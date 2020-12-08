It has entered into a deal with Amazon, which has the potential to double its distribution business. I am bullish on the stock as a long-term investment.

The company’s business is undervalued and its stock is underpriced despite a decent dividend yield and aggressive growth plans.

SpartanNash Company’s new CEO has promised to turn around its legacy military business, which has been weighing down its profits, as well as to optimize its other processes.

"Food tech has been kind of an area that we have been making a number of investments in. Kind of a big boring industry, but a lot of people eat." − Dave McClure

Disruptions may come and disruptions may go, but food will never go out of fashion. That is why the COVID-19 disruption couldn’t do dang to the SpartanNash Company (SPTN) stock, which has delivered a 35% year-to-date gain because people stocked up food at home and its grocery business benefitted during the pandemic.

Tony Sarsam, SPTN’s new CEO, believes that the company’s results have underwhelmed in recent years and that he is going to turn around the business by improving on areas that need to be more productive (for example, the company’s aging IT systems), thereby unlocking the company’s true potential.

There is more – the food business in the U.S. has a glorious future. While researching for The Lead-Lag Report, I discovered that only a fraction of our population does farming, and chances are high that we may face a food grain shortage in the medium term.

Image Source: My Tweet

Aside from distributing and retailing groceries across the U.S. (and also to the military), SPTN also owns a bunch of food brands and stands to benefit from any expansion of the agricultural sector. The company expects to report an EPS of about $2.13 per diluted share for 2020, earning it a low Price/Earnings ratio badge of 9.15.

Given the CEO’s aggressive “unlocking value” statements and the fact that the stock seems undervalued, I decided to dig deeper into the company’s financials. Here is the outcome of my analysis:

SPTN’s Business Optimization

Image Source: SPTN’s Quarterly SEC Filing

In Q3 2020, SPTN’s operating earnings (gross profit) percentage to sales per division was:

Food Distribution (excluding intersegment sales): 1.18%

Retail: 3.69%

Military: -0.55%

Clearly, the military business’s performance is dragging the profitability down, and this fact has been acknowledged by the new CEO. The management team is committed to optimizing the military business division’s operations and increasing efficiencies. If things work out as planned, the optimization should add a minimum of $10 million to SPTN’s annual operating earnings.

The company’s thrust, however, will be on increasing volumes and margins of its distribution business.

The Amazon–Spartan Deal

In October 2020, SPTN entered into an agreement with Amazon (AMZN), which granted AMZN an option to buy up to 5.4 million common shares of SPTN over the next 7 years. It is estimated that if AMZN fulfills the targets set in the warrant agreement, SPTN’s distribution business will double. However, the margins would be lower than what SPTN earns, which is the usual norm in such large deals.

In 2019, SPTN’s Amazon sales were just $400 million, or less than 10% of SPTN’s distribution business.

The Amazon deal is extremely bullish for the company in the long run even though the margins are lower and the equity will get diluted.

Cash Flows

Image Source: SPTN’s Quarterly SEC Filing

SPTN generated $224 million operating cash flows in the 9 months ending September 2020 compared to $140 million generated year over year. The increase was on account of a rise in accounts payable and accrued payroll benefits. The company invested just $35 million in capital assets in 2020 compared to $117 million a year ago because of the COVID-19 disruption.

Also, SPTN repaid $1.13 billion and borrowed $990 million on its senior revolving credit facility in 2020, implying that it obtained new low-cost debt to repay old higher-cost debt, a positive development. As an aside, SPTN’s long-term debt has reduced to $540 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $682 million a year ago.

Valuation

SPTN is available at very compelling valuations. Its Forward Price/Earnings (GAAP) ratio is a lowly 8.23 compared to the sector median of 23.71.

The low Forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.26 compared to the sector median of 11.78 suggests that the company is undervalued, while the Forward Price/Book of 0.92 compared to the sector median of 3.17 suggests the stock is underpriced.

Summing Up

SPTN has just about started optimizing its operations, so I will stay away from a peer comparison.

Its business is undervalued and its stock is underpriced.

A new CEO with an aggressive intent to optimize operations, a solid deal with AMZN that can double its distribution business, a potential turnaround of its military business operations, compelling valuations and price, positive cash flows, reducing debt, and a decent forward dividend yield of 4% − just about every data point looks bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.