portfolio stake at prices between $34 and $48. Last year saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between $31 and $40.50. The stock currently trades at $40.79 and the stake is now at ~6% of the portfolio. Last two quarters had seen a ~12% trimming. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG): The 2.47% AMG stake was purchased in Q3 2018 at prices between $137 and $160 and increased by ~55% next quarter at prices between $90 and $138. The stock is now at $95.32. Last year had seen a ~25% selling at prices between $75 and $116. Last three quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Empire State Realty (ESRT): The 2.62% ESRT stake was built over the last two quarters at prices between $6.50 and $14.30 and it currently trades at $10.11. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Trip.com (TCOM): The very small ~1% TCOM stake saw a one-third increase this quarter at prices between $25.50 and $32. The stock is now at $35.06.

Kept Steady:

Univar Solutions (UNVR): The ~2% UNVR position was purchased in Q1 2020 at prices between $7 and $24 and it now goes for $18.80.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Southeastern's 13F stock holdings in Q3 2020:

Disclosure: I am/we are long CKHUY, ESRT, GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.