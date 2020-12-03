Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is the best performing bank with a large corporate and investment bank ("IB"). That's an amazing turn-around performance for a bank that has been labeled as the "sick bank of Europe". It is still trading at a fraction of its tangible book value (less than 0.4x tangible book). So the stakes, on both the upside and downside, are still very high.

The DB restructure narrative appears to be finally playing out and judging by the 50 plus percent rise in the stock value this year, Mr. Market seemed to have finally bought into the story.

But looking under the hood, it is very clear that DB's CEO, Mr. Christian Sewing's fate depends, now more than ever, on the (more volatile) performance of the investment bank.

DB is due to provide an update in its Investor Day on the 9th of December.

According to Bloomberg, the "rumors" are that DB will raise the revenue outlook on the investment bank whilst cutting the outlook for another division.

This is hardly surprising given the buoyant performance of the investment bank in 2020. The below chart from Bloomberg also speaks clearly to that point:

When it comes to DB's restructure story..... it is all about the investment bank, stupid!

The DB restructure

I have covered the DB strategic restructure in great detail in a recent article, "Deutsche Bank: Another False Dawn?". To recap and express in simple terms, the strategy is premised on exiting unprofitable/non-core businesses, driving deep cost cuts and operational efficiencies, and growing revenue at a low-single-digit CAGR.

The financial objectives and current progress are summarised in the below chart:

Most of these measures such as cutting costs and exiting businesses are, to a large extent, controllable by DB's management. The challenge was always going to be on sustaining that low-single-digit revenue growth in an unfavorable negative rates environment.

So far so good, it seems. Or is it?

On the face of it, DB only requires a 0.7 percent CAGR to meet its revenue target of EUR24.5 billion. But it is also clear that effectively all of the revenue growth to date has been in the investment bank. And 2020 has been the best year in a decade for investment bank trading due to the pandemic induced volatility. So as trading revenue normalizes, 2020 performance is not likely to repeat in 2021 and beyond, right?

The Bloomberg chart below demonstrates that the investment bank bumper year-to-date compensated for the shortfall (compared with plans) in other divisions. The latter feel the headwinds that manifest in a negative interest environment for banks.

Management, on the other hand, seeks to reassure that the revenue gains in the IB should at least, in part, remain. The argument is that these are reclaimed market share as prior clients returned and fewer clients left as a result of the equities business exit. There is probably a grain of truth in these assertions but it is certainly not the full picture. Clearly, DB benefited from strong client flows in its areas of strength of Fixed Income trading and FX, it was an industry-wide phenomenon. Whilst DB did outperform, often it is dependent on thematic trading traffic that favors one bank over another and these can change in a flash. There is absolutely no guarantee that these will reoccur in 2021 and beyond. At the same time, one should not ignore the clear green shoots appearing. It certainly appears that the DB's IB franchise has made a solid comeback.

The investment bank

There were multiple unsuccessful attempts to restructure the DB investment bank under the leadership of the three prior CEOs. Reducing the parameters of a global investment bank is notoriously difficult to execute, especially for outsiders with a limited practical understanding of the culture of investment banking.

It always looks much simpler on the management consultants' PowerPoint deck. In reality, as several banks have found out the hard way, it can easily turn into a tailspin, as the uncertainty leads to your best people (and clients) being poached by competitors. Also, the various businesses and products are intricately connected - so eliminating one business, can lead to revenue leakage in another. Typically, the revenue disappears instantaneously but the stranded costs stubbornly remain for years. For an outsider, it is doubly difficult to effectively navigate and execute such a restructure. The incumbent management will likely resist, protect its territory and people. Make no mistake about it, the so-called "masters of the universe" protect their own people rather than shareholders' interests. It is not uncommon for an investment bank to be run for the benefit of the "rainmakers" with shareholders as distant secondary stakeholders. In summary, it is really somewhat of a "boys club" and a black box to the uninitiated.

When Mr. Sewing took the helm, the investment bank was effectively delivering 0 percent RoTCE and was destroying capital. Mr. Sewing initially planned to force much deeper cuts in the investment bank whilst hoping to rely on the more stable, accrual businesses. But the negative interest rates environment impacting the other businesses gave him pause and he quickly changed course doubling up on the investment bank.

The lack of profitability has led to several rating downgrades which in turn increased its cost of funding, as measured by Credit Default Swaps ("CDS") rates. This had a detrimental effect on the marginal profitability of the IB, as its cost of funds was materially higher than peers. It is important to understand that trading businesses are leverage heavy as the firms require to maintain an inventory and fund it. DB was quickly becoming uncompetitive given its higher cost of funds compared with peers - it is hard to price competitively in the market when your cost of funds is materially higher than the competition. It became a strategic imperative for DB to decrease its cost of funds. DB's CFO, Mr. James von Moltke referred to it as a "virtuous cycle" where the lower cost of funds drives higher profitability which in turn drives an even lower cost of funds.

It is very important to note, it has never been about the solvency or liquidity of the bank. It was about the profitability of the firm.

Fortunately for DB, the recent buoyancy of trading markets and perceived progress on its restructuring plan gave it some breathing space and manifested in a lower cost of funds. So we have clearly seen evidence of von Moltke's "virtuous cycle".

A side effect of this of course is that management will endeavor to "talk up" the investment bank and will look to reinforce that "virtuous cycle" at every opportunity.

From an investor perspective, I would recommend taking any overly optimistic assertions on the future revenue performance of the investment banks, with a grain (or two) of salt. In reality, no one (and I do mean no one) really knows what the revenue picture will look like in 2021 and beyond and which products/areas will under and/or over-perform. It is not an accruals type of banking business that one can reliably forecast based on macroeconomic projections.

DB needs a plan B

On Investor Day, management will need to articulate a plan B that focuses on less volatile businesses. These will likely include additional cost-cutting targets beyond the current projections and incremental revenue opportunities.

Management will need to convince investors that if the IB engine begins to stutter, there will be offsets elsewhere. Otherwise, meeting the financial goals of the restructure will be solely dependent on the performance of the fickle and often treacherous markets.

Final thoughts

DB is a low-risk bank. The pandemic-induced threw a real-life stress test and DB passed with flying colors. It was not unexpected, given DB has a much lower credit risk exposure to high-risk clients and unsecured credit cards compared with its universal banking peers. In fact, in my view, it deserves a lower cost of capital than the likes of Barclays (BCS) or Citigroup (C).

DB's problem emanates from a lack of profitability that is due to the negative interest rates environment in Europe and an inefficient investment bank. It is not a risk, solvency, or liquidity issue.

Without a clear plan B, the investment case in DB remains a bet on the fickle and volatile trading markets. Currently, it is all about the investment bank.

Management will need to convince investors that it can deliver on its financial targets, even if the IB engine begins to stutter.

If Mr. Sewing is able to pull off this restructure and deliver a RoTCE of 8 percent by 2022, then I believe the shares can easily double from here.

Fortunately, it is not a binary outcome. Even meeting a 6 or 7 percent RoTCE target should provide material upside, given the stock trades well below 0.4x tangible book value. As such, I am still bullish on DB but will reassess my position following the Investor Day on the 9th of December.

One more thing

